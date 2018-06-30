 
 
 
Saturday 30 June 2018

South Sudan’s Troika call for full implementation of ceasefire

June 29, 2018 (JUBA) - The three countries of the Troika Friday welcomed the IGAD efforts to settle the South Sudan conflict and the signing of Khartoum Declaration of Agreement and called for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.


Soldiers from the South Sudanese army (SPLA) at Jonglei’s Bor airport in January 2014 (AFP)

Khartoum’s declaration which was signed on 27 June is framework paper where the parties pledge to settle the outstanding issues in the implementation of security arrangements and governance chapters of the peace agreement.

However and even before the resolution of the four outstanding matters, the parties commit themselves to implement the permanent ceasefire on Saturday based on the procedures agreed in the cessation of hostilities deal on 21 December 2017. the modalities of the ceasefire are more complicated than the cessation of hostilities.

In their joint statement, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States commended the IGAD efforts to "drive forward the South Sudan peace process, and take note of the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement". They further welcome the Government of Sudan’s role in hosting the latest round of discussions.

The Troika further urged the warring parties to stop the fighting immediately stressing that" is the only secure foundation upon which any agreement can be built". They added that its effects must be seen on the ground in order to allow the return of refugees and displaced people and the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“Self-monitoring” will not be sufficient to assess adherence to the ceasefire. The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) must continue to play a central role, with full access throughout the country and support in publishing timely reports," emphasized the statement.

Also, the group which has two permanent members at the UN Security Council recalled they will not put aside the violations committed to the cessation of hostilities agreement and will continue to seek measures against the spoilers to the peace process.

"The International Community, therefore, stands ready to support action by IGAD and the African Union to signal an end to impunity by delivering punitive measures against those responsible," the statement said.

In his speech before the IGAD leaders, the special envoy for South Sudan asked them to approve the targeted punitive measures already endorsed by the IGAD Council of Ministers.

The statement which came out before the resolution of pending issues in the security arrangements chapter pointed also to the need for " robust security and enforcement mechanisms, inclusion of a wide range of constituencies, and clear limits to executive power".

The Troika countries in their statement also stopped on the governance chapter and mentioned the need for "specific and realistic benchmarks throughout the transitional period, which lead to free and fair elections" to ensure a peaceful transition in South Sudan.

On the oil register, the three countries say any deal should include transparency and accountability and ensure that new oil revenues directly benefit the South Sudanese people, rather than fuel more conflict.

(ST)

  • 30 June 09:18, by Eastern

    It is a big and yet very bad joke to expect the ceasefire to hold when the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement is an EXCLUSIVE affairs between Kiir and Machar....All the other stakeholders, now accommodated at Khartoum Police Academy, have been reduced to mere spectators. Dr. Machar, accommodated in Rotana, Khartoum’s top hotel, is like another visiting head of state...The EQUATORIA FACTOR...

    

    • 30 June 09:25, by Eastern

      ....is glaringly missing. Martin Kenya may be MIA, Nuer and Dinka should not be allowed to party in EQUATORIA...! Arise Equatoria..! Kiir must not be installed for the Museveni and UhuRuto dynasties to thrive in East Africa nor establish the Kiir-Machar cabal in South Sudan to sustain NCP ideologues in Khartoum...! No! Equatoria MUST assert itself NOW!

      

  • 30 June 09:29, by Eastern

    SO for anybody to expect no stones to be thrown at passing vehicles along routes in Equatoria is being ignorant of the glaring EXCLUSION in the offing in Khartoum. The Exclusionist are very aware of what awaits them at the oil fields in the northern parts of the country. My free speech is not for sale nor hire..!

    

    • 30 June 10:16, by jubaone

      Eastern

      Thank you. Great observation. As I´ve stated many times, EQUATEXIT is the only viable and reasonable action to undertake. Equatoria WILL NEVER again be the footmat of such people. Dr Riak is well and better informed, that acting against Equatorian interest wont get him anywhere.

      

      • 30 June 10:21, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        With the farce in Khartoum, indeed, the time for EQUATEXIT in NOW! This MUST be achieved even through dirty means...!

        

