South Sudanese parties to sign framework agreement Wednesday

President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar in Khartoum on 26 June 2018 (Photo SUNA)
June 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan rival parties have achieved some progress in Khartoum peace talks as they are expected to sign a framework agreement for a detailed deal to be signed at the end of the talks within two weeks.

President Salva Kiir and SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar pledged in a closed-door meeting Monday with Presidents Omer al-Bashir and Yoweri Museveni to make the needed concession for the sake of peace in the war-ravaged country.

Sources close to the process said discussions have resumed today on a draft framework agreement proposed by the Sudanese facilitators including three points, the first for a comprehensive ceasefire and the deployment of IGAD and African Union monitors.

The second point provides to have three capital cities in the country during the transitional period (Juba- Malakal-Wau) so that the government organs work from the three cities.

The third point provides that Sudan in coordination with South Sudan would take in charge security and repair of oil wells in South Sudan.

The Sudanese foreign minister al-Dirdeiry Ahmed said the parties have reached an agreement dubbed "Khartoum Political Declaration" that will be announced Wednesday.

Speaking at the Higher Academy for Strategic and Security Studies in the Khartoum suburb of Suba where the talks are taking place he added: "this political declaration paves the way for a final agreement to achieve security and stability in South Sudan".

For his part, Machar said that Khartoum Political Declaration is based on the principles agreed in the meeting with Ugandan President Museveni, President Kiir and President al-Bashir.

OPENING BORDER

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir announced the opening of the border with South Sudan saying it would facilitate the movement of citizens and the flow of trade between the two countries.

He further stressed Sudan’s readiness to provide anything that contributes to the achievement of peace in South Sudan.

"If peace is achieved during the two weeks, you will find us in everywhere with you in support of the South Sudanese citizens," he said.

President Kiir said he looks forward to reaching a peace deal to end the suffering of the South Sudanese people.

He further praised the efforts of President al-Bashir to end the four and half year conflict in South Sudan.

OIL DEAL

In parallel to the peace talks, Sudanese and South Sudanese petroleum ministers signed an agreement to resume oil production in South Sudan.

According to the deal, Khartoum will provide the oil workers and gears needed to repair and pump the oil from the fields.

The parties agreed to operate all the oil fields in Block 5A in the central part of Unity region.

In line with the signed deal, Khartoum will transfer to Juba all the information related to oil exploration in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 27 June 00:11, by Games

    Those three points aren’t too bad, but we still waiting for the two most important points.. Power-shairing and security factors.

    repondre message

    • 27 June 01:05, by The Rhino

      The body language of Kiir and Machar does not in whatsoever circumstance correspond to the text provided herewith.We South Sudanese must admit and agree that the experiment of us living together as one people in this country has miserably failed.Equatoria,Upper Nile and Bahr El Gazal must go separate ways to fine total peace.A division of 17,000 UN soldiers must facilitate repatriation and...

      repondre message

      • 27 June 01:23, by The Rhino

        ...resettlement.After 15 years,South Sudanese will decide wether to reunite or add some few more years for separation to proceed.This is more realistic and practical for future stable South Sudan to evolve.Its truly nonsense to live in one house if you hate and fight one another.A dysfunctional marriage will always remain dysfunctional regardless of how sweet your neighbors talk to you about it...

        repondre message

        • 27 June 01:30, by The Rhino

          ..People will mock you and take advantage b’cos you permanently resent and crash heads.Enough is enough!

          repondre message

    • 27 June 02:07, by Lokoli

      The three framework would work if agreed and signed by both Kiir and Riak and their masters M7 & Al’ Beshir. It would rescue our suffering people who are dying innocently on daily basis. Enough is enough with war.

      repondre message

  • 27 June 00:40, by lino

    Hahaaa!!!
    South Sudanese Politicians!!! Sudan is playing a big game really, but South Sudanese must accept in the sake of PEACE ??.
    When you ruined your country and nationalism, you have to drink from a bitter cup... we have to enjoy now!
    We have said since 2010 before the Agreement that Sudan and South Sudan must agree on:

    repondre message

    • 27 June 02:30, by lino

      Correction: we have said in 2010 before the independence of SS that both sister countries should explore these options:
      1- Sharing oil 50/50 to stabilizing both economies for the period of 20 years.
      2- South Sudanese should use Sudan schools and universities for free for the period of 20 years.
      3- South Sudanese should use the health services of Sudan for the period of 20 years.

      repondre message

      • 27 June 02:36, by lino

        4- The boarders between the 2 countries should be demarcated and known, but should be an opened boarders with free trades and doing businesses .
        5- The issue of Abyei Area must be resolved by giving Dinka Ngok their right to choose their destiny.
        Junubeen started to accuse us as pro Sudan, but look at the dire situation in the country!!!

        repondre message

