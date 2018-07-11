SPLM-N Agar welcomes progress in South Sudan’s peace and Eritrea-Ethiopia reconciliation



July 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) leader Malik Agar welcomed the progress achieved in the South Sudanese peace process and the end of war between the two neighbouring Eritrea and Ethiopia.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the Sudanese rebel leader praised the signing of an agreement over the outstanding issues in the security arrangement chapter which paves the way for a lasting political settlement of the nearly five-year conflict in South Sudan.

Also, Agar hailed the agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July ending the 1998-2000 war over the border area of Badme, and restabilising diplomatic relations, trade and opened the border.

“We support any agreement to end the war in the Republic of South Sudan because it serves the South Sudanese citizens and ordinary people who were affected by the war,” said the statement.

“Our position on the regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) is clear. However, we seek strategic relations between the peoples of the two states of Sudan. The NCP regime will disappear but remain the interests of the two peoples. The state and people of South Sudan are the closest to our people and our country Sudan,” further stressed the statement.

The SPLM-N was part of the historic SPLM that struggled for a New Sudan but the independence of South Sudan in July 2011 forced the Movement to split in two separate structures.

Khartoum in the past accused Juba of backing the SPLM-N which rebelled again in June 2011 and continue to fight the government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The SPLM-N Agar further applauded for the rapprochement initiated by the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed which led to a visit by An Eritrean delegation to Addis Ababa and the historical visit of Ethiopian leader to Asmara on 8-9 July.

The two visits “have made a tremendous change in the region. Also, these steps serve the peoples of the two countries and the region. Peace is a strategic goal for all peoples of the region,” said the SPLM-N Agar.

