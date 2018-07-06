 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 July 2018

19 killed in S. Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state attack: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 5, 2018 (RUMBEK) - At least 19 people were killed and 11 others injured in cattle raids that occurred in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state on Wednesday, an official said.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

“Among the dead were 10 youths, who were fighting in self-defence, three children, four women and two attackers,’’ Taban Abel, the state minister for information, told dpa Thursday.

The unknown attackers, the minister said, came from an area controlled by force loyal to former first vice president, Riek Machar.

The Machar-led armed opposition group is yet to react to the state official’s claims.

Cattle raids among South Sudanese communities are common incidences, often leading to deaths as well as abduction of children.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been embroiled in a violent civil war, leaving thousands dead and millions homeless since 2013.

Last week, the country’s main warring factions signed a “permanent ceasefire”, which has already suffered counter accusation of violations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 July 07:38, by Mayendit

    I feel sorry for those innocents Dinka civilians but you guys must act like the way they wanted. The SPLA IO were defeated and the majority left Riek Camp but when they hears peace imposed by IGAD, AU, and the UN then, they came back to team themselves and they thoughts about raiding Dinkas and Maban for food. I think the Nuers politicians must focusing on their own people rather than leadership.

    repondre message

    • 6 July 08:04, by Ojok James

      Mayendit
      Stop talking nonsense with your minister to label useless accusations on SPLA IO loyal to Dr. Riek Machar forces to make it sound good to the world! You Dinka and Nuer are well known fighting taking his other cattle, children and women. Secondly if IO is defeated why do the government is seeking to negotiate with them? Why the economic has failed? Why the booming oil production stop?

      repondre message

      • 6 July 08:16, by Mayendit

        Ojok James
        You sound like fisherman from Shilluk [Luo] Look, the State Officials from both Northern Liech State and Southern Liech State have said it many times that, the rebels of Riek Machar have started raiding cattle for food. These are rebels of Riek Machar and the more they caused fights the suffering will continues and they will never find anything good in life.

        repondre message

  • 6 July 07:55, by Mayendit

    The leader we need in South Sudan not only academic smartest man but also should be the person who can not change his tone overnight and should be the man who is brave because there are many speeches that made South Sudanese people uncomfortable. The politicians who supports violent must be jails period, this is how the world are doing in any government around the world. Reward S.S rebels is bad.

    repondre message

    • 6 July 08:12, by Ojok James

      Mayendit
      The issue is not Riek now, if you fighting Riek stop it now everyone has bad and good history. The people are fate up with the leadership style, because it look like a Dinka kingdom thou some of there some of the few individual tribe are in the system are in the system, just only to paint the colour of the flag I guest you understand what I mean.

      repondre message

      • 6 July 08:16, by Ojok James

        Sorry typing error

        repondre message

        • 6 July 08:25, by Mayendit

          Ojok James
          Please keep singing about Dinka. Any traitor person will not be allowed to become a president in South Sudan. The only people I know were Nubian people who struggle with Dinka during the SPLA/M and those former Nassir movement or SPLA IO have no rightS to run for South Sudan’s presidency.The history alone will deny them.

          repondre message

  • 6 July 09:26, by Games

    Mayendit
    Is Mayom County control by IO or SPL-JCE? If it is a IO then your falsification accusations to IO would be logic, but if it is controlled by SPL-JCE then your claim will not only pethatic, but an ignorance. It were your Dinka youth Dinka attacks Mayom two months ago, discriminally killed unarmed civilians and got a ways with heads of cattle

    repondre message

  • 6 July 09:29, by Games

    Mayendit
    You have defeated IO militarily, what hell your team doing in Khartoum?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.