SPLM-IO repulses govt attack on its positions in Yei River State: rebel spokesperson

July 12, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese main armed opposition group said its fighters have repulsed an expected attack on one of its is positions in Yei River state, killing five government troops.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
Lam Paul Gabriel

"This morning the 12/07/2018 at about 09:50 AM the regime’s forces left their base of Sokare and launched an aggressive attack against the SPLA IO defensive position in Mangalatore, Kajo keji," said Lam Paul Gabriel SPLM-IO deputy military spokesperson.

The rebel spokesperson had previously warned on 10 July against an attack the Governor of Yei River State Emmanuel Adil was preparing on their positions in Kajo keji.

The statement said SPLA-IO fighters fought back fiercely and repulsed the assailants to Sokare.

"Our force killed 5 enemies and injured several. The SPLA IO lost 1 freedom fighter and 2 sustained minor injuries," he added.

The statement claimed that Governor Adil, as he did in the past, moved with heavy force from Yei to Kajo keji via Uganda border towns of Koboko, Yumbe and Moyo.

Gabriel underlined that this attack is a clear violation of the permanent ceasefire agreement and called on the CTSAMM and UNMISS to investigate the incident.

(ST)

  • 13 July 10:54, by Midit Mitot

    Look at them, where are those Juba parliament idiots who were extended Kiir term to another three Years? Kiir and his parliament will fish these South Sudanese. People are busy trying to bring peace to the nation while ordering his forces to launch an attack.

    • 13 July 12:02, by South South

      Lie and lies of Riek’s IO. If you can repulse SPLA attacks, why did you fail to do that when we entered Pagak?

      • 13 July 13:44, by jubaone

        South South
        Whether lies or not, the opposition must ensure that jienges don’t get a foothold along our entry points in Equatoria or Uppernile. Once cut off, they can wander within BelGhasal only and look after their cows. Brave IO/SSOA. Keep the luakjieng savages on their toes and on the run. No peace. Case closed. Next

        • 13 July 15:37, by South South

          Jubaone,
          Please shut up and follow me. Which city or town in Equatoria you are holding to prevent us from entering. You are another big lair.

          • 14 July 16:42, by jubaone

            South South
            Jienge Abyei "juronit". You have sold Abyei for a sack of Dura and you want to be a SS? We rather have monkeys than jellaba slaves who have no place called home. I’ve no time for jienge idiots. Look somewhere else, ya Aryan jienge

      • 14 July 19:01, by jubaone

        South South
        You jienge cowards, you can’t fight and so you have outsourced it to the nyagats who are doing the dirty job for you. Jienges can only rape, kill and steal defenceless women and old men. How long once nus jellaba Taban is made redundant and re-joins Riak?

