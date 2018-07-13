 
 
 
South Sudan lawmakers extend Kiir's mandate for three years

July 12, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) Thursday passed a bill extending the mandate of President Salva Kiir and the legislature for three additional years.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

President Kiir’s current term which had been extended for three years in July 2015, terminates next August.

The government initially threatened to hold elections if the opposition continues to drag its feet in the peace talks but finally, it was decided to extend Kiir mandate for another three years to cope with the 35-month transitional period proposed in the draft governance agreement.

Under the new constitutional amendment, the "current term of the President has been extended from 12th August 2018 to 12th August 2021," reads the article (100) while the article (66) extends the term of the TNLA to 12 August 2021.

"The transitional constitution amendment bill number five for the year 2018 is hereby passed by the national legislature," said the TNLA Speaker Anthony Lino Makana, on Thursday after the vote.

The government says the extension is justified by the need to avoid a constitutional vacuum in the troubled country, adding such situation would encourage the opposition to cast doubts on the government legitimacy to discuss deal ensuring the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement.

"This Amendment Bill is based on the fact that the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan has been formally incorporated into the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011 (as amended)," says the explanatory note attached with the bill.

"Therefore, its provisions have been reflected in the relevant Articles of the Constitution as provided in the attached proposed Amendment Bill," further says Paulino Wanawilla Unango Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs who submitted the amendment.

Following a recent meeting in Entebbe, President Kiir removed his veto over the participation of SPLM-IO Riek Machar in the transitional government as First Vice President.

However, all the opposition groups declared their rejection of the Entebbe Proposal saying it gives all the powers to the government. Sources in Khartoum claim that Machar may accept the deal but not the other opposition groups.

The Khartoum round of talks has been extended but not an official announcement has been made. The parties committed themselves in the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement to settle the outstanding issues on the security arrangements and the governance in Sudan before to move to Nairobi.

(ST)

  • 13 July 00:25, by Games

    Damn, how many metres the grave of this idiot is going to stop before we lay him in? Salva Kiir is going to face a one of paining death than any others deaths the human being have never faces. Anyway our plans B is progressively working

    repondre message

    • 13 July 01:41, by lino

      A month and 3 days... haha! 💀🤮😺💀👽.

      repondre message

      • 13 July 09:12, by Midit Mitot

        What a stupid Parliament is this Yaahhhjamaaah? to maintain your own position is not bigger or better than your people who are always dying like fly, Kiir does not deserve another term.

        repondre message

    • 13 July 03:39, by Nairobimitot

      Games

      You idiot. Nobody is going to listen your stupid wishing a President Pain and death.

      repondre message

      • 13 July 05:53, by Khent

        Nairobi

        What, and you suppose that it’s perfectly alright for that "President" to inflict pain and death on millions? This suffering could end if only Salva Kiir recognised that he’s wholly unsuited for political office; acknowledge his mistakes and failures and the attendant destruction he has caused or enabled...

        repondre message

        • 13 July 06:24, by Pakuai

          Khent,
          What do you suggest should have been done in this situation Mister? Sit around create a power vacuum and wait for the foreign puppets, thieves & traitors to haul their treasonous ars*ses from their hideouts in foreign capitals? Good luck with that chap. You fellows have been informed time & time again that your Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Pagan Deng Gai, Majak Agoot, Aduok Nyabe>>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 July 06:30, by Pakuai

            Alfred Lado Gore and others staged the 15/12/2013 foiled coup attempt. But you fellows, cowering over 6,000 miles away from where the real action occurred, often lecture those who know what is what, that happened on the ground. Every piece of low life has been asked to come to South Sudan & join the national dialogue and all the details concerning the attempted coup would come & be revealed>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 July 06:36, by Pakuai

              to anyone who thinks, Mr. Salva Kiir made up the coup mainly to purge his opponents. But the coup plotters are cowering in foreign countries, they don’t want come back & join the national dialogue. They just want to be re-instated back into their old positions, bring their so-called UN & NGOs government with & foreign troops to come & protect them against the South Sudanese people!>>>

              repondre message

              • 13 July 06:43, by Pakuai

                Really what do those foreign puppets, traitors & thieves like Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Riek Machar, Majak Agoot et al think they really are? Mr. Khent, do you know the popular phrase that says, "it takes two to tango"? If in case Mr. Salva is the only one who created all wrong things in our country, then why are others not working interests of the country to come back & fix what>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 July 06:49, by Pakuai

                  Mr. Salva Kiir is alleged to have created? Remember fellows, WRONG + WRONG # RIGHT. It is a plain fact. All those thieves, foreign puppets & thieves were in the same government since 2005 except Rebecca Nyndeng ugly son. And they don’t anything to show for to claim to be the good guys or reformers. But since we have a lot lowly informed idiots here in our country who claim to be having moral high>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 July 07:46, by Malakal county Simon

                    Pakua

                    Wake-up!! The alleged coup was long sealed failed to unfounded evident to support a make up coup....

                    repondre message

                  • 13 July 16:17, by Khent

                    Kuch

                    "Power vacuum"? We don’t have leadership now. There hasn’t even been the appearance of a government for years — long before this war erupted, so what makes you think that Salva is indispensable? Has he undertaken anything even remotely visionary? Has he done anything to develop the Nation’s infrastructure? Has he implemented the necessary strategies to ensure our economic independence?

                    repondre message

                    • 13 July 16:26, by Khent

                      ..Has he ensured our territorial integrity? Did he even try to provide stability before this war erupted? He has failed on every account, and I can’t see how we would be any worse off with him gone. You keep telling people to return as though people have not been kidnapped, detained, tortured and murdered by Juba’s version of the Cheka. Just ask Malong.

                      repondre message

              • 13 July 06:49, by Games

                Pukuai/Kuch or Kush Natives
                There were never been coup in the first place. Salva Kiir and his JCE made up in order to do what they are currently doing right now. Salva Kiir wanted to died in this office as a elected ’President’ not nothing else.

                repondre message

                • 13 July 06:57, by Pakuai

                  Games,
                  So what? Give us an evidence that he (Salva Kiir) wants to die in office? In fact, your aimless armed rebellion & your intransigent to come back & join our national dialogue is what still keep your Salva Kiir in office to date. Why are you idiots go & be comfortable in Omar Al Bashir’s Al Khartoum if you fellows really think, you are are after your so-called democracy? Again, what about>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 July 07:05, by Pakuai

                    Uganda’s Museveni or Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kenya? You fellows have been informed time & time again, your Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Deng Alor, Uyai Deng Ajak & other loads of foreign puppets, traitors & thieves are not working for the interest of our country & our people. But for the interests of corporate America, the UK>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 13 July 07:08, by Pakuai

                      their UN, their NGOs, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy allies in between here in our region. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between here in our region are keeping your Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Deng Alor, Uyai Deng Ajak & others>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 13 July 07:15, by Pakuai

                        in North Sudan, ethiopia & Kenya purposely them to use these traitors, puppets & traitors as their bargaining cards & blackmails against our country & over our people. How long are some of you lowly informed idiots going to told. Your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between here in our region are the *ones renegotiating*

                        repondre message

                        • 13 July 07:21, by Pakuai

                          their evil selves back into our country & onto our people again to come & loot our country like what the evils had/are still currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Mali, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine & other countries. And of course, to Geo-politically fight the present of Chinese companies out of our country by proxy. And also to play game with our country & our people, and hope that>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 13 July 07:26, by Pakuai

                            our country & our people may be re-united with their so-called cloned arab North Sudan like what the evil did with their then East & West Germany during their so-called COLD WAR. Then the evils would then rush their capitals write books about their so-called ’Western civilization’. Many of our lowly informed South Sudanese idiots are always informed that the evil white Americans, English people>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 13 July 07:32, by Pakuai

                              their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy allies in between are not our true uncles or allies. The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus (their so-called israel attack dog)& their NGOs consider our country their ’protectorate and our people as their subjects/slaves’>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 13 July 07:39, by Pakuai

                                But the evils are wasting their damn times & our times. Our country is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has & will never. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Some of my lowly South Sudanese informed fools, this is what your evil corporate America, the UK, France, their gulf Arab states, North Sudan, Chad, Northern Nigeria & ethiopia>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 13 July 07:48, by Pakuai

                                  and some of their allies in between are after that from "Euphrates Rivers, Tigris rivers and up to our Nilotic valley & our our Nilotic plains" a *UN NEW WORLD ORDER government* with its capital, the JERUSALEM and that this so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER government will be HERALDED by the MOST POWERFUL SOVEREIGN, the evil corporate AMERICA, the UK, FRANCE & their allies like Saudi Arabia,>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 13 July 07:56, by Pakuai

                                    gulf Arab states, Al Qada, Muslim brotherhood, ISIS/L, Jesh Al Islam, Jesh Al Nustra, then so-called Free Libyan Army, then so-called free Syrian army, Boko Haram and even our Riek Machar & his foolish allies so-called SPLM-IO or SPLA-IO. And was why your Riek Machar was taken from South Africa, to ethiopia & now to Khartoum. The Reason as to why your Riek Machar was hauled to Kampala, Uganda>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 13 July 08:07, by Pakuai

                                      to Mr. Museveni was simply because, there was a criminal called professor Muhamood Al Mumdance (now a lecturer in the then allged Barack Hussein Obama), University of Colombia in the US, l feel sorry for those young boys/girls who would be taught rubbish by Mr. Muhamood Al Mumdance. Any way fellows, We have have informed you fellows, just come back to South Sudan & join our national dialogue>>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 13 July 08:15, by Pakuai

                                        And here in South Sudan is where a ’genuine & real peace’ in our country & with our people would be achieved. Not in foreign hotels, brothels & bars. If the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their cloned arabs of North Sudan & their creepy allies like our country this much, then the evils shouldn’t be using their dirty intrigues>>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 13 July 08:22, by Pakuai

                                          and blackmails of our country & our people in foreign countries. But to come & our people & our people’s here in South Sudan. Not foreign capitals. Fellows, this is South Sudan. And South Sudan had not and will never be part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never ever. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Simple & plain.

                                          repondre message

                  • 13 July 07:06, by South South

                    Pskaui,
                    Games us mentally retarded. He cannot understand your point. Kiir could be out from the presidents long time ago if those power hungry rebels just waited for election to come in 2015, but they stupidly created massive problems in 2013, two years before election. This is what kept Kiir in the office and he would be there for long if they vontinu acting like chicken.

                    repondre message

                    • 13 July 07:12, by South South

                      Correction : I mean Pakaui Games is mentally retarded. I also mean if they continue acting like chicken.

                      repondre message

                    • 13 July 09:43, by Mike Mike

                      Pakuai. You have won the debate beyond doubt. All Nuers weeds wants to finished themselves at aimless war supporting baseless ideas of their uncivilized Dr Riak Machar who specialised in killing people only since day one.Please you need to think critically over this whether your riek is doing good things to you or not. Kiir may not leave the office because of war unless you do it through election.

                      repondre message

          • 13 July 13:02, by jubaone

            Pakuai/koryom2/kuch et al
            Call yourself anything but you will remain the same jienge impudent fool, impostor and scumbag. Changing your aliases won’t make you any intelligent nor free you from jiengeism. Hang yourself or get back to Bor and try help your Bor jienge resettle from Nimule. You will remain as vagabonds and free drifting savages all your jienge lives

            repondre message

        • 13 July 06:31, by Khent

          ..and resigns for the sake of a ’country’ whose Statehood and sovereignty is almost fictional. We’ve not had a President since 2005. Salva Kiir is only a ’leader’ to thieves, rapists and murderers. If Salva Kiir valued the lives of our people, he would resign; his resignation would put pressure on Riek Machar to step out of the way as well... so that we may recover and reconcile.

          repondre message

      • 13 July 06:40, by Games

        Nairobi
        Take it easy and relax, I am not wishing anyone to die here, but I telling you the fact on will be happening to Mr. President in the course of next 1-3 years if he is going to fully managing to run the Office. This move is beyond the Mr. President’s haterist again Dr. Riek Machar. However, I wouldn’t tell you of would happens next.

        repondre message

  • 13 July 01:43, by lino

    There you go lawbreakers!!! The country is defending

    repondre message

    • 13 July 03:10, by lino

      Correction: The country is integrating!

      repondre message

      • 13 July 03:40, by Malakal county Simon

        This is a total disturbing which will ecourage more rebellion in the already fragile country because it’s against the majority will....

        repondre message

        • 13 July 03:47, by Malakal county Simon

          Cont....

          This is an also a clear signal to the world at large, that Salva Kiir does not want to see a stable South Sudan under his failed leadership and peoples should withdraw their support to him because S.S is bigger than any one!!

          repondre message

          • 13 July 05:18, by South South

            Malakal,
            Riek’s IO and Riak himself may sign the deal with Kiir in next few days leaving coin rebels hanging out like lost children. This extension of Kiir is in a right place and right time. If peace is signed, we will go with peace, but if coin rebels drag their feet, Kiir has 3 more years in the office. How sweet is that.

            repondre message

            • 13 July 05:51, by Malakal county Simon

              South South/slave

              You did not even get my point because you only here to defen Kiir leadership without listening to other production views.. How long are you going to be Kiir slave for?? How is extending a President terms can bring peace without citizens approval?? Please be sincere and remember, South Sudan is not Kiir property because bigger than anyone.... Keep licking Kiir dirty feets but the

              repondre message

              • 13 July 06:34, by South South

                Malakal,
                You talk like village which lost head long time ago, but still jumping up and down before it realizes that it is dead. What people approval this Nuer Nyagat is talking about? Who approved to coin rebels to be fighting in South Sudan and talk in name of people of South Sudan? You stupid Nuer should realize by now you have nowhere to go.

                repondre message

                • 13 July 07:55, by Malakal county Simon

                  Okay slave, so you did aproved Nuer civilians to be kills??

                  repondre message

                  • 13 July 09:24, by South South

                    Malakal,
                    You are another Nyagat with mental retarded. Show me from comment above where I mentioned innocent Nuers. You are very stupid and you no nothing in this world. War means killing people and breaking things. You sing everyday about Almighty Nuer and you forget the consequences of war or you are just stupid.

                    repondre message

            • 13 July 13:10, by jubaone

              South South
              3, 5 or 20 yrs are meaningless to a kiirminal who hasn’t done anything over the last 15 yrs. One would be an idiot or think like a jienge to believe something worthwhile can evolve from nothing. He’s a loser and cuz he doesn’t know what to do once out of office, he rather remains as a useful idiot for the jce who at least can use him effectively.

              repondre message

      • 13 July 05:23, by South South

        Lino,
        That extension of 3 more years of Kiir in the office is done for those who are refusing peace. Bring it on!!!!!!

        repondre message

        • 13 July 05:46, by lino

          Junubi Junubi!!!

          That alone is a refusal of peace and harmony between the tribes of SS even among Monyjang alone!!!
          He must be ready for Akon or Kampala this time around! Also, he is making it difficult for Makuei, Kuol, Martin, Gen. Riak as sanctions are still hanging around!????????🤮

          repondre message

          • 13 July 06:26, by South South

            Lino,
            I don’t get your point clearly here. Extension of Kiir’s in the office is done to confront those who are refusing peace, but if peace is signed all parties should respect peace agreement. Coin rebels want to refuse peace, then later they will go out and say Kiir’s expired and he should not be in the office, we have deleted that claim.

            repondre message

            • 13 July 19:39, by lino

              Hahaa!!! You don’t have to! Ya Junubi Junubi; do you why those masters in Khartoum are still calling you that name now.
              You can leave but you will still come back thick headed who ruined the liberation struggle of over 20 years surprising the world of misconceptions about you!!!🦍🦍🦍 🤠

              repondre message

        • 13 July 06:02, by Kenyang ll

          South South,
          Unilateral extension of Kiir term amid peace negotiations clearly demonstrates those pushing it are not interested in peace. It can’t be other way round.

          repondre message

          • 13 July 06:48, by South South

            KenyanII,
            You are right, there are people who don’t want peace in South Sudan, but destruction of South Sudan to punish Dinka tribe. You have seen Pagan’s call other day for AU and international community to interfere. He has been calling for IN to take over South Sudan. This extension is good to stop all these nonsense calls to handover our country to foreigners.

            repondre message

            • 13 July 06:50, by South South

              KenyanII,
              Correction: I mean calling for UN.

              repondre message

  • 13 July 06:59, by Mayendit

    The Sudanese president Omar al Bashir must tells the IGAD, AU, and the rest of the world about Riek Machar’s peace agreement history. I said it last time that, the peace agreement which involved Riek Machar is always end up in the Trash can. You can name the Khartoum peace, SPLM unification in Tanzania, 2015 peace Ethiopia and the current IGAD peace agreement. This man is totally sicken in mind.

    repondre message

  • 13 July 07:10, by Mayendit

    Mr. Mabior Garang Mabior.
    You have started against your late father’s foundation and the rest of South Sudanese people would considering changing a lot of your father history including currency change because you, Dr. Majak D. Agot, Mac Paul and Rebecca Nyadeng Garang as well as many others Twic Dinka politicians have done damaged on historical SPLA/SPLM. Are the politics matter most for you guys?

    repondre message

  • 13 July 07:21, by Mayendit

    The PhD of Riek Machar Teny and himself with his history will be taught to our next generations in years to come. Guys as we are the humans, even when you don’t understand anything thus, you must apply your commonsense period. We can not sitting waiting SPLM IO to come to Juba while, the due date is August 15/2018. National Legislative and the president have all authority to make mandate period.

    repondre message

  • 13 July 07:37, by Mayendit

    I am wondering what kind of human being in South Sudan? The mandate on the president and the rest of Officials in government that is what will make reinstatement to former vice president and created rooms to his members on one hand, the South Sudanese need peace, unity, development and they don’t care much about positions. Let say no mandate, are South Sudan become a dok village? or Leer?.

    repondre message

    • 13 July 08:08, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayendit

      You on your own to dance your music.. SPLM unification without peace first?? You must be dumb to be a politician

      repondre message

      • 13 July 08:29, by Mayendit

        Malakal Simon County
        I am the best person. I have not caused a single conflict but the most dumbest man is rebel leader. If president Kiir is not mandate then, your uncle Riek Machar will not be reinstate. If new leader appointed in Juba then, the peace agreement will be dead and the SPLM IO have to start over again. The choices are two, do nothing or do something. You get it?.

        repondre message

      • 13 July 08:46, by Pakuai

        Malakal county Simon,
        No one here in South Sudan wants the SPLM to be re-united again. Malakal county Simon, you better change your damn *Malakal County Simon* from our Malakal town. Our Malakal is "Apadang Dinka/Monyjieng country" town. Nothing to do with your Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak & bunch of your other foreign puppets, thieves & traitors>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 July 08:54, by Pakuai

          Malakal county Simon, your damned so-called SPLA-IO was created by *evil juus, the white Americans & British* in 2014, after your Riek Machar & his bunch of other fools let themselves be carried away for the *second time* on the 15/12/2013 and came capured Bor Town raised their Ngundeg Buong Magician flag Bor & Named Bor their Ngundeng Buong *City*>>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 July 09:04, by Pakuai

            Your Riek Machar named his aimless armed rebellion his "People Resistance movement" PRM, January 2014 in Bor. But his handlers in the US, the UK, their evil juus and some of his admires here in our own region like former so-called ethiopian Prime minister (Abesh) & others told him (Your Riek Machar & his then bunch of his then foreign puppets/fools) to hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa for>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 July 09:15, by Pakuai

              negotiation with the then Salva Kiir government after your *Riek Machar & his bunch of fools aimless armed rebellion was bombed out of Juba* And for your then great Charlatan Barack Hussein Obama, his then US ambassador to Juba, Sudan Paige, his then British ambassador to Juba, then UN, UNIMISS, prostitute Ms. Hilde Johnson and his then bunch of evil juus in his then US states’ department>>.

              repondre message

              • 13 July 09:28, by Pakuai

                tapped your Riek Machar & his bunch of fools on the shoulders to run their hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa. Purposely for the evils to ’go and save’ their damned *evil faces* that was no coup attempted in Juba in the first place, in South Sudan* And this is why your lowly informed idiots have been conditioned to these outrageous bullsh*ts>>>

                repondre message

                • 13 July 09:35, by Pakuai

                  The government of South extension of its ’current term’ is not ’Bible/Injel or Quran’ it can be amended by the South Sudanese people if they so chose to. But not the dictates from any country. South Sudan is not an evil corporate America, the UK, their evil juus, gulf Arab states’ or their cloned arab North Sudan’s protectorate & South Sudanese people are not their subjects/slaves>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 13 July 09:39, by Pakuai

                    Fellows, watch this space. The evil love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Who says, we want the evils & vermins in our country? Who really says? No one fellows.

                    repondre message

    • 13 July 12:58, by Khent

      Mayendit

      Ah, I see, you think history can be re-written based on a whim or variations in your emotional state. Garang’s son is a fool for associating himself with a traitor that called his father a devil and murdered tens of thousands of his kin in Jonglei. Rebecca Garang is under the illusion that she’s a person of importance just because she was married to Dr. John Garang de Mabior...

      repondre message

      • 13 July 13:09, by Khent

        ..Detail for us what crimes you believe were committed by Majak D. Agot, and please provide your sources. I also want the same for Mac Paul Kuol. Mac Paul Kuol refuted the self-serving lie that this terrible war was sparked by a coup; a claim that nobody has been able to actually substantiate...

        repondre message

        • 13 July 13:15, by Khent

          ..You seem to think that the people of Twic-east must be excluded from the political environment based on the apparent crimes of a small handful of their sons and daughters. Rebecca Nyandeng Garang and her moronic son are the only people from Twic-east that I can criticise and disown...

          repondre message

          • 13 July 13:20, by Khent

            If you want to condem Twic-easr based on the stupid choices of Rebecca Garang and her son, then I want you to tell me where the other Dinka sections stand. Where does Bahr el Ghazal stand with the following people?

            Abdel Bagi Ayii

            Kerubino Kuanyin Bol

            Moses Machar

            Bona Malual

            Telar Deng

            Martin Malual Arop

            George kongor

            Aldo Ajou

            Kawac Makuei Mayar

            repondre message

  • 13 July 08:02, by Ram Mi Ran

    This people in the parliament are not suppose to be called South Sudan law makers. They are Dinka law makers.The so called president term has been extended for 3rd consecutive term. It was extend after independent, 2015 and now again.
    God has forgotten South Sudan if not he would have to take him to hell.

    repondre message

    • 13 July 09:58, by Mike Mike

      Ram. It is your habit you always goes parallel with people. Give them whatever name you like to named them but they significantly remain our lawmakers. Someone who has broken the laws of the Country doesn’t agreed to the ideas of the people who have not broken any law of the Country they belong.No one can hesitate to contradicted you because you are living outside of the law of this nation.

      repondre message

  • 13 July 08:46, by Mayendit

    Ram Mi Ran or Looting Others [Explanation]

    Keep singing about extension term. When the government said, they would conducting election then, you rebels shoutting with your friends and if the government decided to extend mandate term of the president, governors, Legislative Assembly then, you rebels and your friends makes noises and the real question s, what do guys want exactly?. Traitors people will not be allowed to runs South Sudan government.

    repondre message

    • 13 July 09:09, by Games

      Mayendit and his alike
      Wait for tomorrow or next day, will hear different history. Salva Kiir and his JCE will changes their that unthinkable brain before even 24hrs gone. Anything we IO are not agreed with it, would never work. We have the power of this country, economically and politically. Extended Salva Kiir term for one day, a week or Months, it doesn’t bother us. What I can say is that good

      repondre message

  • 13 July 09:11, by Games

    ? What I can say is that good luck for the best in the future

    repondre message

Comment on this article



