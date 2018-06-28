 
 
 
South Sudan peace parties sign Khartoum Declaration of Agreement

June 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese parties Wednesday signed the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, where they committed themselves to a permanent ceasefire and pledged to finalize a deal on the pending issues in the governance chapter of the 2015 peace agreement.

The deal also paves the way for an economic integration between the North and South parts of former Sudan as the South Sudanese political leaders accept a joint collaboration between the two countries for the exploitation of the main source of income.

The deal was signed by President Salva Kiir and the leader of the main opposition group SPLM-IO Riek Machar and the representatives of the other opposition political groups among important diplomatic presence and media coverage.

In line with the declaration of principles, the peace partners agree to silence definitively their guns throughout the country within 72 hours based on the cessation of hostilities of December 2017.

Further within three days of the signing of Khartoum document resolve the outstanding issues in the security arrangements that they failed to settle during the peace revitalization forum in Addis Ababa.

Until the 30 June "the parties shall agree on all the ceasefire arrangements including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied troops, opening of humanitarian corridors, and release of prisoners of war and political detainees," says the declaration.

In his speech before the IGAD head of states and governments on Thursday 21 June, the Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais said there are four issues in the security arrangements where the parties failed to reach a compromise.

"There remain four key areas of disagreement on the security arrangements including determination of demilitarized areas; modalities and exemption from cantonment; timeframe for unification of forces, and the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee," Wais said.

However, the power-sharing or the governance chapter remains the main issue of disagreement because President Salva Kiir rejects that his main rival Machar take part in the transitional government tasked with the political reforms during the 30 coming months.

According to the 27 June agreement, the parties shall strike a deal on the "Revised Bridging Proposal" as soon as possible and before closing the current Khartoum Round of Talks.

However, Machar’s participation is not clearly included in the talks as it was not a problem when the peace agreement was signed in 2015. The issue emerged after the clashes of Jully 2016 in Juba and the resumption of hostilities again.

This is why the Special Envoy Wais requested the IGAD leader to "make a final decision to ensure unimpeded participation of Dr Riek Machar in the peace process".

Khartoum Declaration of Agreement remained silent on this issue. It is not clear if the parties intend to tackle it in the third phase in Nairobi.

President Kiir and SPLM-IO remained silent on this point. Also, Presidents al-Bashir and Museveni didn’t disclose the content of the gentleman agreement reached by the two South Sudanese during a meeting held in their presence in Khartoum on Monday 25 June 2018.

The declaration provides to resume immediately in collaboration with the Sudanese government the rehabilitation of the damaged oil installations in the Unity region, Blocks 1,2, 4 and 5.

The deal does not provide the immediate resumption of oil production because the SPLM-IO rejected this idea saying this step should intervene after the signing of a comprehensive political settlement.

In the draft agreement, Khartoum proposed to repair and protect the installations in coordination with the South Sudanese government and to resume the production which will intervene within several weeks when the discussions are concluded.

Following the end of the two-week process, the parties will travel to Nairobi for the third round of talks on the remaining issues.

(ST)

  • 28 June 09:24, by South South

    I love peace, peace is good for South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 28 June 10:12, by Nuer Kanguan

    We need peace more then anything else in South Sudan the really peace,not the fake one, Junubiin are tried , Wish Former Boss for two the politicians to make this through by the grace of God S,Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 28 June 12:30, by Kuch

      Nuer Kanguan,
      Every South Sudanese need peace, but we have some dangerous animals who have made an alliance with the devils and they are the ones causing problems in our country & on our people. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Costi Manibe and Uyai Deng Ajak have made an alliance with North Sudan, Gulf Arab state’s countries>

      repondre message

      • 28 June 12:43, by Kuch

        the UK, the US, the UN, the US, France & the UK, NGOs, and israel NGOss, ethiopia, Al Qada, ISIS/L, Jesh Al Islam, Boko Haram, Muslim Brotherhood, Al Shabab and other terrorist groups. But Kenya wants to stay neutral out of these dirty and evil deals. But Kenya is given a lot of money which she may or may not refused to join to join this evil alliance>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 June 12:51, by Kuch

          but our fools like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Adwok Nyabe and others have signed up our country & our people to these devil alliances. But since they have no power & real authority on the ground. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, the gulf Arab state’s finaciers, ethiopia, North Sudan & Kenya to some small extent, Kenya are whom our sellouts>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 June 12:59, by Kuch

            and traitors want to negotiate their return back into the government of South Sudan again so that they can come & implement their allies objective and interest in our country & over our people. But majority of our South Sudanese people do not know that there is no really war in our country some of these days. The whole game here is to force the current government of South Sudan>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 June 13:09, by Kuch

              and the South Sudanese people to join the devil alliance. And then the UN NEW WORLD ORDER government would then be established here in South Sudan. And rest is going to be a history. But for those of us in the know, we want Mr. Riek Machar to take his UN government to his Leer village. And Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Adwok Nyabe & Uyai Deng Ajak can take their UN government to Fashoda>>>

              repondre message

              • 28 June 13:15, by Kuch

                Rebecca Nyandeng, her son & Majak Agoot can bring their UN government to their Twic East villages if they damn can and Mr. Thomas Cirillo can also take his UN government to his Bari villages and leave alone other South Sudanese people who don’t want to have anything to do with this devil UN government alliance and we are going to be alright without their dirty money>>

                repondre message

      • 28 June 13:15, by Midit Mitot

        Kuch,
        You are completely wrong at that juncture, Kiir and his idiots Taban, Wani, were the ones running and seek to be friend or one of the Arab league last year.

        repondre message

        • 28 June 13:23, by Kuch

          Midit Mitot,
          It was just a political suggestion and no alliance was signed brother. Just talk some Nuers in the Know and they will tell you that ’gat Machar’ and other like Pagan Amoum, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot and Adwok Nyabe have made a deal with the devil. And that is why they are refusing to come back to our country>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 June 13:28, by Kuch

            because the devils (the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus NGOs, their gulf Arab state’s financiers, North Sudan & ethiopia and even Kenya to some extent) they have signed out our country & our people to want them to make a deal with the current government>>>

            repondre message

            • 28 June 13:29, by Kuch

              But that is not going to happen. Our country is not for sale.

              repondre message

      • 28 June 13:51, by Sunday Junup

        Kuch,
        Please don’t spread lies, it is a time to embrace peace. There will also be a room to accommodate you (Nuer Wew) for the sake of our People.

        repondre message

        • 28 June 14:05, by Kuch

          Suday Junub,
          I told you there is already peace. But what we will never ever allow any traitor to bring their so-called NEW WORLD ORDER UN government into our country. But for the sake peaceful co-existent, some people like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng & Thomas Cirillo can take their NEW WORLD ORDER UN government project to their villages. So long as they would not come & mess around>

          repondre message

          • 28 June 14:07, by Kuch

            with other South Sudanese who don’t want to have anything to do with the UN government project in their villages. It is this simple brother.

            repondre message

  • 28 June 12:32, by Sunday Junup

    At least we have peace even though after shame created by Dinka which allow all South Sudanese to kneel down for Omar Bishir

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

