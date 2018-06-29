Sudanese authorities arrest opposition SCoP members



June 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has launched a large arrest campaign against its members in Khartoum.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Friday, the SCoP said the NISS on Thursday arrested its member in Karrari locality Abdel-Rahim Abu Bakr.

It added the NISS elements also raided home of SCoP member Hamaad Kheir Allah, saying this continued hunt down is part of a “systematic security targeting” of SCoP leaders and members.

According to the statement, the crackdown comes a few days after the NISS released SCoP political secretary in Khartoum Mawahib Majdhob and Mohamed Osman al-Mubarak.

It pointed out that the security campaign aims to obstruct the convening of SCoP chapters’ conferences in the prelude to holding the general convention in Khartoum.

The statement stressed the security crackdown wouldn’t deter the SCoP from resisting the regime through peaceful means including protests and all forms of political work.

The SCoP was established in January 1986. It was first chaired by the former chief-justice Abdel-Mageed Imam who was succeeded by Ibrahim al-Sheikh and has elected Omer al-Digair as its third president in 2016.

The centre-left reformist party calls for social justice and separation of religion and state. It also believes that peaceful transfer of power is the only way to stability and unity of the country.

In recent months, the SCoP has organized political activities in public and open places calling on the citizens to resist the regime and take to the streets in protest against the deterioration of living conditions at all levels.

The opposition party also carries out awareness campaigns in the fields of health and sanitation in different parts of the capital and some states.

