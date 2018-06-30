 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 30 June 2018

Security Council extends UNAMID mandate for two weeks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A UNAMID car gets stuck into the mud in Abu Shouk IDPs camp (North Darfur) during a morning patrol on 5 August 2012 (UNAMID Photo)

June 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - UN Security Council Friday extended the mandate of the Darfur hybrid peacekeeping force, UNAMID for two weeks ahead of crucial decisions that will downsize the Mission’s troops and limit their presence to the restive Jebel Marra area.

In a statement issued on Friday evening the 15-member body "Unanimously adopting resolution 2425 (2018), the Security Council today extended the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) until 13 July 2018," said a press statement released by the UN spokesperson.

The statement didn’t provide the reasons for the delay in the one-year extension of the UNAMID mandate but reportedly that technical details are behind the decision.

In the merits of the resolution 2425, the Council recalled its previous resolutions including 2363 (2017) to draw down the mission’s troop and police strength.

Also, it took note "with appreciation" of the reports of the African Union Commission, and UN Secretary-General on the UNAMID Strategic Review.

The strategic review provides to close remaining 14 UNAMID sites across Darfur and to maintain only 13 sites in the Greater Jebel Marra area where the rebel and government forces continue to clash sporadically.

On Friday Amnesty International released exclusive satellite and photo images showing extensive damage caused by the government forces to 18 villages in the eastern parts of the Jebel Marra, according to the human rights group

The group further called to abandon any plan to further reduce peacekeepers deployed in Darfur.

“The UN Security Council must not and cannot abandon the people of Darfur by downsizing UNAMID, their only source of security and safety,” said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.