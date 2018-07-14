 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 14 July 2018

Troika, South Sudan opposition reject extension of Kiir’s term

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir addresses the National prayer day at the John Garang's Mausoleum in the capital Juba, March 10, 2017. (Photo Reuters)
July 13, 2018 (JUBA) - The Troika countries and South Sudanese opposition groups Friday strongly reacted against the extension of the mandate of President Salva Kiir for three years, saying it would not help to bring peace in South Sudan.

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) Thursday amended the constitution to empower President Kiir to rule the country for more three years from August 2018 to August 2021. Also, it did the same for the parliament and other vice-presidents.

In a statement issued through the American Embassy in Juba, the Troika (Norway, United Kingdom and the United States) said they are deeply concerned by the unilateral extension of the presidential term and called on President Kiir to reject it.

"This move will not lead to lasting peace and we do not consider this as a legitimate step. The vote on July 12 undermines the ongoing peace talks with opposition groups and civil society," said the Troika.

The three countries which facilitate the peace process further urged to focus on negotiating an inclusive transitional governing arrangement with the opposition groups as it is the last outstanding issue in the ongoing talks in Khartoum.

"Without a negotiated and inclusive agreement, there can be no sustainable peace in South Sudan," stressed the Troika countries.

Juba says the bill extending the terms of President and the Legislature is line with the ongoing process to ensure the implementation of the 2015 peace deal (ARCISS) and avoid a constitutional vacuum.

"This Amendment Bill is based on the fact that the (ARCISS) has been formally incorporated into the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011 (as amended)," said Paulino Wanawilla Unango,
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, when he submitted the amendment to the parliament.

For his part, the leader of the SPLM Leaders (FPD) Pagan Amum deplored "the illegal and illegitimate move" adding they are "particularly perturbed by the implications of the bad faith underlying this move for the current peace process as well as the new transition that the peace process is trying to achieve".

He further suspected that by incorporating ARCISS into the transitional constitution could be "a ploy to prepare a second horse to ride at the opportune time in order to avoid implementing a “Revitalized ARCISS.”

The former SPLM secretary-general called on the South Sudanese to reject the "unilateral and unlawful" extension.

"We urge the IGAD mediators and UN Security Council to prevail on Juba Government to stop taking actions that undermine the peace process currently underway," he further said.

In a separate release, United People’s Democratic Movement (UPDM) condemned the "unconstitutional extension of tenure" saying it is a manipulation of the constitution to hold on to power against the will of the people.

The opposition group called on the African Union Peace and Security Council to take urgent, decisive action against the latest move by Juba government.

Furthermore, it called for a strong condemnation by the IGAD, UN Security Council and TROIKA member States, to the recent political development "and take necessary actions to deter the habit of unconstitutional extension of power in the new country".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 July 13:06, by garrak1520

    Kiir, his party,the Assembly want to see more sufferance for the people of South Sudan, no more no less. It is up to the people of South Sudan to either go in the streets and ask for his departure or keep on the suffering.

    repondre message

    • 14 July 16:38, by jubaone

      Garak1520
      Our people are too hungry to start a revolution let alone sustain it for another 20 yrs. Only when each ethnic group rises up to defend itself from jienge savages and scumbags can there be a revolution. Equatorians, Nuers, Collos, Fertits etc must all fight in their areas to drive out jienge squatters and rapists. Otherwise, change won’t come easily.

      repondre message

  • 14 July 14:52, by lino

    It is simply called irresponsible, illegal act against the will of people of SS! The government should till the people, all opposition forces in the country, and the International Community how they are right and the whole world is wrong?!
    When you are illiterate and power hungry 😋, you always come up with none imaginable actions! Gen. Kiir time in power is over and in fact he is not the managing

    repondre message

  • 14 July 20:21, by dinkdong

    Oust him out and put someone else other than Riek. Things gonna be OK.

    repondre message

    • 14 July 22:04, by jubaone

      Dingdonk
      None is going to oust this jienge monster 👾, but our collective resolve together. This kiirminal is not immortal, one day he will die 💀 and we shall get out his remains and bones and burn it once again and defecate onto his remains. Only death of this idiot will free us. As long as he lives, we must fight and God help us defeat him.

      repondre message

      • 15 July 02:33, by dinkdong

        Without western countries support you might not success, but good luck. I too want two of them out of our lives.

        repondre message

      • 15 July 06:24, by padiit gaga

        Kirt

        Kirr is under curse God harded his heart to refuse peace like what paroh had done Isrealis he killed their first bone when God want to revenge them to killd paroh officials he harded his heart to refuse to let them go. Now God want to kill kirrs and his officials to revenge S.Sudanese children.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.