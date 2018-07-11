Sudan produces 63,3 tons of gold in first half of 2018: minister

July 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Minerals Mohamed Ahmed Ali said gold production has reached 63,3 tons during the first half of this year, reported the official news agency SUNA

A Sudanese merchant weighs gold in al-Shirik, Sudan (AFP)

During a meeting with Presidential Assistant Mohamed al-Hassan al-Mirghani on Tuesday, Ali said gold production in the first half of 2018 has exceeded targeted production by 101%.

He pointed out that gold production has contributed 6% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), saying total gold revenue in the first half of the year has reached 1,516 billion Sudanese pounds.

The Geological Research Authority of Sudan (GRAS) last year said the country produced 105 tons of gold in 2017.

Gold production is now Sudan’s main source of hard currency after the secession of South Sudan where are the two third of its oil reserves before 2011.

However, restrictions on hard currency by the Central Bank represent a big challenge impeding the development of the mining industry but also encourage traditional minors to smuggle their production to neighbouring countries.

Sudan currently ranks third in gold production behind South Africa and Ghana. Officials said they hope to increase gold production to more than 140 tons and make Sudan the first gold producer in Africa in 2018.

(ST)