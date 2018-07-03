Sudan, EU vow further cooperation to combat illegal migration

July 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government and the European Union (EU) on Sunday have underlined continued cooperation to combat human trafficking and illegal migration.

EU’s ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond (EU Photo)

Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed on Sunday met with the EU Ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the two sides stressed the need to continue cooperation and dialogue on issues of illegal migration and other joint issues.

The meeting also discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues of common concern as well as ways to enhance EU developmental assistance to Sudan.

The two sides stressed importance for cooperation to arrive at solutions for the regional crises.

Sudan is considered as a country of origin and transit for the illegal migration and human trafficking. Thousands of people from Eritrea and Ethiopia are monthly crossing the border into the Sudanese territories on their way to Europe through Libya or Egypt.

The East African nation is cooperating with the EU countries to combat the illegal migration from Sudan and Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.

Also, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.

(ST)