South Sudan talks are still at security arrangements

July 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese parties are still tackling the security arrangements, said the Sudanese foreign minister on Sunday.
- Didiri Mohamed Ahmed (AFP)
The parties started on 25 June, a round of talks in Khartoum for two weeks. On Wednesday 27 June they agreed to settle the outstanding issues in the security arrangements and governance chapters.
In statements to the semi-official SMC, Foreign Minister al-Dirdiri Ahmed said the South Sudanese talks on the outstanding issues continue to discuss the security arguments.
He further said the discussions on the governance issues or the power-sharing chapter will begin later. But the minister did not provide further details on the progress achieved in the talks.
While the South Sudanese parties still diverge on four issues related to the security arrangements chapter, they have three outstanding issues about the responsibility sharing ratio in the executive and the states; the number of states and establishment of an inclusive boundaries commission to determine the issue; and the size and composition of the Legislature.
These three matters, in addition to the participation of Riek Machar in the transitional government, will take much of time and pressures as wide gaps exist in the positions of the parties over these matters.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)
South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)
South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)
MORE