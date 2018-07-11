South Sudan opposition calls for African Union involvement in peace talks

 
 
 
July 10, 2018 (JUAB) - The SPLM Leaders (FPD) chairperson Tuesday said the Khartoum round of talks for peace in South Sudan is missing transparency and inclusivity and called for more African union involvement in the IGAD-led process.

JPEG - 21.4 kb
SPLM Leaders (FPD) leader and former SPLM secretary general Pagan Amum (AFP/Getty)

The call comes after a statement by the SPLM-IO clarifying its position from the outcome of a meeting held between its leader and South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda presidents last Saturday, saying that its chairman Riek Machar rejected Entebbe proposal which was verbal and not official.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) rejected the proposal as it only focuses on accommodation of politicians and ignores the radical reforms needed in order to effect fundamental change in our country. The SPLM/SPLA (IO) is not waging a struggle for the position of First Vice President, we are waging a protracted struggle for the future of our country,” said Mabior Garang de Mabior the head of SPLM-IO information committee.

In a statement on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Independence of South Sudan extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, Pagan Amum said the peace process is facing serious challenges as the regional bock now has delegated the mediation to members states that have competing interests and come with “divergent and contradicting proposals”.

“We appreciate the current efforts of Sudan and Uganda to bring peace to South Sudan. Nevertheless, we regret that the process of negotiations and consultations in this session is marred by lack of transparency and are not inclusive,” he said.

On Sunday, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the Other Opposition Parties (OPP) issued a statement saying they had been excluded from the discussions between the three heads of states and Machar in Uganda.

On Tuesday the Sudanese mediator filled a draft agreement on the power-sharing and governance issues including all the propositions discussed in Entebbe last Saturday.

The most important point in Entebbe proposal was Kiir would accept Machar as the first vice president and in return, the latter accepts the addition of a fourth vice-president during the transitional period. Initially, Kiir strongly rejected Machar’s participation in the 30-month cabinet tasked with political and institutional and economic reforms.

The draft agreement, also gives Machar 100 seats in the transitional parliament, against 50 for the other opposition groups while the running SPLM group keeps its 400 MPs. The same for the ministerial portfolios Kiir’s has 30 ministers, Machar 10 posts and others will receive 5 posts.

Amum said time has come for action from the African Union and the international community after repeated statements calling for a lasting and inclusive peace and threatening of sanctions on peace spoilers.

“Therefore, we welcome resolution of the African Union Peace and Security Council urging “the Ad Hoc Committee” to continue pursuing and further intensifying its engagement and support to the IGAD-led mediation process;” We further urge the AU, UNSC, the Troika and EU to act now by engaging actively in support of the mediation process,” said Amum.

Following Entebbe meeting, Khartoum announced the extension of Khartoum round of peace talks until 12 July.

Initially, the discussions had to move to Nairobi on 9 July.

(ST)

  • 11 July 08:00, by Joseph Canada

    Kush, the peace talk have to be truthful and transparent. Museveni and Bashir are trying to work on the peace to serve their national interests. Museveni did that in Rwanda and DRC and you have seen how those countries are run. Bashir kn the other hand have the Oil and AByei interest plus he want to use this an an opportunity to clear his wat crime record. Kiir being uneducated have no choice....

    • 11 July 08:06, by Joseph Canada

      But to Obey what he’s told otherwise Museveni will leave him and his Dinka in the hands of the rebels and Kiir will be just Gadhafi. On the other Hand, Bashir will have no Choice but to support the rebels in order to keep The oilfields running to aid his nation. And guess what. I like the Opposition idea of no stone should be left unturned!! Let’s dig down and make sure peace is clear.....

      • 11 July 08:12, by Joseph Canada

        Also we are reminded of what Khartoum did in the 70s that led to the break away of war in Sudan which now led to separation of the country. My dear brother Kuch, unless we want to be colonized by the two Countries or run by IGAD who have their agenda in our rich nation, I think we need the openness so that we will not go around blaming our leaders or anybody for rebellion again.

        • 11 July 08:17, by Joseph Canada

          And what you are saying about peoplwantbto have IN run our counties not true. You know very well what cause the fighting in South Sudan and who benefited from the wars. Let’s be honest rather than inserting some unfounded truth that can only be role to uneducated people please. And for that case, taking this kind of unfounded truth to uneducated people will only mean more bloodshed Again.

  • 11 July 17:48, by Nairobimitot

    The country now belongs to President Salva Kiir Mayardit, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai and Dr. Riek Machar. These four people should work together and sit on the table in Juba by themselves without any international community help. They should work together to move the country forward so that the state becomes a better place to live for all its citizens.
    All the oppositions should be silenced by President Salva Kiir now when Dr. Riek is in Juba. Because nobody or any oppositions will be able to fight Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek, Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai. All the oppositions should go and hang themselves. I got extra ropes for you in case you run out of ropes to hang yourselves.

    • 11 July 18:52, by Eastern

      Small Nairobi,

      I love such puerile reasoning; how I wish we had a million South Sudanese who reason like you! The country would be the envy of Botswana!

    • 11 July 23:27, by The Rhino

      Nairobimitot,

      You are a depraved miscreant,one who tilt to pick and usher same patterns of junk and filth information similar to that of that errant and infamous drug addict called "Kuch the Koryom".Both of you guys are of the same texture.You two only believe in excessive bloating and irrelevant heavy pukes online than commenting precisely on what was presented on the site.You are only ...

      • 11 July 23:36, by The Rhino

        Nairobimitot,
        ...transfixed on convincing readers that quantity precedes quality,well you are dead wrong!Better shrink your shit together and articulate your points right,goddamn it! Nairobimitot,if you got excess rob for hanging,better test one first around your neck,and if it works,meaning you are dead,we’ll then pass those very robs around the entire criminals in Juba,first Kiir,Makueth,JCE...

        • 11 July 23:50, by The Rhino

          Nairobimitot,
          ...and all the ’jienge analogs’ you know,the Wani’s and other bootlickers.Now after all these extreme tests are well proofed,we’ll then declare you for ’postmortem excess rob collector and connoisseur’.The resilient robs will then be carefully kept and reserved for future greedy,useless criminals in South Sudan,is that fair enough for you ’ya useless kingfish nyagat’?

          • 12 July 00:06, by The Rhino

            !!! tilts,.....rope and ropes!!!

