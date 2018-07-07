 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 7 July 2018

South Sudan’s parties sign security arrangements agreement

Signing ceremony of the Security Arrangements agreement in Khartoum on 6 July 2018 (Photo Suna)

July 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese government and armed opposition groups parties Friday signed an agreement on the outstanding issues of the security arrangements paving the way for a proper implementation of permanent ceasefire agreement they enforced since the first July.

The deal includes the permanent ceasefire, the pre-transitional period measures, the transitional and period mechanism of security arrangements.

The parties have reached the deal since Wednesday. However, on Thursday the Sudanese army spokesperson said it would be signed in presence of President Omer al-Bashir who was in Djibouti.

But finally, the media houses on Friday were informed that the signing ceremony would take place at the headquarters of Sudan Armed Forces in Khartoum, in presence of the Sudanese mediation team including Defence Minister, Director of National Intelligence and Security Services, the Director General of the Sudanese Police Force, and the head of Sudanese military intelligence.

"The Parties hereby agree that the Permanent Ceasefire signed in the Khartoum Declaration of 27 June 2018, which came into effect on 1st July 2018, shall be observed meticulously throughout the Republic of South Sudan," reads the agreement seen by Sudan Tribune.

The deal further provides that prisoners of war (POWs) and detainees shall be released immediately, guarantees free movement of people and commodities and orders to open humanitarian access.

The agreement was signed by the Information Minister Michael Akuei Lueth, Mrs Angelina Teny, head of the SPLM-IO national committee for security and defence, Gabriel Changson Chang head of the South Sudanese opposition alliance, Lam Akol Chairman of the National Democratic Movement and others.

The ceremony was also attended by the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan and foreign diplomats in Khartoum.

Sudanese Defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf who chaired the mediation team congratulated the South Sudanese parties for the efforts done to achieve the deal and expressed hope that all the parties join hand to implement the peace agreement.

Foreign minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed said that Sudan and Uganda will follow up the implementation of this agreement on the ground so that South Sudanese enjoy peace, security and stability.

JPEG - 41.6 kb
SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar congratulating his wife Angelina Teny after the signing of the security arrangements agreement in Khartoum on 6 July 2018 (ST photo)

During their meetings in Addis Ababa, the parties failed to reach a consensus on the determination of demilitarized areas, forces’ cantonment modalities, the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee and the timeframe for the unification of forces.

The deal provides to form a joint military ceasefire commission at national, states’, counties and payams level.

Also, it orders to demilitarize all the civilian areas, disengagement, separation of forces and collection of long and medium range heavy weapons. The demilitarized areas include schools, service centres, occupied houses, IDPs camps, protection of civilians sites, villages, churches, mosques, ritual centres and livelihood areas.

Troops will be cantoned under the control of the current monitoring teams at their present barracks and sites. However cantoned forces shall be assembled in a size of not less than a battalion, the deal indicates.

Regarding the Joint Transitional Security Committee, the agreement says eight of its members (the half) will be from the government and the other half from the opposition groups, the SPLM-IO (5) and (3) from the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance.

For the timeframe, the agreement reads that "Notwithstanding any agreement to the contrary, the Transitional Period of (36) thirty-six months shall start on completion if redeployment of necessary unified forces, or on the expiry of eight (8) months whichever takes place first."

The deal is seen as a key step in the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement especially after the clashes of July 2016 that stopped its implementation.

Now the parties have to settle three other outstanding issues in the governance chapter and to convince President Salva Kiir to remove his veto against the participation of Riek Machar in the transitional government.

(ST)

Click here for the full text of the security arrangements agreement

  • 7 July 03:53, by Kuch

    Good luck fellows, signing those damned documents in North Sudan, Abesha (ethiopia), Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Dr Congo, Rwanda, Egypt and other countries is very easy, but for those damned documents to come & be implementable here in South Sudan "is another different case all together" Fellows, be very very careful>>>

    repondre message

    • 7 July 04:01, by Kuch

      We keep informing our lowly informing our lowly informed South Sudanese politicians that we are way well ahead of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire & their evil so-called israel (evil juus), their *attack dogs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, Kenyan Bantus, English people, White Americans & some of their creepy allies in between love>

      repondre message

      • 7 July 04:07, by Kuch

        affair with our country & our people. Our lowly informed South Sudanese fools, let some lowly informed Nuers, Shilluks, Fertits & some of Equatoirians low lives bring their cloned so-called *arabs of North Sudan, Northern Nigerian terrorists (Boko Haram), some Equatorians, some of their Bantus low lives from central Kenya, their so-called ethiopians (Abesha) prostitutes, their evil juus & some>>>>

        repondre message

        • 7 July 04:13, by Kuch

          of their creepy allies in between into our country again. And we are going wipe damned the *rubbish & vermin out of our country & over our people* once & for all. Who says we want these verimins in our country? Who really says fellows? No one. Bring the damn ’South Sudanese people back to South Sudan’ where the damned so-called peace would come & be respected & implemented in>>>

          repondre message

          • 7 July 04:17, by Kuch

            and not in foreign capitals of North Sudan, so-called ethiopia (Abesh) prostitute country, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Rwanda or Egypt. Fellows, we are back fellows, watch this space.

            repondre message

            • 7 July 04:21, by Kuch

              Fellows, we the masters of long-shot warfares. We are the ancient Egyptians and we are going settle our scores with enemies, once & for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM.

              repondre message

              • 7 July 04:50, by Khent

                The administrators of this site really need to start doing their job and ban "Kuch" and effectively put an end to his neuorotic and unhinged posts; his posts rarely relate to the actual contents of the article, and it’s just nonsense repeated over and over again... it’s insanity on a loop.

                repondre message

                • 7 July 05:50, by Kuch

                  Khent,
                  Ban me if you damn can. Khent, Watch-out chap.

                  repondre message

                • 7 July 05:56, by Kuch

                  Mr. Khent, do you really know what the *loop is*? *looping the loop*, we are going to bomb your masters out of map fools.

                  repondre message

                • 7 July 06:18, by Kuch

                  Mr. Khent,
                  Don’t cry rubbish in foreign capitals about banning anyone here in South Sudan, your SUDAN TRIBUNE & RADIO TAMAZUJ are objectively BANNED here in South Sudan. You bunch of idiots often POSTS things that you fools are not aware of. But we keep a tap on you fools. Mr. Khent, I will be damned we will live side by side again with you so-called ’TWIC EAST’ piece of sh*ts>>>

                  repondre message

                • 7 July 06:34, by Games

                  Khent
                  You are not different from Kuch and I do prefer Kuch is more wider than you. You are the one that encouraging many people in this site to take sides when it comes to tribalisms.
                  You have no different to Salva Kiir and Makuei Lieth

                  repondre message

                  • 7 July 07:05, by Khent

                    Games

                    "Tribalism"? Is that why I have consistently condemned the Dinka for having failed this country? Is that why I mock the regressive mentality and culture of the Dinka? Is that why I pin the Nation’s woes onto the criminal organisation that is the JCE? You’re just mad because I also subject the Nuer to moral judgement...

                    repondre message

                    • 7 July 07:15, by Khent

                      ..You would rather I say nothing about your years of allying with Khartoum. You desperately want me to desist from mentioning your crimes against the Anyuak and the Burun; the Nuer murdered Chol Odio, the Anyuak paramount chief in 2013 for opposing continued Nuer encroachments on Anyuak land in Akobo...

                      repondre message

                      • 7 July 07:17, by Khent

                        I have consistently said that the Dinka have completely failed South Sudan; I have reiterated that we have betrayed, mismanaged, impoverished, weakened and humiliated the country.

                        I have condemned my own tribe for engaging in State-sanctioned land-theft against the Shilluk, Maban and the Equatorians...

                        repondre message

              • 7 July 05:08, by Marco A. Wek

                Kuch is mentally ill and should be banned.

                repondre message

                • 7 July 05:51, by Kuch

                  Marco A. Wek,
                  Be very careful.

                  repondre message

                  • 7 July 06:27, by Games

                    Kuch
                    Comments like an adult. This place is designed for grown up Gentlemens, not like your kind. Bombings people in the websites seemed like awkward comments and insults to those countries you are always mentioned. Please do your parts that would bring the peace back to our people,instead of of discourage them.

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

