Khartoum Declaration of Agreement between Parties of the Conflict of South Sudan

Khartoum Declaration of Agreement between Parties of the Conflict of South Sudan

Whereas H.E. Omer Hassan Ahmed EI-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan was entrusted by the 32nd Extra-Ordinary Summit of IGAD on South Sudan, convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. on 21st June 2018 to facilitate a second round of face-to-face discussion between H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar Teny to resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements,

Whereas H.E. Omer El-Bashir is entrusted further to discuss measures to be taken to rehabilitate the econon1y of the Republic of South Sudan through bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Sudan,

Whereas H. E. Omer EI-Bashir facilitated direct meetings between H.E. Salva Kiir Miyardit and Dr Riek Machar Teny from 25th to 26th June 2018 the first of which was graciously attended by H.E. Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda,

Whereas H.E. Omer EI- Bashir also convened on 26th June 2018 a session of talks with other political parties of the Republic of South Sudan which discussed the same issues,

Whereas the Ministers of Petroleum of the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan and their technical teams explored extensively all possible avenues of cooperation between the two sisterly countries for rehabilitating the petroleum sector of the Republic of South Sudan,

Whereas H.E. Salve Kiir Miyardit, Dr Riek Mchar Teny and all other leaders of the South Sudanese fully cognizant of their historical responsibility at this crucial juncture of their country and determined to work together hand in hand for the sake of the South Sudanese people,+

H.E. Salva Kiir Miyadrit, Dr, Riek Machar Teny and other signatories approved the following Declaration of Agreement :

1. A permanent ceasefire is hereby declared throughout the Republic of South Sudan and shall enter into force within seventy-two (72) hours of signing of this Declaration of Agreement. The permanent cease-fire shall be based on the Cessation of Hostilities (COH) Agreement signed on December 21, 2017. Within seventy-two (72) hours of signing this Declaration of Agreement, the parties shall agree on all the ceasefire arrangements including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied troops, opening of humanitarian corridors, and release of prisoners of war and political detainees. All relevant provisions of the Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) shall apply unless it is agreed otherwise. The parties shall agree on self­ monitoring mechanisms. Furthermore, IGAD and African Union member states are kindly invited to deploy the necessary forces to supervise the agreed permanent ceasefire.

2. The security arrangements that shall be adopted shall aim at building national army, police and other security organs of an all-inclusive character that shall be free from tribalism and ethnic affiliations. Policies shall also be agreed upon for the disarmament of civilians all over the country.

3. An agreement on the "Revised Bridging Proposal" shall be concluded as soon as possible and before closing the current Khartoum Round of Talks. After concluding the agreement on the "Revised Bridging Proposal" a Pre-Transitional Period of 120 days shall commence to be followed by a Transitional Period of thirty-six (36 months. Sharing of power during the Transitional Period shall be in accordance with the formula that shall be agreed in the "Revised Bridging Proposal". During the Transitional Period, the country shall be prepared for national elections that shall be conducted as agreed in the revitalized ARCSS. It is agreed that the elections shall be open for all political parties and shall be free and fair.

For the full version please read open the attached version in PDF

  • 29 June 08:12, by Kuch

    The real South Sudan’s problems are not going to be resolved by Omer Al Bashir, Salva Kiir, Riek Machar and other bunch of traitors being held hostage in foreign capitals by their foreign minders that they have sold out our country and our people to? The ’RED LIGHTS’ are again signaling another WARNINGS. But they are being deliberately ignored by some criminals in the IGAD countries and their>>>

    • 29 June 08:19, by Kuch

      sponsors from the US, the UK, their UN & their allies in between. Why is the whole South Sudanese population being kept away from the South Sudanese from own peace when they are the ones who would come and own the peace themselves? South Sudanese NATIONAL DIALOGUE, here in side South Sudan and not in foreign capitals is the only right way to resolve these complex issues. But there are criminals>>>

      • 29 June 08:24, by Kuch

        in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their lackeys here in our own region who think, they know what is best for the foolish South Sudanese people, when behind the scenes, they have their own ulterior motives & interests in our country and against our people. Riek Machar is just Riek Machar, he is worshiped by his lowly informed Nuers. And Salva Kiir is just Salva Kiir and some Dinkas?

        • 29 June 08:31, by Kuch

          or Monyjiengs don’t even his coward leadership style. Some of the so-called Former detainees don’t even have a constituency or a following here in South Sudan. A traitor like Lam Akol left his own party in 2016 and went form his yet another party in Kenya and ran back to Khartoum straight way. All South Sudanese with brains knew. That Lam Akol, Riek Machar, Deng Alor & Pagan Amuom were secrete>>>

          • 29 June 08:37, by Kuch

            Muslims and they have some obscene or nasty inflated egos to rule South Sudan and the South Sudanese people at all costs. Why is something that will come and go up in flames like it happened in July 2016 is being kept away as a ’secrete from the real owners of South Sudan?’ People who have their own selfish interests in our country and over our people, watch out fellows>>>

            • 29 June 08:47, by Kuch

              Bring the damn whole negotiations right back to South Sudan, where the whole peace would come and be implemented in. That damn so-called peace being peddled about in foreign capitals would not go & be implemented in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa, Nairobi or Khartoum, but right here in South Sudan>>>

              • 29 June 08:55, by Kuch

                and by the South Sudanese people. North Sudan has a lot of her own massive problems, than we have here in South Sudan, Eritrea has her own problems, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) has her own, Somalia has her own problems & so does Kenya. In fact, Kenya & Abesh (so-called ethipopia) quickly put their own massive internal problems aside and ran>>>

                • 29 June 08:58, by Kuch

                  straight back to South Sudan to come and act as our country & our people’s problems solvers. Who says? Who really says?

