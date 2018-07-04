 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 4 July 2018

Eagle Air resumes flights to S. Sudan’s Yei town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 3, 2018 (JUBA) – Ugandan airline, Eagle Air this week announced the resumption of its flights to Yei town in the southwest of South Sudan and near the Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The decision was announced Tuesday after one-year suspension following "the harassment" of Eagle Aircrews by South Sudanese officials, according to the ch-aviation, a specialized website on aviation news.

The airline, in a statement, said the twice-weekly flights from Entebbe or Kampala to Yei town would commence from 2 July 2018 onwards.

The Eagle Air has two flights per week from Entebbe to Yei which is a business hub, attracting traders and customers from South Sudan, Uganda and Congo.

Yei is a business hub, attracting traders and customers from South Sudan, Uganda and Congo. Also, Ivory Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank have branches in the city.

The Ugandan carrier also offers scheduled flights from the Ugandan town of Entebbe to each of Pakuba, Adjumani, Gulu, and Arua in Uganda as well as Juba in South Sudan.

The only airline within Uganda, Eagle Air operates a diverse fleet of Let 410UVPEs, Beech 1900Ds, Piper (twin-piston) Seneca PA34s, and Cessna (single piston) 206s.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 July 09:39, by South South

    Great, great news to people of Yei particular and good news to people of South Sudan in general. Business is coming back to South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 4 July 10:35, by Jongo

      God bless that beautiful part of our beloved country we knew that one day Yei will rise again & this time will be much batter than before ever Again God bless you Yei

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.