Peace monitors condemn killing of peacekeeper in S. Sudan

June 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae has strongly condemned the 26 June attack on United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian providers in South Sudan’s Yei River state.

PNG - 222.2 kb
JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

A peacekeeper from Bangladesh was killed in Tuesday’s attack.

Mogae, in a statement issued on Wednesday, expressed his deepest condolences to UN mission in South Sudan and to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain UN peacekeeper from Bangladesh.

This was the third attack against UN peacekeepers since 3 May 2018.

So far, six humanitarian aid workers have lost their lives and 384 access incidents have been reported by the world body this year.

The JMEC chairperson called upon South Sudan government and the leadership of all warring parties to ensure that the various UN agencies and all humanitarian providers have unimpeded access and can operate safely and freely in the Republic of South Sudan.

“Individuals who directly or indirectly engage in attacks against United Nations or humanitarian personnel are violating the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (August 2015) and Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (December 2017),” partly reads the monitoring body’s statement.

The JMEC chairperson further called upon the Government of South Sudan and all warring parties operating in the area of this latest killing to bring the perpetrators of this cowardly attack to justice.

“Violators must be identified and made to face the law,” he added.

South Sudan has been experiencing a civil war since December 2013. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions more uprooted or pushed to the brink of starvation in a conflict characterised by mass rape and the killing of civilians.

Since 2011, UNMISS has reportedly lost 56 personnel deployed in the war-torn nation.

(ST)

  • 28 June 12:03, by Kuch

    It is not yet our UN government advocate in our country fellows. But it not very far a way to be precise. We are going to round up all the so-called UN peacekeepers mercenaries kill the invaders and dumped the evils into the Nile to show their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states’ financiers the absolute contempt we have towards any evil on earth who>>

    repondre message

    • 28 June 12:10, by Kuch

      thinks that he/she can stand over our necks. And I will be damned when we start, that Mr. David Shearer (the ANGLO-AMERICAN) new Governor Gordon and this Botswanans piece of shit are not going to be dead. Really, what do these bunch of creeps with their UN NEW WORLD ORDER government piece rubbish really think they are to our country & our people?>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 June 12:15, by Kuch

        The criminals are informed that South Sudan is not to be their new DR Congo, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukraine. A lot of bloody noses here fellows. The fools behind their UN NEW WORLD ORDER government in our country have been warned that their love affair with our country & our people has gone too far and it must be tackled head on>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 June 12:19, by Kuch

          South Sudan is not part of a damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire piece of shit, it has never has and will never be. Who says we want those vermins in our country? Who really says?

          repondre message

  • 28 June 13:32, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    Mr.Kush,you are the only south sudanese who have never say something good in his daily life.your wards on this issue of attack gainst UN and killing of UN commnder show that you are the one or you are the one whoinstigate it.your dejected wards will never benefit you,your tribe,governemnt and even your family.it is very clear from your statement that you are the one who attack and killed UN

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
