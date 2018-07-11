 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 12 July 2018

South Sudan govt awaiting mediation’s new peace proposals

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 11, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudanese mediators are still reviewing the draft agreement on the South Sudan peace revitalization forum, said the information minister Michael Makuei Lueth on Wednesday.

JPEG - 66.9 kb
South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth speaks to reporters in Bor, December 25, 2016 (ST)

Following a meeting held in Entebbe on Saturday, it was announced that the South Sudanese parties would sign in Khartoum an agreement on the outstanding issues in the power-sharing and governance and conclude the revitalization forum on Wednesdays 11 July.

However, the information minister who is also the spokesperson of the government negotiating team in Khartoum said the draft agreement was not ready and the Sudanese mediators are finalizing the text.

“Unfortunately at this moment the government of Sudan is still working on the document They are not yet ready. So, we are expected to continue for the next few days,” said Lueth who was speaking in Khartoum to the South Sudan TV.

The Sudanese mediators following a meeting in Entebbe including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO Riek Machar announced that an agreement was reached on the governance chapter.

However, the opposition groups including the SPLM-IO, South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the Other Political Parties voiced their rejection for what is called Entebbe proposal which brought important modifications to the initial document.

The most import amendment was the establishment of the fourth position of a vice-president instead of three. In return, President Kiir accepted to reinstitute Machar in his previous position as first vice president.

The proposal which dealt only with the power-sharing issues and ignored other outstanding issues like the number of states in South Sudan provides that the SPLM-IO will be given 100 seats in the parliament and the other opposition groups 50 MPs. All will join the current 400 MPs. The same for the government the SPLM-IO will get 10 portfolios, the other opposition factions 5 ministerial posts while the government keeps its 30 ministers.

Minister Lueth said his delegation will respond to the document that would be given by the Sudanese mediators once they receive it before to final signing ceremony which will be attended by the IGAD leaders.

“So let’s be patient for this important day and I’m sure we will sign it in the coming few days,” he concluded.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 July 01:26, by The Rhino

    This Makuei Lueth is definitely one of the toxic ingredients behind the whole mess in South Sudan.He and the tribal JCE members,plus some of the ’yes sir associates’ deserve hanging by the neck until death,comes Hybrid Court.If justice officially doesn’t apply here,then I think there are thousand ways at disposal to get this vermin pay their dues.South Sudanese will never accept a ’jienge ....

    repondre message

    • 12 July 01:34, by The Rhino

      ...oriented and only advantaged peace’,NEVER!This is a country of many people.Every single South Sudanese from every corner of the country deserves his/her rights,full stop!

      repondre message

      • 12 July 20:58, by jubaone

        The Rhino
        Jienges have turned SS into a shithole country and the best you and I can do is think along Equatoria lines. How much efforts, time and energies are needed to rehabilitate this failed jienge republic? It’s easier, if we just let these tailless monkeys alone and concentrate on developing ourselves. Equatoria first.

        repondre message

        • 13 July 00:02, by The Rhino

          Jubaone,
          These jienges are truly worthless.In spite of all the billions they’ve stolen from the state,they never developed their luaks.Where are the good roads,schools or hospitals with that big money?Its evidently clear that they’re totally visionless and lazy.Anybody who hangs around with them becomes also dumb,greedy and useless just like they are.Equatoria will exit SS no doubt.

          repondre message

    • 12 July 13:54, by Midit Mitot

      We need durable peace Yaaaajamaaah, but Dr Machar and Taban are from Bentui Nuer relative even, will it be fair for those two big fishes to rule the country? let Taban be out, no need for him at all.

      repondre message

      • 12 July 20:38, by South South

        Midit,
        Perfect suggestion from Riak and Taban can not be together, one of them should be out. I want Riak to be out.

        repondre message

  • 12 July 01:46, by lino

    Let this peace get signed, but consider these points; else we will dancing in the dark for decades and centuries to come:
    1- These who will be participating in the government “ Presidency + Ministerial post, must be banned by the same agreement not to be in the elected government after the Transitional Period!
    2- The Hybrid Court should be formed in the next 3 months of commencement of TP ....

    repondre message

    • 12 July 01:53, by lino

      ... and trail all leaders who “ mismanaged resources; killed citizens; destroyed the economy of SS, confiscate all stolen assets and money to compensate all SS People!!!
      2- All armies must be sent to cantonments and away from population and new National Arms Forces must be for from youth ranging from 20-35 years old and state percentage must be considered!!!

      repondre message

      • 12 July 05:34, by South South

        Lino,
        You are dancing around your own peace proposal. The peace agreement which about to be signed has nothing to with your keyboard peace. Just take the idea you want South Sudan army to be dismantled so that cowards who been hiding for years will take over South Sudan. Who will allow something like that to happen on the face of earth?

        repondre message

        • 12 July 05:42, by South South

          Lino,
          Remember that very well after signing the peace with Sudan, CAP. Recruitment of the army in South Sudan was given equally to 10 states of South Sudan. Equatorians refused to join SPLA. Why? They were afraid to be sent to fight for Abyei. Records are there and they can not be denied. Our army is a volunteer army, every citizen can volunteer and join it.

          repondre message

        • 12 July 07:39, by lino

          You are fighting for Abyei?!! Cowards and bastards!!! If you were, the Nine Ngok Dinka Chiefdoms lane would’ve not been left behind. 2 wars in 2008 and 2011, Kiir Mayardit refused to chased the Northern Army out of the years, and just to turn his back and killed poor Nuer Citizens in Juba and then divided them to kill each other every day!!!
          SS Army must be dismantled and rebuilt! I am talking...

          repondre message

          • 12 July 07:45, by lino

            I am talking to you Ya Junubi Junubi as a Monyjang not from Upper Nile or your Equatoria; we real Monyjang have suffered a lot from you empty head Chan e Wan cowboy and we can’t stand it this time around!!! We are coming in soon with former Chief of Staff to teach a lesson of your time; just come out Ya unknown gunman!!! You will see!!!

            repondre message

          • 12 July 09:52, by South South

            Lino,
            You are just a big coward who bark under computer only, come and try to dismantle SPLA. It’s easy to say in internet, anyway, why should we waste our time with useless people who can not be seen on the ground, case is closed, next.

            repondre message

            • 12 July 14:53, by lino

              Cowards Junubi Junubi! You either from cowardice Bor, Agar, Tony, or Chan e Awan! We were in the ground and still be! You will see dismantling of Mathing Anyor coming soon else we will not have what is called a United SS!!! It is coming step by step! Your old Generals will not survive next 10-15 years and that is how changes happen... empty head!!!🤠🤮

              repondre message

              • 12 July 15:02, by lino

                You better see what is coming whether peace signed or not! Gen. Malong will let Kiir paid the price big time and Chan e Awan boys will be wonderingly surprised of what have happened! Watch statements from Malong soon!

                repondre message

  • 12 July 05:35, by Eastern

    But this mad man Michael Makuei Lueth was posturing the other day that the regime would go ahead to implement Museveni’s proposal which has been out rightly rejected. What’s changed? Makuei is an epitome embarrassment!

    repondre message

    • 12 July 05:47, by South South

      Eastern,
      Makuei to you he is bad, but to me he’s perfect. He can speak his mind as he want because that’s what we want. Did Akuei mentioned in this article that something has been changed about peace proposal? No

      repondre message

      • 12 July 06:35, by Eastern

        But the regime in Juba already accepted Museveni’s proposal; what is this madman awaiting for? The man you very much adore seems to be at crossroads!

        repondre message

        • 12 July 09:13, by Games

          Eastern
          The proposals was drafted in Juba but given to M7 to look like M7 did it by himself. Even Salva Kiir ran back again to Uganda after Al-Bashir and M7 meeting on the peace and asked M7 that they want petroleum and Finances positions when the new government is form

          repondre message

      • 12 July 08:58, by Games

        South South
        M7’s proposals was discarded two days ago. The talk in Khartoum are focussing on the new unveiled proposals from Khartoum and the talk would go on for another week or 11 days in Sudan. Makuei Lieth is not telling you Dinka the truth.
        M7’s proposals were rejected both regionally and internationally

        repondre message

        • 12 July 12:37, by South South

          Games,
          Are you still crying to get help from regional and international community? That’s what I call cowardly people. Peace in South Sudan is for peace of South Sudan. Outsiders can help South Sudanese to have peace, but they are not the one to make decision for us.

          repondre message

        • 12 July 12:37, by South South

          Games,
          Are you still crying to get help from regional and international community? That’s what I call cowardly people. Peace in South Sudan is for peace of South Sudan. Outsiders can help South Sudanese to have peace, but they are not the one to make decision for us.

          repondre message

    • 12 July 21:04, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Makuei is just a tribal leader and impostor. Faked law degree he was responsible for amassing thousands of U$ dollars between 2007-2010 as minister of legal and constitutional affairs when he sent 24 worthless jienge paralegals for further studies to S Africa. Let him first go to Bor to develop his luak than squatting in Juba.

      repondre message

  • 12 July 08:34, by Jongo

    Come on guys this really became a national embarrassment Seems to me you Junobieen don’t know exactly what your are looking for Makuey is causing drank & confused

    repondre message

  • 12 July 09:22, by Sunday Junup

    Even if JCE Uganda peace agreement is sign or not sign is non of my business as long as Kiiriminal is still the president of that country i’m out of that Peace agreement until his term finish then i will join the government. I’m not rejecting peace but peace with JCE is no peace b/se they don’t know how to implement any peace. PHD vs Primary school persons would never work together!

    repondre message

    • 12 July 10:01, by Eastern

      True, there’s no peace with JCE affiliated regime!

      repondre message

      • 12 July 12:43, by South South

        We are for true peace, anyone who does not want peace with us can stay away from South Sudan, that’s perfect with us.

        repondre message

        • 12 July 16:29, by lino

          With this cowboy 🤠🤮🤠🤮!!! No peace! I was wondering why Dr. John Almost dumped him in the garbage can 💀2004!😇

          repondre message

          • 12 July 17:18, by Mike Mike

            Lino. No any body in South Sudan who has got such powers to dumped President kiir in garbage drum. Kiir was the one who is almost to get ride of Dr. John in 2004. Garang failed to answered all the points outlined by Kiir against him. Kiir is an hero who can be respected and be given ample time to rule SS as much as he wants and no Nyagat could agitate him in his term of office.

            repondre message

            • 12 July 22:22, by lino

              Mike then you stay in that shithole chair for whenever you answer the well of God! Other South Sudanese will away from your smelly area and move on with their lives!
              No hero in the face of earth turned one day around and ordered the killings of his own citizens!
              Tell what question or questions that Dr. John failed to answer Kiir with! The cowboy was just being dictated by Malual Madut at the time!

              repondre message

              • 12 July 22:29, by lino

                It is and it was the reason Gen. Kiir failed miserably in the SPLM leadership because the man is just a sheep 🐑 that can be swung either way!!!
                Go and correct your information! South will be in a big hole of shit as soon as the cowboy 🤠 President is in power! Take away his advisors today and you will see what we are talking about!!!😜🤮🤮🤮

                repondre message

              • 13 July 02:01, by lino

                Correction: will of God.

                repondre message

      • 12 July 21:35, by jubaone

        Eastern
        The rubber stamp jienge parliament has endorsed a further 3 yrs for the kiirminal as president. Good for nothing parliamentarians who sleep more than they can think are glad that at least they can get free foods, monies and emoluments for a people who have already fled the country. How disgusting and pathetic these idolatrous scumbags without moral sense.

        repondre message

        • 12 July 22:22, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          That’s what the sleepy folks have been stuck since 2005! Trust me, nothing lasts forever. What happened in Juba today was a melodrama....

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.