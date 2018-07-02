African Union to elaborate roadmap for effective peace in South Sudan

July 1, 2018 (JUBA) - The African Union committee on South Sudan decided to elaborate a plan to bring peace in the troubled country and to salvage the millions of civilians affected by the over four-and-half year.
In a meeting held on the margins of the African Union summit in Mauritania on 30 June, the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan convened its 7th meeting on South Sudan.
The discussions focused on how to effectively support the IGAD efforts to end the South Sudanese conflict which also destabilizes the neighbouring countries.
The meeting which was chaired by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda agreed that Africa should fully "assume its responsibilities and create all requisite conditions for definitively ending the war in South Sudan".
The meeting further decided to set up a roadmap to guide its actions, "including imposition of punitive measures against those who violate the ceasefire and obstruct the peace efforts".
The African Union was criticized for not having a leading role in the South Sudan conflict as the IGAD countries are accused of behaving according to their conflicting interests in South Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)
South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)
South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)
MORE