Kiir, Machar sign permanent ceasefire in South Sudan

June 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader have signed an agreement providing to implement a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in the country ahead of the formation of an inclusive transitional cabinet.

The deal was signed at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum by President Kiir and his rival Machar among huge diplomatic presence. Also, the text was co-signed by representatives of the different opposition groups.

According to the Sudanese foreign minister who read the text of the deal, the parties agreed that the permanent cease-fire will come into effect on Saturday. Also, the parties agreed to open the humanitarian corridors, release detainees, withdraw troops and militarily disengage.

The agreement calls on the African Union and IGAD to deploy protection forces and ceasefire monitors to observe the ceasefire implementation.

The transitional government also is invited to take the needed measures to form national army and security forces away from tribalism, and collecting weapons from civilians.

The initial draft proposed to have three capitals during the transitional period and to begin oil production by Sudanese worker and under the protection of Sudanese troops.

The deal seen by Sudan Tribune provides that the parties will continue discussions in order to conclude an agreement on Revised Bridging Proposal before to conclude Khartoum process.

On the oil issue, the parties agreed to start immediately works to resume oil production in the identified sites in Unity state (Blocks 1,2 and 4) and Tharjiath (Block 5).

However, it was indicated that the “security of oil fields is the responsibility of South Sudanese citizens” but they work in coordination with the Sudanese government.

(ST)