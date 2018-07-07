 
 
 
Saturday 7 July 2018

SPLM-IO Taban accuses Sudanese security of abducting its members: official

President Kiir with the SPLM-IO Taban representatives in Khartoum on 26 June 2018 (ST photo)
July 6, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai accused the Sudanese security service of abducting three of its members in Khartoum during the visit of President Salva Kiir to Khartoum last week.

In a statement released in Juba Taban’s office spokesperson, Angel Machar said the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested three SPLM-IO Taban’s faction after a meeting held with President Kiir in Khartoum.

The Sudan National Security & Intelligence Services, NISS is harassing Nuer who are supporting H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and FVP Gen. Taban Deng Gai. The following comrades were kidnapped because they met the president of the Republic of South Sudan in his last peace visit to Khartoum.

According to the statement, the three officials are Mustapha Kuma Muon, Mach Yak Dau, and Kiir Gatluak Lim.

"They were abducted by NISS agents in Khartoum and taken to unknown locations. Up to the time of this public notice, their whereabouts and safety remain unclear. We are concerned. We can’t say they are alive," said Machar.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, the spokesperson of the First Vice President said the three met with Kiir as the SPLM-IO Taban representative in Khartoum, indicating that their meeting was separate from that one the president had with the Nuer traditional leaders in the Sudanese capital.

Kiir met the Nuer community leaders in Khartoum on 26 June during his visit for a face-to-face meeting with the former First Vice President Riek Machar.

The Nuer delegation was led by Sultan Gatwich Deng Dak, Paramount Chief of Greater Akobo Lou Nuer, Sultant Whickier Khor Gier, Paramount Chief of Greater Nasir Jikany Nuer, Sultant Thomas Gatdor Kuol, Paramount Chief of Greater Bentiu Nuer, Sultan Majiek Gany Pathoat, Paramount Chief of Greater Fangak Nuer.

The meeting was attended by South Sudan oil minister Ezekiel Gatkouth and Tut Gatluak, Presidential Advisor for Security, both are Nuer.

(ST)

  • 7 July 09:46, by Redeemer

    Breaking News:
    Sudan has been persuading the government of South Sudan for the last two days to accept a closedoor apology for the abduction of Nuer who met the President Salva in Khartoum by Dr. Riek Machar. Bashir promised to hand over the abductees privately and close the case but thinks are not working out yet

    • 7 July 09:58, by Redeemer

      President Salva use to tell the truth that it is not easy to work with Riek, though the finger has been pointed to Sudan, the fact is clear and known, it is the work of a Prophet Riek Machar. It is another bad beginning.
      According to our findings, Dr. Riek is persuading the abductees to announce that they defected to Riek camp but they need heavy cash for them to seal the deal

      • 7 July 13:19, by Malakal county Simon

        Redemeer/Nyamnyam

        Blamed Taban, for starting that game!!

  • 7 July 15:40, by Eastern

    Taban the offspring of the Sudanese slave sold his rights in the SPLA-IO to Kiir for a morsel....Taban should stop whining and face the truth...!

