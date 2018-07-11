Indian company to implement electricity link between Sudan and Egypt

July 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - An Indian company on Tuesday has won a tender to build electricity interconnection project between Sudan and Egypt, said Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker

The Egyptian minister didn’t disclose the name of the Indian company saying the concerned parties are making preparations to sign the final contract soon.

He pointed out that the first phase of the project would be executed within four months at a cost of $60 million.

According to the minister, the first phase of the project, which covers 95 kilometres within the Egyptian territory, would enable Egypt to supply Sudan with 300 megawatts.

He expected the supply to rise to 3000 megawatts at the end of the project.

Shaker added the linking of Sudan and Egypt power grids would allow for the optimal use of both grids and supports development projects.

He stressed the two countries are ready to work jointly to implement this project, saying there are no natural obstacles that hinder the implementation of the project as scheduled.

In a meeting held in Khartoum last April, Shaker and his Sudanese counterpart Muataz Musa agreed to establish an electricity linkage between the two countries.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala State on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)