SPLA-IO rebels say South Sudan prepare for new attacks on Kajo-Keji

July 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The main armed opposition group in South Sudan Monday renewed accusations against the government forces saying they are preparing to carry out against their positions in the Yei River State.

A SPLA soldier stands in front of a vehicle in Juba on December 20, 2013. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The strategic state which borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been the theatre of continued clashes between the government and rebel forces in the southern part of South Sudan.

"It came to our knowledge that, Emmanuel adil Anthony, the regime’s Governor of Yei River State has ordered Brigadier Pitia, Commander of the SPLA in Kajo-Keji to capture all SPLA (IO) territories in Kajo-Keji County," said local rebel spokesperson Wayi Godwill Edward on Monday.

He went further to say that the planned attack is part of the governor’s plans to dispatch commissioners of Kangapo and Liwolo counties.

On Sunday, the SPLA-IO forces managed to repulse an attack on their position in Kendiri area of Kajo Kaeji county. It was the second attack on the rebels in the area.

The statement stressed that these attacks are in clear violation of the permanent ceasefire declared in Khartoum on 27 by President Salva Kiir and SPLM/A leader Riek Machar and called on the monitoring body, CTSAMM, and the UNMISS to investigate their claim.

The statement urged the ceasefire observers and peacekeepers to hold the "anti-peace" Governor Emmanuel Adil and Brigadier Pitia accountable for sabotaging the peace process and derailing the suffering of the South Sudanese".

The Khartoum Declaration of Agreement is implemented on the basis of the cessation of hostilities agreement as the warring parties did not yet reach an agreement on the outstanding issues in the security arrangements.

An agreement on the determination of demilitarized areas and the modalities of cantonment which are among the pending issues is crucial for a successful implementation of the ceasefire.

(ST)