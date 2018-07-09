 
 
 
High level talks not enough for achieving peace in S. Sudan: report

July 8, 2018 (JUBA) - Securing long-term peace in war-torn South Sudan requires much more than deals between the country’s political leaders, says a new study carried out on the young nation.

JPEG - 18.3 kb
The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

Christian Aid, a non-governmental entity, released the report on the day South Sudan is marking its seventh independence anniversary.

The report, entitled “It for the Long Haul? Lessons on peacebuilding in South Sudan, says peace is made and broken every day in South Sudan by chiefs, youth, women and commanders, under trees, in offices, in person or by mobile phone and that it is occasionally still facilitated by letter, carried across a boundary by willing hands.

The new report argues that work towards such national-level political agreements must be complemented by local and regional peace building initiatives and owned by the people of South Sudan.

“It’s understandable that diplomats, donor governments, and the international community focus their efforts and hopes on securing a deal between powerful men around the negotiating table. But history shows that focusing on high-level processes has failed to bring peace for people in South Sudan,” said Natalia Chan, Christian Aid’s Senior Adviser on South Sudan.

“What we’re suggesting is needed is a more sophisticated recognition of the conditions for peace. These include the critical roles played by leaders and peace activists at regional and local levels. The local really matters. So do the many cultural and religious practices that can help defuse potential explosions and heal relationships after decades of trauma and deep grievance,” she adds.

The new Christian Aid’s report is based on interviews with 50 long-term peace builders with experience from across the country, and with members of communities affected by violence and also draws on a review of literature about violence and peace in the nation.

The interviews were reportedly used to generate 10 principles on which there was a broad consensus, including that elites alone cannot deliver peace and people should not wait for them to do so; that there is little binding diverse communities together as a nation and that peace builders cannot ignore what happens locally.

“Yet, the countless peacemakers at the local level are obscured by the tendency of international and higher-level actors to put themselves towards the centre of analysis,” said Chan, further adding, “As a result, chances are missed to resolve some of the problems caused by competition for power at national level.

The South Sudan conflict, now in its fifth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than three million people.

Last week, a governance meeting held in Uganda between South Sudan’s rival leaders resolved that the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar be reinstated to the post of the country’s first vice-president.

This came after signing of a security arrangement deal in Khartoum.

President Salva Kiir had initially rejected Machar’s participation in the peace process, but the region and the international community said the latter’s exclusion meant the continuation of the country’s war.

Meanwhile Christian Aid, in its new report, called on the donors to do more to support sub-national peace building in the war-torn nation.

“This should focus on promoting sustained local capacity to manage conflict and security and open opportunities for social interaction, transitional justice and economic development, whether a functioning high-level peace process exists or not,” it argued.

Such sub-national and local peace building initiatives, it further noted, can help mitigate the divisive effects of competition between elites; improve people’s lives in the short term and build relationships which reduce opportunities for violence in the future; forge positive accountability between communities and leaders and help connect disparate communities with one another, among others.

(ST)

  • 9 July 10:08, by Kuch

    "High level talks not enough for achieving peace in S. Sudan: report"
    That is what South Sudanese people with brains have been telling some "nosy criminals" from the US, the UK, their UN, NGOs & some of their lackeys in our own IGAD countries all along that they are wasting their damn times, their money & the South Sudanese people’s times>>>

    repondre message

    • 9 July 10:14, by Kuch

      "Our own national dialogue" right here inside South Sudan & in front of South Sudanese people is where a ’real & a genuine peace’ would be a achieved in our country. Those piece of nonsense being peddled about in foreign capitals’ hotels, brothels & bars are not in the interest of South Sudanese real & genuine peace. But are for the interests of the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some>>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 July 10:21, by Kuch

        of their creepy allies in between with their own nasty interests & lust for our country & our people. Kenya has her own internal political problems between Raila Odinga & Uhuru & other parties. Somalia has her internal political problems, Burundi has, ethiopia has her own internal political problems & North Sudan has a lot her more internal political problems than we even have here in South Sudan>

        repondre message

        • 9 July 10:27, by Kuch

          in Darfur, Southern Kordufan and Southern Blue Nile. And to be honest, Kenya, ethiopia & North Sudan ’hastily swept’ their own internal political problems aside and came running to South Sudan & offer themselves as foolish South Sudanese peace mediators. The reasons why all these countries l just mentioned above are so desperate to be foolish South Sudanese people peace mediators is simply because

          repondre message

          • 9 July 10:36, by Kuch

            South Sudan’s problems pay a lot of money for their economies. And because there are bunch of *EVILS* in the US, the UK, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs & their gulf Arab states’paymasters who have a lot of their money to waste on those countries on their so-called "High Level Revitalization forum (HLRF)’ South Sudan problems have become some big investment projects in their capitals>>>>

            repondre message

            • 9 July 10:42, by Kuch

              A criminal & a thief called Thomas Cirillo was advised by his handlers from the US, the UK, the evil juus to run ethiopia a few years ago. Lam Akol was advised to do the same thing, to run to Khartoum nearly two years ago. Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Costi Manibe and other bunch of thieves, traitors & foreign puppets are being>>>

              repondre message

              • 9 July 10:47, by Kuch

                held hostage by the same US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their NGOs and their gulf Arab states’ paymasters as their bargaining cards & blackmails over our country & our people. The current little ethiopian prime minister on the block was advised by the superiors from the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & NGOs to haul their Riek Machar puppet from South Africa>>>

                repondre message

                • 9 July 10:53, by Kuch

                  to go to Adis Ababa over two weeks ago and ordered our foolish Salva Kiir to go Adis Ababa & let the South Sudanese fools knelt down to him. The little ethiopian boy forwarded his foolish South Sudanese to his Umar Hassan Al Bashir of North Sudan for another slew of lectures and knell downs to Umar Hassan Al Bashir>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 9 July 11:03, by Kuch

                    For many South Sudanese people in the know, this whole affair of South Sudan & farce about South Sudanese people in foreign capitals’ hotels, brothels & bars is just, but a waste of our fool times & South Sudanese people’s times. No one will ever come & respect or implement those nonsense being peddled about in foreign hotels, brothels & bars by our enemies and our enemies know all these>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 9 July 11:08, by Kuch

                      But they don’t have another choices. Their only leverage left on their evil sleeves over our country & our people are their puppets/stooges, thieves & traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Costi Manibe & some of their creepy allies in between they are holding hostage in foreign capitals as their bargaining chips>

                      repondre message

                      • 9 July 11:14, by Kuch

                        and blackmails over our country & over our people. But the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs, some their lackeys here in our region & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters are playing with fire. This is South Sudan & South Sudan is not their another DR Congo that they have been using as their ’Geo-political chess game or football’ since their then so-called COLD WAR>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 9 July 11:19, by Kuch

                          A lot of bloody noses here in South Sudan. Here in South Sudan, we are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never ever be. Who says we want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 9 July 11:24, by Kuch

                            and some of their creepy allies in between? Who really wants these vermins in their backyards or villages? No one fellows, Fellows, the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 9 July 11:31, by Kuch

                              Fellows, pure HATRED & RACISM is here. Taking South Sudanese people’s from South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, ethiopia, North Sudan, Egypt, Uganda back to North Sudan or to Kenya. Isn’t going to help any damn thing here on the ground to our enemies who lust for our country & our people. We will never ever welcome any evil white American, English, a juus, a cloned arab of North Sudan, their gulf Arab>>

                              repondre message

  • 9 July 11:33, by Eastern

    The South Sudanese political problem has metamorphosed BEYOND Kiir and Machar; whoever is trying very hard to tie the solution to the crises to these two devils is living in dreamland....They had the opportunity in 2016 which Kiir blew apart. Now EVERY South Sudanese has to be involved!

    repondre message

    • 9 July 12:11, by Kuch

      Eastern,
      Don’t worry about all these cheap & dirty intrigues being played over our country & against our people. We know the damned game than even our enemies. Mister. That our country and people can be Geo-politically chess game or football toyed around like what was done in Dr Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Some Western African countries, Middle Eastern Countries,>>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 July 12:17, by Kuch

        Central American countries, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Columbia & some Eastern European countries during the so-called COLD WAR. And now are doing their same COLD WAR part TWO in DR Congo, here in our Country, South Sudan, these monsters have succeeded in CAR, Libya & their other countries they have lust for their resources, lands, waters & their people. But here in South Sudan, they are not>>>

        repondre message

        • 9 July 12:24, by Kuch

          getting their reckless regime change business through. And so they are using their ’other options’, play games with South Sudan & the South Sudanese people like what they used during their so-called COLD WAR (not cold war some of these days), but a HOT WAR. And hope that our country & our people would be "re-united with their so-called cloned arab North Sudan" & then the evils would then run to>>>

          repondre message

          • 9 July 12:30, by Kuch

            their foreign hotels, brothels & bars & then go and brag, western civilization. Good luck to our evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abesh (so-called ethiopia) & some of their creepy allies in between with their lust for our country & our people>>>

            repondre message

            • 9 July 12:35, by Kuch

              We are going to bomb the evils out of our country & over our people once & for all. We are part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has will never be. Riek Machar & his bunch of his other fools are finish. They will just run from foreign capital to capital. But not again here in South Sudan.>>>

              repondre message

              • 9 July 12:42, by Kuch

                Mr. Eastern, I have often been telling you chap the real truth Mr. Eastern your self & bunch of our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan who often post trolls here on SUDAN TRIBUNE that we know you more than you idiots think you know us. We are back Mr. Eastern. Do you idiots & some of our lowly informed Nuers, Shilluks & some Equatorians think, we will entertain another so-called "power sharing"

                repondre message

                • 9 July 12:48, by Kuch

                  where our thieves, foreign puppets & traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Costi Manibe, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak & some of their creepy puppets & thieves our enemies are holding in foreign capitals as their bargaining chips & blackmails to our country & over our people>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 9 July 12:52, by Kuch

                    Mr. Eastern,
                    Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM here right here. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Opium-Wars
                    https://asiapacificcurriculum.ca/learning-module/opium-wars-china
                    http://www.scmp.com/magazines/post-magazine/books/article/2148660/first-opium-war-corruption-mistakes-and-misfortunes
                    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Opium_War

                    repondre message

                    • 9 July 12:58, by Kuch

                      Mr. Eastern,
                      the links, l linked above are not very far from what the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between are after in our country. During the negotiation of the CPA in Machakos, Nairobi & Naiviasha in Kenya. The evil English people, white Americans and some of their creepy allies in between were the ones who so "vociferous" with the>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 9 July 13:07, by Kuch

                        then so-called "one country, two system" The evils thought that our country can be again used like their then "Hong Kong" which they took over by using their OPIUM WAR dirty intrigues and blackmails. Mr. John Garang *ignored the evils with their damn (one country & two systems)* & negotiated a palatable peace that eventually culminated in our 2005 a deal with our cloned so-called arab>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 9 July 13:16, by Kuch

                          The *evil corporate America, the UK and their creepy allies in between didn’t forgive Mr. John Garang*. Mr. John Garang was killed on his way from Kampala, Uganda to his New Kush residence in our then Eastern Equatoria; by the evils from the US, their UK & used the their *evil juus & some of their so-called USAFRICOM* Rebecca Nyandeng, Mr. Garang widower has been accusing Mr. Salva Kiir ever since

                          repondre message

                          • 9 July 13:25, by Kuch

                            that Mr. Salva Kiir & have ganged up with Mr. Museveni of Uganda to Kill his husband, Mr. John Garang. Good luck to Rebecca Nyandeng. Here in my home state of Jonglei which l share with her, we will never ever welcome & evil white American, any English evil, an evil juus, a cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopian), their Saudi Arabian or UAE criminals in our country>>>

                            repondre message

Comment on this article



