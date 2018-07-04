 
 
 
Sudan, South Sudan announce imminent opening of four crossing corridors

Joint teams marking a crossing point between the two countries (undated picture by UNISFA)
July 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan transport minister and South Sudan presidential adviser on security affairs Tuesday agreed to open four border crossing points between the two countries within the next few days.

The agreement was announced by the two officials following a meeting held in Khartoum to discuss the implementation of directives of President al-Bashir to open border with South Sudan after the signing of Khartoum Declaration of Agreement on 27 June.

The decision is as a part of measures he announced recently to encourage the South Sudanese parties to implement a peace agreement they signed in August 2015. He said it would facilitate the movement of citizens and the flow of trade between the two countries.

Speaking in Khartoum after the meeting, Presidential adviser, Tut Galuwak told reporters they discussed the border opening and he asked to open all the crossing points as soon as possible to encourage trade between the two sides on the border.

"Minister Makawi expressed the readiness of his government to implement the directives of President al-Bashir and we would like to a announce the good news that the decision includes road, rail and Nile river crossing points," said Galuwak.

For his part, Minister Makawi Awad confirmed what Galuwak announced and added that four points would be opened very soon before the departure of the South Sudanese official from Khartoum.

"These four crossing corridors, Awad said, include, Kosti-Renk road and river, Meriam - Aweil, rails and road, Heglig-Bentiu, and Al Sumayyah corridors".

Some of the four points have been marked last March as the two countries did not yet finalize the talks on the border demarcation since the secession of South Sudan in July 2011 and they are part of the Safe Demilitarized Buffer Zone (SDBZ).

Following the South Sudan independence, President al-Bashir ordered the border closure accusing Juba of backing Sudanese rebels in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

However, the decision didn’t stop totally the trade between the two sides as the border areas from both sides historically had strong trade relations.

Minister Awad said the Sudanese private sector will contribute to restoring the roads and transportation means.

(ST)

  • 4 July 08:20, by Games

    Hahahahahahahaha, idiots, why running round and begging others for helps, while they are 7 oil producers in Africa Continent. They are One in terms of fertilisers lands in the world. I’m feeling sorry for this country of being run by a head without a brain.

    • 4 July 09:51, by South South

      Games,
      It seems to me you don’t know anything. Having business relationship is what the best leaders in the world. Riek’s IOthought that it will shut down business in South Sudan, but now look business is coming back to South Sudan from our South border, from our East border and now from our North border. Lick your wounds and offer something like that to jubaone and Eastern.

      • 4 July 12:04, by Games

        South South
        Don’t break your legs, make sure you dance slowly. Mind you, those drummer, starting with business relationships with Khartoum as you called it. They are all tests, whether you are going to keep your promise for the peace you recently signed or not. Machar and others are still holding the keys of South Sudan economic. You may dispute that but it is true

  • 4 July 08:59, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudan won the economic war. Sudan blocked its trade activities with South Sudan since it broke away on the 9th July 2011 thinking that South Sudan collapse. But to the contrary South Sudan thrived and was developing till Sudan poisoned the speed of that development by using the SPLA-IO idiots.Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Congo, Central Africa, Egypt willingly opened trade with SSudan!

  • 4 July 09:07, by Kenyang ll

    Sudan and South Sudan like all neighbors need peace and matual relationship. Sudan has upperhand if the two are in peace and can be a big loser if there is no relationship. You just a leader in South Sudan and a Kenyan port, you wouldn’t need Sudan.

    • 4 July 09:10, by Kenyang ll

      You just need a leader in South Sudan ...

      • 4 July 11:01, by Redeemer

        Games
        I am joining the rest in the believe that this rebellion in SSudan is for those who carry no single objective. even if we are number one in oil, we need to sell it to others which brings us to the need of relationship in business, you are done bro, you have no use to the nation in any way any more but we need you back though

  • 4 July 11:31, by aborigin

    Diplomatically Sudan and South Sudan needs one another for the prosperity of their economies through trade, we need Ethiopia more than Kenya and Uganda... the fact remains the hatred that existed triggered all this retaliatory fight towards one another the sooner they had realized the better for both of them. Millions of dollars wasted in Kenya and Uganda could have gone to Sudan!!

