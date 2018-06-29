Khartoum Declaration of Agreement between Parties of the Conflict of South Sudan

Whereas H.E. Omer Hassan Ahmed EI-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan was entrusted by the 32nd Extra-Ordinary Summit of IGAD on South Sudan, convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. on 21st June 2018 to facilitate a second round of face-to-face discussion between H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr Riek Machar Teny to resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements,

Whereas H.E. Omer El-Bashir is entrusted further to discuss measures to be taken to rehabilitate the econon1y of the Republic of South Sudan through bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Sudan,

Whereas H. E. Omer EI-Bashir facilitated direct meetings between H.E. Salva Kiir Miyardit and Dr Riek Machar Teny from 25th to 26th June 2018 the first of which was graciously attended by H.E. Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda,

Whereas H.E. Omer EI- Bashir also convened on 26th June 2018 a session of talks with other political parties of the Republic of South Sudan which discussed the same issues,

Whereas the Ministers of Petroleum of the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan and their technical teams explored extensively all possible avenues of cooperation between the two sisterly countries for rehabilitating the petroleum sector of the Republic of South Sudan,

Whereas H.E. Salve Kiir Miyardit, Dr Riek Mchar Teny and all other leaders of the South Sudanese fully cognizant of their historical responsibility at this crucial juncture of their country and determined to work together hand in hand for the sake of the South Sudanese people,+

H.E. Salva Kiir Miyadrit, Dr, Riek Machar Teny and other signatories approved the following Declaration of Agreement :

1. A permanent ceasefire is hereby declared throughout the Republic of South Sudan and shall enter into force within seventy-two (72) hours of signing of this Declaration of Agreement. The permanent cease-fire shall be based on the Cessation of Hostilities (COH) Agreement signed on December 21, 2017. Within seventy-two (72) hours of signing this Declaration of Agreement, the parties shall agree on all the ceasefire arrangements including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied troops, opening of humanitarian corridors, and release of prisoners of war and political detainees. All relevant provisions of the Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) shall apply unless it is agreed otherwise. The parties shall agree on self­ monitoring mechanisms. Furthermore, IGAD and African Union member states are kindly invited to deploy the necessary forces to supervise the agreed permanent ceasefire.

2. The security arrangements that shall be adopted shall aim at building national army, police and other security organs of an all-inclusive character that shall be free from tribalism and ethnic affiliations. Policies shall also be agreed upon for the disarmament of civilians all over the country.

3. An agreement on the "Revised Bridging Proposal" shall be concluded as soon as possible and before closing the current Khartoum Round of Talks. After concluding the agreement on the "Revised Bridging Proposal" a Pre-Transitional Period of 120 days shall commence to be followed by a Transitional Period of thirty-six (36 months. Sharing of power during the Transitional Period shall be in accordance with the formula that shall be agreed in the "Revised Bridging Proposal". During the Transitional Period, the country shall be prepared for national elections that shall be conducted as agreed in the revitalized ARCSS. It is agreed that the elections shall be open for all political parties and shall be free and fair.

