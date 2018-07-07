5 people killed in fire exchange in South Darfur

July 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM/NYALA) Five people have been killed in an intermittent fire exchange on Thursday and Friday between gunmen and residents of Sarfaya area, Ed el-Firsan locality in South Darfur State.

A native leader from Bani Halba tribe, Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Hemaidan told Sudan Tribune that five gunmen on camelback on Thursday open fire at Sarfaya local market for no reason.

He pointed out that some youth engaged in verbal altercation with the gunmen leading to the killing of two Sarfaya residents.

Hemaidan added the gunmen fled Sarfaya, saying the residents hunted them down and clashed with them on Friday morning at Halayeb area.

He said three of the gunmen were killed and one has been captured and handed over to the police in Abu Ajora area, Al-Salam locality as the fifth gunman managed to flee.

According to Hemaidan, hundreds of Sarfaya residents have gathered to protest against the incident.

Meanwhile, an official at South Darfur government, who spoke to Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity, said any delay in the implementation of the disarmament campaign would lead catastrophic results.

He pointed out that the militias continue to hold weapons which threaten security and stability.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan.

The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.

