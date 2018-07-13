SPLM-IO repulses govt attack on its positions in Yei River State: rebel spokesperson

July 12, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese main armed opposition group said its fighters have repulsed an expected attack on one of its is positions in Yei River state, killing five government troops.

Lam Paul Gabriel

"This morning the 12/07/2018 at about 09:50 AM the regime’s forces left their base of Sokare and launched an aggressive attack against the SPLA IO defensive position in Mangalatore, Kajo keji," said Lam Paul Gabriel SPLM-IO deputy military spokesperson.

The rebel spokesperson had previously warned on 10 July against an attack the Governor of Yei River State Emmanuel Adil was preparing on their positions in Kajo keji.

The statement said SPLA-IO fighters fought back fiercely and repulsed the assailants to Sokare.

"Our force killed 5 enemies and injured several. The SPLA IO lost 1 freedom fighter and 2 sustained minor injuries," he added.

The statement claimed that Governor Adil, as he did in the past, moved with heavy force from Yei to Kajo keji via Uganda border towns of Koboko, Yumbe and Moyo.

Gabriel underlined that this attack is a clear violation of the permanent ceasefire agreement and called on the CTSAMM and UNMISS to investigate the incident.

(ST)