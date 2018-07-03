 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 3 July 2018

Opposition alliance to lobby UN meetings on Human rights situation in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudan Call alliance Monday dispatched a delegation to Geneva where UN Human Rights Council holds its annual meetings to sensitize the international community on the human rights violations by the Sudanese government.

JPEG - 157.1 kb
A general view of participants during the 29th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on 3 July 2015 - (UN Photo)

According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the delegation include among others, the opposition secretary for international relations Yasir Arman and Osama Said the secretary for human rights.

The statement said the opposition delegation plans to lobby the international community for the reappointment of a special rapporteur as part of renewed efforts to monitor and report on the growing human rights abuses in the country.

The group said the Special Rapporteur, which has been replaced in June 2009 by an Independent Expert, is best suited to monitor patterns of human rights abuses in the country.

The statement said the opposition alliance would seek to coordinate with the human rights and civil society groups during the meeting of the Human Rights Council next September.

The Sudan Call on Monday also denounced the decision of the government Egyptian to deny entry to its leader Sadiq al-Mahdi after his return from a meeting with the German officials on peace in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.