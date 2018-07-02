South Sudan ceasefire violators to be publicly named and shamed: statement

July 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Sunday praised the compliance by the warring parties to the declaration to implement the permanent ceasefire recently signed in Khartoum and warned that South Sudan’s ceasefire violators will be denounced publicly.
In a statement released on Sunday, al-Bashir who is the Guarantor of the South Sudan Permanent Ceasefire urged the warring parties to follow through with their forces in the field to prevent any skirmishes and to avoid all that might breach the ceasefire.
He further warned that "the office of the Guarantor of the ceasefire will announce any skirmishes or provocations that might occur and shall name and shame the perpetrators to face their ethical and legal responsibilities before the people of the Republic of South Sudan and before the regional and international community ".
The IGAD decided to delay the imposition of sanctions on the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement signed on 21 December 2017 to encourage the parties to implement the permanent ceasefire.
However, the mechanism of Guarantor has been set up to put pressure on the parties to remain committed to the agreement even if the parties continue discussions to determine, among others, demilitarized areas; modalities and exemption from cantonment.
Observers on the ground say many attacks are motivated by the desire of the parties to have this or that area under their control before fixing the demilitarized area or the modalities of cantonment.
According to Khartoum declaration, the implementation of the permanent ceasefire is based on the cessation of hostilities agreement which means that the troops remain where they are at the time of the signing.
The South Sudanese army and the SPLA-IO rebels reportedly continue to fight in the Northern Upper Nile and Yei River State.
(ST)
