 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 14 July 2018

Eritrean President to visit Addis Ababa Saturday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warmly received by President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara on 8 July 2018 (Photo Ethiopian PM office)
July 13, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki will visit Addis Ababa on Saturday in a move aiming to boost the reconciliation process between the brotherly neighbours after a 20-year war on a contested border area.

"As announced in his keynote address in Sawa, President Isaias Afwerki will lead a delegation and pay an official visit to Ethiopia tomorrow, 14th July," said the Eritrean Information Minster Yemane Meske in a Twit on Friday.

Yemane further said the visit will cement and add momentum to the joint march for peace and cooperation set in motion by President Afwerki and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

On Monday 9 July, at the end of a two-day visit to Asmara by the Ethiopian premier, the two leaders officially declared an end to a two-decades-old war. Also, they agreed to resume flights, open embassies and develop ports.
.
In a speech delivered at the 8th National Youth Festival in Sawa town on Friday, President Afewerki said there is a need for a "strong effort will be exerted to make up the lost opportunities between the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia over the past 20 years".

IGAD, the African Union and the international community welcomed the end of the war between Eritrea and Ethiopia and expressed hopes that it would positively impact the regional stability and promote regional cooperation.

Ethiopia did not yet announce when it would withdraw its troops from the border area of Badme to Eritrea. However, observers say that President Afewerki believes on the need to support Prime Minister Ahmed who is still facing some opposition to return the area to Eritrea.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 July 08:47, by Jongo

    Ethiopian Prime minister is really a peace loving maker for all nation wishing everybody to leave in prosper peace he started by cleaning his own house tour all the region & bring home all Ethiopians jailed in these countries, he Reconciled with Eritreans & he put South Sudanese back together, How many of you in the REGION? (1) Gentlemen Oooo What a HERO !! keep going God bless you

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.