 
 
 
Thursday 5 July 2018

Gunmen attack UN truck, driver killed in S. Sudan

July 4, 2018 (JUBA) – Unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked two trucks carrying education supplies for the UN Children Fund (UNICEF), killing a person on Juba-Bor road in South Sudan.

Trucks on un-paved road in South Sudan (UNHCR)

The deceased, the agency said, was an assistant driver.

“We strongly condemn this senseless assault directed against civilians working to deliver humanitarian supplies to those in need, in trucks that were clearly marked with the UNICEF insignia,” partly read’s UNICEF’s statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim,” it added.

Attacks on humanitarian convoys and personnel have been frequent in war-torn South Sudan. At least 107 charity workers have been killed in the country since a civil war started in December 2013.

(ST)

