Sudan’s al-Bashir to attend World Cup final in Russia

President Putin shakes hands with President al-Bashir at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on 23 Nov 2017 (Photo Kremlin)
July 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will attend the final of soccer’s World Cup in Moscow, the presidency said on Friday, less than a week after a statement by the EU condemning Djibouti and Uganda for receiving al-Bashir.

France will face Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15, as Human rights groups have called for World leaders to boycott the World Cup in Russia due to Moscow’s actions in Syria.

The official news agency SUNA said that al-Bashir will travel to Russia in a one-day visit for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

"On the sidelines of the visit, the President will attend the World Cup final among 25 heads of state at the invitation of President Putin," SUNA added.

Al-Bashir’s delegation includes Awad Ahmed al-Jaz, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Committee for Relations with the BRICS countries. Fadl Abdallah Fadl, Minister of the Presidency affairs, Awad Ibn Ouf, Minister of Defence, and Hatem Hassan Bakhit, State Minister and Director General of the President’s Offices.

Earlier this week, social media leaked a letter dated 3 July from the Sudanese presidency addressed to the Russian foreign minister announcing the president’s intention to attend the World Cup final.

A list of 26 people accompanying the president including his espouse was attached to the letter.

(ST)

  • 13 July 10:24, by Pakuai

    "Sudan al Bashir to attend World Cup final in Russia"
    Did North Sudan or even an African country has *a team in world cup finals* in Russia for *Omar Hassan Al Bashir* to go to Russia? Not really. The owners are back fellows, we always informed our lowly informed South Sudanese people that we are going to wipe out the *evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus,>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 July 10:29, by Pakuai

      cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies in between out of our country back & our people’s back yards once & for all.

      repondre message

