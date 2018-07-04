July 3, 2018 (JUBA) – Ugandan airline, Eagle Air this week announced the resumption of its flights to Yei town in the southwest of South Sudan and near the Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The decision was announced Tuesday after one-year suspension following "the harassment" of Eagle Aircrews by South Sudanese officials, according to the ch-aviation, a specialized website on aviation news.

The airline, in a statement, said the twice-weekly flights from Entebbe or Kampala to Yei town would commence from 2 July 2018 onwards.

The Eagle Air has two flights per week from Entebbe to Yei which is a business hub, attracting traders and customers from South Sudan, Uganda and Congo.

Yei is a business hub, attracting traders and customers from South Sudan, Uganda and Congo. Also, Ivory Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank have branches in the city.

The Ugandan carrier also offers scheduled flights from the Ugandan town of Entebbe to each of Pakuba, Adjumani, Gulu, and Arua in Uganda as well as Juba in South Sudan.

The only airline within Uganda, Eagle Air operates a diverse fleet of Let 410UVPEs, Beech 1900Ds, Piper (twin-piston) Seneca PA34s, and Cessna (single piston) 206s.

(ST)