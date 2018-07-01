 
 
 
Nuer leaders in Sudan meet Kiir, voice their support for peace

Nuer traditional leader Sultan Gatwich Deng Dak speaks during a meeting with President Kiir in Khartoum on 6 June 2018 (ST Photo)
June 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - On the sidelines of the peace talks, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir met this week with the Nuer community leaders in Khartoum who expressed their support to the ongoing efforts to achieve peace in the country.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday 26, 2018; among others; was attended by Sultan Gatwich Deng Dak, Paramount Chief of Greater Akobo Lou Nuer, Sultant Whickier Khor Gier, Paramount Chief of Greater Nasir Jikany Nuer, Sultant Thomas Gatdor Kuol, Paramount Chief of Greater Bentiu Nuer, Sultan Majiek Gany Pathoat, Paramount Chief of Greater Fangak Nuer.

"The Chiefs assured the President of the Republic of the support of the Nuer community in Sudan and their unwavering stance and allegiance to the elected and constitutional leadership of President Kiir in the Republic of South Sudan," said a statement they extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

They further briefed the President about the situation of the Nuer community members in Sudan and their efforts to as traditional leaders to achieve reconciliation and healing among the South Sudanese people, especially between Nuer and Dinka.

President Kiir welcomed the efforts of the Nuer traditional leaders and vowed to work for peace and to create the suitable conditions for the return of refugees to their areas in South Sudan.

The meeting was attended by Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth South Sudan oil minister, South Sudan Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal and a number of other officials.

(ST)

