 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 July 2018

SPLM-IO accuses South Sudan army of fresh attack in River Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLA soldiers stand to attention at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)
July 10, 2018 (JUBA) - As discussions over the governance chapter are stalled in Khartoum, the main armed opposition SPLM-IO Tuesday accused the South Sudanese government army of attacking its positions in Yei River State.

“This morning the 10/07/2018, over 200 regime’s soldiers went out of Morobo Town and attacked the SPLA IO base at Isebi in Lujulo Payam of Morobo County, Yei River State,” said SPLM-IO military spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel.

In a second statement, Gabriel further said Yei River Governor Emmanuel Adil is preparing to launch an attack SPLA IO bases in Kajo Keji county.

The warring parties committed themselves in an agreement signed on 27 June to implement a permanent ceasefire in the country starting from the 1 July.

However, they had accused each other of breaching the deal twice in the Northern Upper Nile and Yei River State.

The SPLA IO spokesperson called on the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, CTSAMM, and UNMISS peacekeepers to investigate into these attacks and to hold Governor Adil responsible for the alleged violations.

Gabriel further went to say that the South Sudanese army Chief of staff Gen. Jok Riek, recently travelled to China to acquiring new weapons to continue with their military campaign despite the ongoing peace process.

“This is a blatant violation of the signed permanent ceasefire,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 July 05:30, by Kush Natives

    Lam, you need to cease from posting nonsense here, your thugs are the one looting civilians in morobo county and you’re trying to twisted around. Who is really still don’t know your dirty little secret of propagating everything? Just be frank, if you’re blocked from entering civilians village by the government troops!

    repondre message

    • 11 July 05:59, by Games

      Kush Natives
      97% of ceasefires violation are reportedly to be committed by your undisciplined Dinka militia. We IO are known for reporting the facts and not harassment the civilians.

      repondre message

      • 12 July 12:18, by Jongo

        No matter who you are Jenge or Nuer or whoever without teeth question is what are you doing there in Morobo if Emanuel Ade came & fight you he has right to do that because that’s his place you damn jenge you are poisoning this places with your dirt go back to your luaks Jung jenge we hate so much you sons of bitches sharmuta we don’t care IO or I zieft leave Yei alone or else coming is worst

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.