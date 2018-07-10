 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 10 July 2018

Family call on South Sudan President to release James Dak

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation
JPEG - 34.4 kb
James Gatdet Dak sits inside the dock in the High Court in Juba, South Sudan February 12, 2018. (Photo Reuters-Samir Bol)

July 10, 2018 (JUBA) - James Gatdet Dak’s family, the imprisoned-spokesperson SPLM-IO’s leader denied his release and called on President Salva Kiir to free him in line with the recent security arrangement reached in Khartoum.

"The family of James Gatdet Dak do hereby informing the public to disregard the ’fake news’ being circulated on social medias about "James being released," said Paul Tesloach Dak, James’s younger brother in statements extended to Sudan Tribune.

We as a family together with you wished this day to arrived but not this one being circulated on media. Shall that day comes we all will know it!

In November 2016, the Kenyan government in collaboration deported James Dak to Juba, after statements welcoming Secretary-GeneralSecretary General, Ban Ki-Moon to replace UNMISS force Commander Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani who himself is a Kenyan national.

The removal of the Kenyan general was decided after an UN investigation revealing that UNMISS has failed due to poor command to protect civilians and foreign aid workers in Juba and Malakal cities.

Paul who is based in Canada further called on President Kiir to honour his commitment taken in Khartoum Declaration of Agreement of 27 June and the Security Agreements agreement signed on 6 July and free his brother and the other political detainees.

“We absolutely wished the president Kiir to bless the peace accord signed in Khartoum by not only releasing James Gatdet Dak but all political detainees as a good gesture of Hope for all South Sudanese to believe this is a meaningful document," said Paul.

In February 2018 James Dak was sentenced to death by hanging. The South Sudanese court on charges of treason and incitement against the government.

President Salva Kiir in a meeting held on Saturday with Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Omer al-Bashir agreed to appoint Riek Machar as Frist Vice President during the transitional period, a measure that he had been refusing since the bloody clashes of Jul 2016 in Juba.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 July 00:27, by lino

    He will not stay long in that shithole NSS building!!!

    repondre message

    • 11 July 08:41, by Midit Mitot

      That is true Lino, we need him to be out sooner.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.