 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 14 July 2018

Sudan Call condemns Arab Parliament’s support for al-Bashir against ICC

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition alliance, Sudan Call, Friday condemned statements by the Arab Parliament Speaker denouncing the European Union support to the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s arrest warrants against President Omer al-Bashir.

JPEG - 20.6 kb
SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi (AP Photo)

On Tuesday 10 July, the EU Council condemned the refusal of Djibouti and Uganda, to arrest Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir, the only sitting head of state wanted by the International criminal court for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

In return, the Arab Parliament Speaker Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami issued a statement denouncing the "provocative" EU statement against an Arab leader, adding the European Union disregarded al-Bashir efforts for peace in South Sudan, as his travel to Uganda was for a meeting with the South Sudanese warring parties.

Sudan Call Secretary-General Minni Minnawi in a statement issued on Friday regretted Al-Salami’s statement, saying his rejection of EU support for the ICC did not take "into account the feelings of the war victims" who were subjected to war crimes and atrocities and continue to suffer violence by government militias in Darfur region.

"We in the Sudan Call strongly appreciate the moral and legal position of the European Union, which establishes a culture of no impunity, and we look forward to this position as the basis for the positions of all regional and international institutions, especially the African Union," said Minnawi.

The opposition secretary-general who is also the leader of Sudan Liberation Movement which fights the government forces in Darfur said the Arab Parliament with its blind support to the Sudanese regime disqualifies itself from claiming to be representative of the Arab people’s will.

"In addition, it puts the Arab League in a position that cannot play an honest partner to achieve peace and stability in Sudan. Instead, it makes the League a mechanism for political bias against the victims we are representing," he further asserted.

The Sudanese government also, summoned the EU envoy to Sudan to protest the EU statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.