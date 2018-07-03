Opposition alliance to lobby UN meetings on Human rights situation in Sudan

June 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudan Call alliance Monday dispatched a delegation to Geneva where UN Human Rights Council holds its annual meetings to sensitize the international community on the human rights violations by the Sudanese government.
- A general view of participants during the 29th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on 3 July 2015 - (UN Photo)
According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the delegation include among others, the opposition secretary for international relations Yasir Arman and Osama Said the secretary for human rights.
The statement said the opposition delegation plans to lobby the international community for the reappointment of a special rapporteur as part of renewed efforts to monitor and report on the growing human rights abuses in the country.
The group said the Special Rapporteur, which has been replaced in June 2009 by an Independent Expert, is best suited to monitor patterns of human rights abuses in the country.
The statement said the opposition alliance would seek to coordinate with the human rights and civil society groups during the meeting of the Human Rights Council next September.
The Sudan Call on Monday also denounced the decision of the government Egyptian to deny entry to its leader Sadiq al-Mahdi after his return from a meeting with the German officials on peace in Sudan.
(ST)
