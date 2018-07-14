 
 
 
SPLM-IO denies plans to attack South Sudan roads

July 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s main armed opposition group Saturday slammed false press reports published in Juba about alleged by SPLM-Io generals plan dubbed " Unknown gunmen" to attack and loot civilians and commercial convoys across the country.

JPEG - 77.8 kb
General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

"This is completely an unfounded allegations meant to tarnish the image of the SPLA IO something that a media outlet is supposed to avoid professionally," said Lam Paul Gabriel SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson.

The report claims that orders had been given to Maj Gen Okeny George Lam by Maj. Gen Oyet Nathaniel Perino (SPLM-IO governor of Imotong state) who is currently part of SPLA IO peace negotiations to ambush and attack commercial convoy along the roads and highways in South Sudan.

Gabriel said the publication of the report was politically motivated.

He further added that the audio recording of a telephone call on this respect between generals circulating is a "makeup" of the regime’s Military Intelligence unit to implicate Governor Oyet, Gen. John Tongun and Okeny George Lam.

"The voices in that audio don’t belong to any of the aforementioned Senior SPLA IO officials," he declared.

He further called on the ceasefire monitoring mechanism CTSAMM and South Sudan’s peacekeeping operation UNMISS to immediately investigate the newspaper that published this report and to hold it "accountable for violations of the permanent ceasefire.

(ST)

  • 15 July 06:30, by Pakuai

    Since late 2015 to the end of 2016, wasn’t the so-called SPLA-IO that used to hijacked/stopped commercial vehicles & public service Vehicles (PSV) and demanded if there were some MTNs (Jenges/Dinkas) in those cars? Everyone in South Sudan knows this, some innocents Jenges/Dinkas were hauled out of their cars & butchered along the Juba-Yei road, Juba-Yambio-Munduri roads, Juba-Bor road simply>>>

    repondre message

    • 15 July 06:37, by Pakuai

      because they were Dinkas/Jiengs. But when the government of South Sudan sent in some government soldiers to go & looked into what was happebing in Juba-Yei road, Juba-Yambio-Munduri, Juba-Nimule & Juba-Bor roads. Then the hooligans who caused the havocs & insecurities on those roads ran to Northern Uganda and then went & lied through their teeth that the Dinkas/Jenges government targeted them>>>

      repondre message

      • 15 July 06:44, by Pakuai

        simply because they were Equatorians! Which was a piece of crap. Equatoria is not & has never ever been an homogeneous state that some Dinkas/Jenges can target some Equatorians simply because they were Equatorians. When we later investigated what exactly happened. We later found out that criminals were even advised by CIA, MI6, Mosad & other foreign agents posing as UN & NGOs workers>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 July 06:49, by Pakuai

          to run to Uganda because they will go & be resettled in the US, Europe & other western countries. Mr. Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol & bunch of other foreign sellouts or puppets even encouraged their fools to leave South Sudan for foreign countries since Salva Kiir Dinka/Jenge government was about kill them all!!! Here we go>>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 July 06:57, by Pakuai

            The same creepy foreign agents from the CIA, MI6, MOSSAD & their other foreign agents posing as UN & NGOs workers went & did the same dirty game (intrigue) in Myanmar (Burma). By encouraging their Rhohiga Muslims to run to Bangladesh, and then accused the government of Myanmar (Burma) of targeting the innocents Rhohiga Muslims simply becasue they were Muslims>>

            repondre message

            • 15 July 07:04, by Pakuai

              My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, these whole nonsenses are all, but plain *farces & dirty intrigues*. By our arch enemies, the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters & some of their creepy allies in between. The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs>>>

              repondre message

              • 15 July 07:12, by Pakuai

                and some of their creepy allies in between just want our country & our people to be part of their so-called evil *ANGLO-AMERICAN* empire. That is all, my lowly informed South Sudanese idiots. The US, the UK, their so-called israel (their attack dog), their gulf Arab states’ paymasters (Saudi Arabia, UAE & others), France, Omer Al Bashir, Mr. Buhari of Nigeria with his Boko Haram, Al Qada, ISIS/L,>

                repondre message

                • 15 July 07:19, by Pakuai

                  Muslim Brotherhood, Jesh Al Islam, former so-called free Libyan army, former so-called free Syria army, Al Shababa & our own so-called SPLM-A-IO of Riek Machar, Lam Akol, FDs of Pagan Amuom are in alliance with these evils. You fools are not being told the real truths by our enemies but we will never ever welcome any evil white American, English person, their evil juus, their so-called cloned>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 15 July 07:25, by Pakuai

                    arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers or some of their Bantus out of our country once & for all. Who says we want these vermins in our country? Who really says? No one fools, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM is here. We are back fools. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy>>.

                    repondre message

                    • 15 July 07:32, by Pakuai

                      allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And it must stop. Fellows, I repeated this a number of times & l will repeat it again & again. Your so-called mighty US, the UK, France, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their evil juus (so-called israel) and their terrorists want to start their so-called>>.

                      repondre message

                      • 15 July 07:39, by Pakuai

                        JERUSALEM, and that so-called UN government world be HERALDED, by the MOST POWERFUL SOVEREIGNS----their so-called *corporate America (US), the UK, France, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their evil juus & their terrorists like & their terrorist backers like Mr. Buhari of Nigeria, Umar Al Bashir of North Sudan with our Riek Machar, Lam Akol & Pagan Amuom & their other bunch of thieves,>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 15 July 07:47, by Pakuai

                          in between whom the evils (foreign puppets/sellouts) are still holding them as their bargaining chips or blackmails over our country & our people. Are going to be bombed pretty badly out of our country & over our people. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Our country & our people are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never ever be. Fellows, watch this space>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 15 July 07:53, by Pakuai

                            Fellows, there some evils who just like other people & their countries even if other people don’t like them back. This is what was experimented by our enemies from the US, the UK, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers, their UN & some of their creepy allies in between. My, lowly informed South Sudanese fools, that from "Euphrates rivers, Tigris rivers & up to our Nile valleys & plains

                            repondre message

                            • 15 July 07:59, by Pakuai

                              is where the so-called *evil juus (israel) & their most powerful sovereign (their evil corporate America (US), the UK, France, their gulf Arab states’ financiers and their others creeps would come & established their evil EMPIRE in. Good to our EVILS. They can damn go & dream again>>>

                              repondre message

    • 16 July 09:35, by Midit Mitot

      Juba government propaganda will not help them at-all, continues laying idiots.

      repondre message

    • 16 July 15:56, by jubaone

      Pakuai/Kuch/Koryom2
      The opposition should not be apologetic whatsoever. War is war and jienge vagrants and free loitering idiots must not be embedded snd hide themselves behind armed bandits. All free jienge runaways are legitimate targets if seen on our Equatorian roads. Hang them and drive them back to jiengelands. No compromise. Period.

      repondre message

  • 15 July 10:01, by DKOne

    Who else has been targeting civilians on roads all these years,wasn’t it you? You’re merely a bunch of criminals rather than freedom fighters.

    repondre message

