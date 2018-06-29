 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 29 June 2018

South Sudan’s rival leaders declare permanent ceasefire after Khartoum declaration

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar in Khartoum on 26 June 2018 (Photo SUNA)
June 29, 2018 (JUBA)- The two main rival leaders in South Sudan have issued separate orders declaring permanent ceasefire following the signing of the peace agreement which they have signed.

President Salva Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar, and other stakeholders signed on Wednesday the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement in which among others, they commit themselves to implement a permanent ceasefire within 75 hours.

President Kiir on Friday evening issued an order committing him and his administration to respect the terms of the pact, directing all military leadership to ensure all heads of different commands and units observe the order and implement without hesitation.

Machar, on the other hand, issued an order, directing all forces under his command and leadership all over the country to cease all hostilities, provide safe passage to civilians and Nongovernmental organizations or NGOs and only act on self-defence when attacked by forces hostile to them.

The orders shall come into effect from 00:1 hours midnight on 30th June 2018. Many express hopes and described the issuance of the orders declaring permanent ceasefire by both rival leaders a “remarkable gesture of commitment to the pact they signed.

However, the SPLM-IO office in Yei River State said the government forces on Friday morning at 9:00 am attacked their position at Kendiri in Kajo-Keji County adding they repulsed the assailants.

"This aggression puts the seriousness of Juba towards a return of normalcy into question as it is violating a confidence-building document Kiir himself signed in Khartoum".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 June 23:32, by Games

    Those keep attacking IO positions across the country are Makuei Lieth’s militia. Makuei is against the peace in S. Sudan. Even some of his relatives here Khartoum claiming that the Makuei told them that even the Khartoum peace Agreement works. The Bor is not Part of the Greatest Upper Nile region. They claimed that Bor is a part of Equatoria Region.

    repondre message

  • 29 June 23:57, by Nairobimitot

    Thank you, God, for the Peace in my country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)

International community is playing double standards in Darfur 2018-06-25 22:56:56 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The double standards of the international community and its unlimited support for the National Congress Party (NCP) regime at the expense of the rebels have contributed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.