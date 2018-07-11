SPLM-IO accuses South Sudan army of fresh attack in River Yei



July 10, 2018 (JUBA) - As discussions over the governance chapter are stalled in Khartoum, the main armed opposition SPLM-IO Tuesday accused the South Sudanese government army of attacking its positions in Yei River State.

“This morning the 10/07/2018, over 200 regime’s soldiers went out of Morobo Town and attacked the SPLA IO base at Isebi in Lujulo Payam of Morobo County, Yei River State,” said SPLM-IO military spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel.

In a second statement, Gabriel further said Yei River Governor Emmanuel Adil is preparing to launch an attack SPLA IO bases in Kajo Keji county.

The warring parties committed themselves in an agreement signed on 27 June to implement a permanent ceasefire in the country starting from the 1 July.

However, they had accused each other of breaching the deal twice in the Northern Upper Nile and Yei River State.

The SPLA IO spokesperson called on the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, CTSAMM, and UNMISS peacekeepers to investigate into these attacks and to hold Governor Adil responsible for the alleged violations.

Gabriel further went to say that the South Sudanese army Chief of staff Gen. Jok Riek, recently travelled to China to acquiring new weapons to continue with their military campaign despite the ongoing peace process.

“This is a blatant violation of the signed permanent ceasefire,” he added.

