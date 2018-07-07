 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 7 July 2018

5 people killed in fire exchange in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Security forces in the capital of south Darfur State Nyala on 5 July 2016 (ST Photo)

July 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM/NYALA) Five people have been killed in an intermittent fire exchange on Thursday and Friday between gunmen and residents of Sarfaya area, Ed el-Firsan locality in South Darfur State.

A native leader from Bani Halba tribe, Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Hemaidan told Sudan Tribune that five gunmen on camelback on Thursday open fire at Sarfaya local market for no reason.

He pointed out that some youth engaged in verbal altercation with the gunmen leading to the killing of two Sarfaya residents.

Hemaidan added the gunmen fled Sarfaya, saying the residents hunted them down and clashed with them on Friday morning at Halayeb area.

He said three of the gunmen were killed and one has been captured and handed over to the police in Abu Ajora area, Al-Salam locality as the fifth gunman managed to flee.

According to Hemaidan, hundreds of Sarfaya residents have gathered to protest against the incident.

Meanwhile, an official at South Darfur government, who spoke to Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity, said any delay in the implementation of the disarmament campaign would lead catastrophic results.

He pointed out that the militias continue to hold weapons which threaten security and stability.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan.

The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.