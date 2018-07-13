 
 
 
Friday 13 July 2018

South Sudan opposition alliance decries extension of Kiir’s term

July 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Thursday slammed the adoption by the South Sudanese parliament of a constitutional amendment extending the mandate of President Salva Kiir, his deputies and the parliament until 21 August 2021.

The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

In a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune, the SSOA condemned the extension saying the "unconstitutional" move undermined the ongoing peace talks.

"We condemn this move in the strongest terms possible. This is a regime only concerned about its stay in power rather than lift the suffering from the people of South Sudan. It has lost the moral and legal legitimacy to govern," stressed the statement.

The South Sudanese forces participating in the IGAD-led revitalization process signed a security arrangements agreement on 6 July in Khartoum but they continue to diverge over the power-sharing chapter of the 2015 peace agreement despite a meeting in Entebbe involving PresidentS Omer al-Bashir, Yoweri Museveni, Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar on 7 July.

The opposition alliance says the Entebbe Proposal was reached by President Kiir and his former vice-president Machar and they had been excluded from the talks.

The statement reiterated that "Only an inclusive negotiated peace agreement will deliver South Sudan from its current crisis and downslide into an abyss".

The opposition coalition further called on the South Sudanese people and the friends of South Sudan to reject this extension.

"We must unite all our efforts to bring pressure to bear on the regime so that they stop this diversionary move and concentrate minds on the peace process now underway. Legitimacy can only come from the people not from an institution which lacks authority to grant legitimacy," said the statement.

Juba government had threatened to organize elections if the opposition didn’t sign a peace agreement before the end of the presidential term in August 2018. However, the lack of security and money pushed to opt for this solution for the second time since the eruption of war in December 2013.

(ST)

  • 13 July 12:25, by South South

    Just sign the peace agreement, everything will go back to normal. Stop crying and do action job.

    • 13 July 14:58, by lino

      Ya Junubi Junubi,
      The dictator mindset all around the world, Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba is no different, is to change the rule of the game whenever it decides! What happens to elections plans that Kiir was thinking about a month ago?
      It is a clear signal that he will not win anymore votes comparing to United Sudan Elections of 2010, and I am even doubting him winning any majority among Monyjang..

      • 13 July 15:05, by lino

        Tribe in general! The parliament in Juba was forced to extend Konyo Konyo Regime life at the gun point because they all know about the unknown gunmen who will be going on rampage; remember the vote always done by raising hands and not secret ballots!!!
        The extension works both ways; the coming days are going to tell us what this animal looks like!!!!👻

        • 13 July 15:54, by Redeemer

          Lino
          That is what happens when the rights of the public is hijacked and used to achieved individual interest, South Sudanese made it clear on the survey which was conducted at the beginning of 2013 that people has lost the trust on Kiir and his gov’t, our hope of 2018 elections but Riek hijacked people’s interest

      • 13 July 15:42, by South South

        Lino,
        Maybe you are talking about your Equatoria Monyjang, not the one I know. Just stick with Equatoria agenda.

        • 14 July 16:47, by jubaone

          South South
          Equatoria has only squatters and vagrants who are beggars and thugs. These runaway criminals have left their states which have turned into grazing grounds. Jienges belong to jiengelands and NOT in Equatoria, ya MTN

    • 14 July 22:26, by jubaone

      South South
      The opposition must be stupid to decry the extension of the rule of thus Kiirminal. The opposition must act and fight. Peace with such jienge suckers is stupid and worthless. Jienges understand only force. Period.

