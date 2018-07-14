 
 
 
Govt says extension of Kiir's term will boost peace in South Sudan

July 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government rejects accusations that the extension of the mandate of President Salva Kiir for additional three years will affect the peace talks or the implementation of any deal struck between the parties to the process.

The opposition groups condemned the constitutional amendment extending Kiir’s term until August 2021 and called for regional and international pressures to dissuade him from signing the bill.

In statements released in Juba on Friday evening, the government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth denounced the opposition negative responses over the extension of the government and parliament terms saying the measure will boost peace process.

"This (amendment) has actually discredited the rebels or the opposition groups because they wanted the government to continue up to August so they declare the government to be illegitimate. The parliament, now, has deprived them of that and this why they are very bitter and angry," said the minister.

The information minister who was speaking from Khartoum where the peace talks are taking place added that the extension of the government mandate has no negative impact on the would-be signed agreement, as the opposition claim.

"This is not true this will boost the agreement because it will guarantee the continuity of the government. It will not allow them to drag their feet," he said.

He further said the new revitalized agreement will be incorporated into the transitional constitution once it is signed and consequently amend the fundamental law.

"So, that will not, in any way, have a negative impact on the agreement on the would be agreed provisions but it would have a positive impact because it will guarantee the continuity of the govt instead of creating a constitutional vacuum that we do not require," he asserted.

It was noted that the main rebel group; SPLM-IO, did not issue a statement denouncing the constitutional move as it was the case for the other opposition groups participating in the peace revitalization process which has been transferred to Khartoum.

SIGNING OF PEACE DEAL

Minister Lueth reiterated his government commitment to the Entebbe Proposal over power-sharing and governance chapter. He further said even the opposition leaders who reneged on the understanding reached on 7 July they will nevertheless sign the agreement.

He further disclosed that the signing ceremony has been scheduled for the 17th July due to the trip of President Omer al-Bashir to Russia and but mainly because the mediation deal still working on the final draft agreement.

"To the people of South Sudan, I say yes peace in coming. We will go back from here with this," he stressed.

The opposition groups have criticized the Entebbe compromise reached by President Yower Museveni, Omer al-Bashir, Salva Kiir and the SPLM-IO leader saying they have been excluded from the discussions.

They are blamed the proposal pointing it only focus on the power-sharing aspects but neglected the institutional reforms.

However, the Entebbe Proposal has been seen by the IGAD as positive because it settled the thorny issue of Riek Machar participation in the transitional government.

It was purported from the Sudanese capital that the mediation seeks to convince the opposition parties to accept the deal as the governance chapter includes all the needed mechanisms to achieve the democratic reforms and reshape the territorial administration.

The Khartoum round of talks was supposed to finalize the outstanding issues on the governance and the security arrangements within two weeks but still, the parties diverge over the governance chapter.

(ST)

  • 15 July 01:05, by Kush Natives

    Abou that? I hope everyone understood it!

    repondre message

    • 15 July 04:27, by South South

      Let’s focus on peace to be signed on July 17th. Risk will visit June soon. This is what should be our focus now. As Riak is leaving coin rebels alone, they will follow peace because there is nowhere to go after Riak. We want peace, but nothing else. Kiir’s term will not change peace agreement.

      repondre message

      • 15 July 09:04, by Eastern

        Your July 17, 2018 will come and pass; the status quo will remain.....

        repondre message

        • 15 July 11:13, by South South

          If July 17th comes and passes without peace agreement,Kiir will sit in J1 and wait until peace is signed. We are here peace, but if one side refuse to accept peace, we will sit and wait. Our country is in our hands.

          repondre message

          • 15 July 12:46, by Eastern

            Kiir and cohort will indeed sit and wait while the masses perish; this is the price the naïveté will continue to pay for peace on Kiir’s term. The struggle continues.

            repondre message

            • 15 July 12:57, by South South

              We already ok it for Kiir sit in J1 for 36 months more. This is in case other side refuses to sign peace. As we are sitting in J1, our eyes are going to be opened and if we see bandits close to us, we will crush them.we are very well prepared to deal with bandits.

              repondre message

    • 17 July 10:37, by Midit Mitot

      Boosting your pockets not peace Yahhhhaaah Mr fork.

      repondre message

  • 15 July 02:12, by Kenyang ll

    With arrogant and cowards, like of Makuei Lueth with poisonous mouths once more hijacked the SPLM as they did in 19972 (Anya Anya) with their traitor Abel Alier, bear with us. Peace and peaceful coexistent can’t be attained till they are destroy along with rotten regime.

    repondre message

    • 15 July 03:12, by Pakuai

      Kenyang II,
      I feel sorry for you brother. No one can hijacked our might SPLM as his/her property alone just as no one did hijacked our Anya nya one. But if you can destroy the current regime with the people who support them, then be prepared to be counter destroyed back. It it the way the game works brother. Do you remember the re-unification of the SPLM party factions in Tanzania in 2014 chap?>>>

      repondre message

      • 15 July 03:19, by Pakuai

        In which the so-called SPLM-IO & the so-called former detainees (FDs) where reconciled by the Tanzania Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)? Both parties agreed to the re-unification of the SPLM in Tanzania, but when Mr. Riek Machar went to Nairobi, he denounced what was agreed in Arusha, Tanzania & demanded a ’regime changed’ of the government of South Sudan in Safari park hotel rally in Nairobi>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 July 03:26, by Pakuai

          The former detainees (FDs) joined Mr. Riek Machar and went to Adis Ababa as different two blocks (two parties). Their masters from the US, the UK, Norway----the then so-called IGAD-plus went & handed them their already crafted document (ARCISS) in Adis Ababa in 2015 to sign by force. Mr. Riek Machar & Mr. Pagan Amuom signed the ARCISS. The whole document was not negotiated by either>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 July 03:33, by Pakuai

            Mr. Riek Machar SPLM-IO or Pagan Amuom so-called Former Detainees (FDs) nor was the so-called ARCISS negotiated by Mr. Machael Makuei or Nhial Deng Nhial so-called SPLM-IG. And that was why Mr. Machael Makuei called Mr. Riek Machar & Pagan Amuom ’sellouts’ in 2015 in Adis Ababa after they signed a document that was nothing to do with the interest of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people peace>>>

            repondre message

            • 15 July 03:39, by Pakuai

              but a document that was in the interests of the so-called TROIKA countries & the then so-called countries of IGAD-plus. In other words the then so-called ARCISS was the hand over of South Sudan to the UN, the AU & the NGOs----the TRUSTEESHIP of South Sudan to UN government or foreign powers.>>>>

              repondre message

              • 15 July 03:45, by Pakuai

                Kenyang II,
                I know some people are very bitter that Bor South where Mr. Michael Makuei, Kuol Manyang & the recently appointed chief of general staff, Mr. Jok Riak hail from is over represented in the current government. I for one, do 100% agree with this. But labeling guys like Kuol Manyang, Jok Riak or Michael Makuei Lueth to have hijacked the SPLM or are cowards is way far too off the line>>>

                repondre message

                • 15 July 03:51, by Pakuai

                  For own humble self, I don’t think any piece of sh*t can call me call me a coward, because l know who I am & where l can pass, when some idiots cowering in foreign countries & always complain just about everything cannot pass. Mr. Michael has never ever left the SPLM/A since its inception in 1980th & I think, Mr. Michael Makuei is still the most poorest of the lots>>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 15 July 04:00, by Pakuai

                    among the current & the Past senior SPLM members. For Kuol Manyang, why he remains in that damn government in Juba & helped let Riek Machar off the hook after he let his balls carried him away for the third time in 2016 Jubaone shootout? As for Mr. Jok Riak, his credentials in our genuine liberation war with our cloned arab North Sudan speaks for themselves>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 15 July 04:09, by Pakuai

                      from the then SPLA MOBILE FORCE 199os to many many other SPLA assignments. Mr. Jok Riak ’ate & ducked enemy fires’ with the SPLA superior boys. But to be honest Mr. Kenyang II, Mr. Kuol Manyang has never ever left the SPLM/A just other SPLM members still alive today. I would attest this good deed to Mr. Kuol Manyang, in 1995. When the SPLA was consigned to Jebel Boma, Narus, Nimule etc>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 15 July 04:17, by Pakuai

                        The Mundari former Infadha (uprising division) who surrendered themselves into Juba & Rokon, came out and wanted to capture the whole Bor villages and settled in them with their cloned arab masters. The Mundari & their their cloned arab militias captured Pariak (Bor South) and where to unleashed their take over Bor in two days, Mr. Kuol Manyang & a few Bor elders & even some few injured people>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 15 July 04:26, by Pakuai

                          still nursing their wounds were forced to push the Mundari & their arab militias back since there was going to be nothing called Bor again. Everyone, civilians, injured soldiers, some few elders & women mobilized themselves and bombed the Mundari & their arab militias right back up to Mongala. And this Bor South population incurred an enormous lost of their people.>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 15 July 04:35, by Pakuai

                            For the idea that Mr. Abel Alier hijacked Anya one, I did one person hijacked the whole people’s movement? Abel Alier was just a politician just like any other politician of the time. If you believe in this fallacy Mr. Kenyang II tha a guy like Abel Alier from Bor hijacked Anya nya one, then you also believed that Mr. Wol Wol & other Anya Nya one veterans hijacked the Anya one>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 15 July 04:42, by Pakuai

                              Many South Sudanese people don’t dig into the past to inform themselves with the precedents before they haul accuses at others. Abel Alier was a part of Adis Ababa negotiating team. Everyone knows the whole 1972 peace agreement was a farce & was doomed to be abrogated by the North Sudan. But A bel Alier cannot be solely held accountable for messed up of 1972 Adis Ababa agreement>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 15 July 04:49, by Pakuai

                                By the way, Mr. Abel Alier is a more highly educated lawyer. He was the only lawyer who represented the chiefs from the whole greater Bor up Twic East. Who were arrested by the Khartoum government for encouraging their citizens to join Any Anya one. Abel Alier tried with no success to free the chiefs from hanging. But to no avail, the government in Khartoum hanged all the whole Bor & Twic East>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 15 July 04:57, by Pakuai

                                  chiefs in Maar, in today’s Twic East. I know all these because my great great grand father was among those chiefs who were hanged in Maar. So Mr, Kenyan II. Calling a guy like Mr. Abel Alier a traitor is also way too far off Mr. brother. Also, Mr. Abel Alier direct nephew, a major general was killed in the battle of Yei when we captured it in 1997. So Mr. Kenyang II, I know you want a guy like>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 15 July 05:02, by Pakuai

                                    Paul Malongdit to be in his position. And even myself & and l don’t agree with the idiots who removed Mr. Paul Malongdit form his former post. But accusing a certain community to have hijacked the whole SPLM party as their own property just doesn’t cut it brother Kenyang II. There is going to be some other parties in South Sudan for a healthy democracy to thrive>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 15 July 05:08, by Pakuai

                                      having SPLM as the only party in the country encourages infighting & that was what caused the war in the place. But everybody is aware of this, to be out of the mother SPLM is not going to be outright successful in general elections. And that is why everybody want to have his/her own party and still want to be part of the same mother SPLM. Which is very highly unrealistic>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 15 July 05:14, by Pakuai

                                        Even our so-called mediators know this paradox, they want the destruction of the SPLM. They want the so-called SPLM-IO, FDs & other 9 other factions to share power with the current government & the same infighting will come & occur again. And then people will run to foreign countries & ask for humanitarian aid & help from foreign countries for negotiation to be brought back to share power again>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 15 July 05:19, by Pakuai

                                          But with some well informed South Sudanese, sharing power with some low lives who just want satisfy their own lust for power at all costs isn’t going to be allowed again. There is no country where every people want to have their own parties & then again would want to share power with the same government they don’t agree with its policies. No country exists on earth with this kind of democracy>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 15 July 05:25, by Pakuai

                                            But since South Sudan is a country of wonders with some wonderful people, there are so-called mediators who would want to give kind of democracy a shot. Around the world, you are either in oppositions or in the government, no short cuts. If there were going to be no more infighting then the SPLM reunification in Arusha, Tanzania would have settled it in 2014. And there would not have been>>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 15 July 05:31, by Pakuai

                                              so-called SPLM-IO, FDs, NAS, SPLM-IG etc, to day. But since the traitors like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom & others know pretty well that there is going to be infighting in the same SPLM no matter what. And that was why they later denounced the re-unification of the SPLM in Tanzania in 2014. So Mr. Kenyang II, bring on another hijacking of the SPLM by a few traitors, but not the people you accused>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 15 July 08:15, by Jongo

                                                Pakuai
                                                share the space with others this forum is not for you only & thing who has that enough time to read all these crap talk a little & do more get it

                                                repondre message

    • 15 July 08:10, by Jongo

      Kenyang
      You are angry ha check your writing all wrong cool down & come back ok

      repondre message

      • 15 July 08:55, by Pakuai

        Jongo,
        We don’t even want these SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ pieces of trash with their foreign OUTRAGEOUS foreign propaganda MACHINES in our country & AGAINST OUR people once & for all. In Fact, Mr. Jongo, your so-called SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ and other loads of foreign TABLOIDS are the ones which have been spewing LOADs of propaganda ever since. There is nothing called SUDAN TRIBUNE>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 July 09:02, by Pakuai

          & RADIO TAMAZUJ in operating in South Sudan, SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO were banned long long time ago. They only propagate their outrageous propaganda machines in Khartoum, and what they (the criminals in working for these foreign propaganda machines (some sellouts South Sudanese) who are paid by the gulf Arab states’ criminals & their propaganda machines, their evil juus & some their criminals>>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 July 09:05, by Pakuai

            in between who pay these low lives South Sudanese sellouts/traitors. But we are back. We are going to bomb the evils out of our country once & for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

            repondre message

        • 15 July 13:50, by Jongo

          Pakuai
          You get me wrong I’m not tribune or tamazuj I’m a South Sudanese I want to comment to one of your writing but I got lost which & which but in the same time I’m in the same boat you ride I agree with you but where can I insert my comments I always talk a little & do more you follow Thanks

          repondre message

    • 15 July 09:03, by Eastern

      Kenyang II,

      But that’s what some of us have been saying for very long time now. South Sudanese can’t have peace at the terms of Kiir and cohorts only. Even if Dr. Machar is forced to sign some stupid peace, there won’t be peace and stability. This is what any naive person can even decern.

      repondre message

  • 15 July 09:11, by lino

    It has been illegitimate government since July, 2016 and not August, 2018!!!🤠🤮🤑
    It is why there have been revitalization talks Ya Makuei!!!!

    repondre message

    • 15 July 09:48, by okello

      The Extension of Kiir is not problems but problems to those who rebels and believe in force which will take them decade. If we accept peace and go for election kiir will definitely failed but your condemnations with your traits in between while in bush will yield nothing. Please extension for now it not issue but another extension will happen if you don’t joint in before end of 2021.

      repondre message

      • 15 July 10:35, by Eastern

        I really wonder why the okellos of Africa have that naive belief in elections which MOST African countries have failed to manage in the first place. Going for elections in South Sudan is akin to giving a better but expensive black cheque to the regime. General elections in South Sudan would be the bloodiest in the region...!

        repondre message

  • 15 July 17:27, by One people

    Ya jama malkom yah, plz let peace come to this country, so what if Salva Kiir or Riek Machar is the leader of this country, who cares? Anybody who goes into that office of president that person will be the president of all SSudanese. Why are you fighting and killing SSudanese people if you know one day you or your son the future leader after Kiir and Riek oneday? pls peace peace & enjoy your fruit

    repondre message

    • 15 July 19:16, by Eastern

      One People,

      That VERY naive; please reason better next time....!

      repondre message

  • 16 July 00:41, by Kenyang ll

    Pakuai/Kuch,
    I have nothing but wide respect to people of Mading Bor for their great contributions to our liberation and independence. I have no problem with them being fairly or overrepresented in government or any other lucrative fields. In fact Bor, is one of the few Dinka sections with high rate of not only good people but genuinely educated.

    repondre message

  • 16 July 00:52, by Kenyang ll

    What I stand to highlight, and again, that place is also a place full of disrespectful, inconsiderate cowards who love running around urinating and defecating on others, causing hatred and wars they can’t fight. John Garang, great son of Greater Bor people was accorded patience, honor and respect till his untimely passing. Yet two out of four goons who can’t wait to unseat Kiir were from Bor.

    repondre message

  • 16 July 00:58, by Kenyang ll

    This war happened because Nuer-hater Kuol Manyang (soon he was promoted as defense minister) molded stupid Kiir into isolating Riek. Did you see Kuol Manyang in frontlines all these years? What kind of defense minister is that, brave?!

    repondre message

  • 16 July 01:11, by Kenyang ll

    “Abel Alier was a part of Adis Ababa negotiating team.”

    Abel Alier was part of Khartoum negotiating team against Anya Anya. How did that leech unseat Mzee Lagu and became the leader of Anya Anya in Juba? It was through manipulation and racism (milking in name of wide Dinka).

    repondre message

  • 16 July 01:27, by Kenyang ll

    No one says Mading Aweil has no self-hating leeches but go over these recent major bloodshed:
    - Akuot Atem Vs John Garang
    - Arok Thon Vs Kwanyin Bol
    - John Garang Vs Riek Machar
    - Kuol Manyang Vs Nyuon Bany
    - Kuol Manyang Vs Athor Deng

    repondre message

Comment on this article



