Sudan Call condemns Arab Parliament’s support for al-Bashir against ICC

July 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition alliance, Sudan Call, Friday condemned statements by the Arab Parliament Speaker denouncing the European Union support to the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s arrest warrants against President Omer al-Bashir.

SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi (AP Photo)

On Tuesday 10 July, the EU Council condemned the refusal of Djibouti and Uganda, to arrest Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, the only sitting head of state wanted by the International criminal court for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

In return, the Arab Parliament Speaker Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami issued a statement denouncing the "provocative" EU statement against an Arab leader, adding the European Union disregarded al-Bashir efforts for peace in South Sudan, as his travel to Uganda was for a meeting with the South Sudanese warring parties.

Sudan Call Secretary-General Minni Minnawi in a statement issued on Friday regretted Al-Salami’s statement, saying his rejection of EU support for the ICC did not take "into account the feelings of the war victims" who were subjected to war crimes and atrocities and continue to suffer violence by government militias in Darfur region.

"We in the Sudan Call strongly appreciate the moral and legal position of the European Union, which establishes a culture of no impunity, and we look forward to this position as the basis for the positions of all regional and international institutions, especially the African Union," said Minnawi.

The opposition secretary-general who is also the leader of Sudan Liberation Movement which fights the government forces in Darfur said the Arab Parliament with its blind support to the Sudanese regime disqualifies itself from claiming to be representative of the Arab people’s will.

"In addition, it puts the Arab League in a position that cannot play an honest partner to achieve peace and stability in Sudan. Instead, it makes the League a mechanism for political bias against the victims we are representing," he further asserted.

The Sudanese government also, summoned the EU envoy to Sudan to protest the EU statement.

(ST)