International community is playing double standards in Darfur

The double standards of the international community and its unlimited support for the National Congress Party (NCP) regime at the expense of the rebels have contributed into prolonging the crisis and the suffering of the Sudanese people in the Darfur region.

The Nation Congress Party (NCP) and its former ancestor the National Islamic Front (NIF) are unworthy of their nomenclature as experience has shown the people of Sudan in general and those Sudanese in the Darfur region in particular. Moreover, the people of Sudan thought the putschist regime would reform itself but "essential reforms were not achieved “and will never change its Hippocratic style and so far all calls for change to the better went unheeded. Thus, snakes never change their inherent venomous poisons, so to speak.

The NCP ruling regime continued to lure and penetrate the ranks of the civil and armed political opposition through its twenty-nine-year rule by Saturday, June 30, 2018. Nevertheless, the leaders of the Darfur rebels clung to the Darfur revolution which began in 2003, they remained steadfast in their determination to the principles of the popular revolution of confronting the enemy head-on despite the criminal characteristics and machinations of the enemy, who possessed all the potentials of the Sudan from the gold revenues and to the oil funds and a large army of tribal militias and mercenaries imported from the neighboring African countries and settled them in the land of the Native population in the Darfur region in an attempt to change the demography.

This article comes against the backdrop of the claims of the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) that the recent crimes committed against the citizens in Jebel Marra regions have been caused by the SLM forces under the leadership of Abdel Wahid Mohamed Ahmed Al-Nour. Without reservation, any humane person will currently find the degree of disappearance of the radar used emanating from the International Community on supporting the rights of the people of Sudan in Darfur and unfortunately today supporting the crimes of genocide committed by the War Criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir. The leader of the Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) SLA-AW, Abdul Wahid Al-Nour refuses to reconcile with the ruling regime of the National Islamic Front (NIF) and the National Congress Party (NCP) regime since the Abuja Agreement in Nigeria –aka The Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) - in 2006 because that agreement did not address the issues of the people of Sudan in Darfur and also refused to participate in the peace negotiations which did not bring peace to Darfur in Doha, Qatar, which resulted in the Doha Document for Darfur Peace (DDPD) which was born dead because it was then confirmed to him that it is a job document and nothing to do with the rights of the people of Sudan in the Darfur region.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday 23 June 2018 that the "fraudulent" acts have been carried out by the Abdel Wahid Movement and that the international bodies were needed to quickly issue statements about the occurrence of military confrontations and new displacements in Darfur. Furthermore, on 23 June 2018, the Sudanese Government (GoS) accused the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) - the leadership of Abdel Wahid Nour - of carrying out "provocative" attacks in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur to push the armed forces to respond militarily and to abort a unilateral ceasefire. Some political analysts responded to the foregoing accusation satirically and said: (This is akin to the Phenomenon in the Sudanese folk proverbs that says he hit me, cried and then preceded me complained!). Thus, goes the daily wailing and ranting of the NCP regime to ask its masters of grace in the Troika to impose sanctions against the Darfur Armed Movements that have been defending their people since 2003. Moreover, there are the ongoing airstrikes by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Worse is the inter-communal violence, exacerbated by the government of Sudan (SAF) actions of “Divide to Rule Doctrine” continued unabated destroying the social fabric.

The ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) and its predecessor the National Islamic Front imposed on the people of Sudan in Darfur the policy of scorched earth and killed more than half a million civilian citizens and displaced more than three million in the displacement camps and displaced thousands of civilians to neighboring African countries as well as thousands of citizens In the diaspora, while the head of the regime Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir fleeing international justice and pursued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity and the genocide, and is still a war of extortion is used by the militias Janjawid cloned pro-Chak Sudan, which is called the non-stop rapid support forces, is being waged in the land of Darfur by destruction and corruption. Unfortunately, the troika formed of the United Kingdom, Norway and the United States of America continues to support the ruling regime in return for its cooperation in stopping the migration from the Horn of Africa to Europe and the American support for the regime by lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan since in the year 1997 by the former 42nd President of the United States, William Jefferson Clinton or Bill Clinton, for short, in lieu of curbing international terrorism of the fundamentalist Islamism groups that include the Islamic State in Iraq Syria (ISIS)- IKA Daesh which has a foothold in Khartoum since the start of its first strike and so far, and spread to the neighboring countries, especially to the failed state of Libya.

It should be noted that the Troika countries (Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States), condemned the clashes in the Jebel Marra area between Sudanese Armed forces (SAF) and the Sudan Liberation Army/Movement of Abdul Wahid (SLA/M-AW), and criticized for both parties, calling the international community to punish the spoilers of peace.

It is strange that the NCP ruling regime saying that it is still committed to ensuring freedom of movement and access to UNAMID and to all the humanitarian organizations, and calls upon the international community in general and the UN Security Council (UNSC) and international partners in particular to take decisive action against the leadership of the anti-peace group Abdel-Wahid Mohamed Nour, who has been looting livestock, burning villages and terrorizing and displacing innocent civilians. This is said while Omer al-Bashir continues to bomb the Jebel Marra areas in southern and central Darfur states with aerial bombings and the use of chemical weapons, but the international community remained silent about the atrocious crimes being committed by National Congress Party (NCP) army and militia (RSF) by adopting double standards by condemning Bashar al-Asad of Syria in the strongest terms while remaining silent on the use of chemical weapons in Jebel Marra by Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir. Can we call the position taken by the International Community as a kind of collusion or what? Moreover, how do you judge? This is the battle of what is referred to satirically as “To Blame Somebody Else, abbreviated to BSE Phenomenon.; BSE originally refers to the Cows Disease, known as the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy; now in humans! In other words, it is the process of blaming the innocent individual unjustifiably wrong.

As part of the Sudanese Presidency’s plan, a group of Janjawid militia forces known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), supported by the government police forces, launched a new attack on the Aradeiba camp for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Garsila in the Central Darfur State immediately killing three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and injuring 12 others.

And let us not forget the repeated attempts by the government of Sudan(GoS) to remove and evacuate the Kalma camp for the Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) in Nyala using force.

At this juncture, it is timely and appropriate to refer to the Letter from Abdelwahid El-Nour to the Troika in response to the statement by the United States, United Kingdom & Kingdom of Norway on Cessation of Violence in Darfur. It was the letter the Leader of the SLA-AW, Abdel Wahid Mohammed Ahmed al-Nour addressed to President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Abdul Wahid al-Nur, Chairman Sudan Liberation Movement & Commander in Chief Sudan Liberation Arm in concluding his message to the Troika said: “The Sudanese regime is also composed of fascists, militarists, butchers and ideological zealots and do not ask us to do what you would not do yourselves faced with the same circumstances.”

The SLA Commander Abdel Wahid Mohamed Ahmed El Nour has been struggling for the rights of the people of Sudan in Darfur since the outbreak of the Revolution of the marginalized disenfranchised people deprived of wealth and power during the period of more than a decade and half without tirelessness and remaining adhered to his principles despite the threats of sanctions against him. Thus, the Leader Abdelwahid continues steadfast and tirelessly struggling for the cause of the people he cares for.

The Enlightenment leader Francois-Marie Arouet, known as Voltaire, who was born in Paris and Jesuit-educated, and began writing clever verses by the age of 12 and launched a lifelong, successful playwriting career in 1718, interrupted by imprisonment in the Bastille has been quoted as said: “It is forbidden to kill; therefore all murderers are punished unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets.”

Commander Abdel Wahid, you have filled our hearts with joy and tried hard to remove some of the irk arising from the fifteen-year-long injustice of the (NCP) regime with your speech addressed to the Troika, said the people of Sudan in the Darfur region Chanting these slogans!

Rosa Luxemburg the Polish Marxist theorist, philosopher, economist, anti-war activist, and revolutionary socialist who became a naturalized German citizen at the age of 28. She was, successively, a member of the Social Democracy of the Kingdom of Poland and Lithuania), Independent Social Democratic Party (USPD), and the Communist Party of Germany (KPD) has been quoted as saying: “Social democracy seeks and finds the ways, and particular slogans, of the workers’ struggle only in the course of the development of this struggle, and gains directions for the way forward through this struggle alone. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosa_Luxemburg

Thomas Paine the English-born American political activist, philosopher, political theorist and revolutionary has been quoted as saying: "I love the man that can smile in trouble that can gather strength from distress, and grow brave by reflection.' This is the business of little minds to shrink; but he whose heart is firm, and whose conscience approves his conduct, will pursue his principles unto death."

Justice is superior to injustice no matter how long Actus Reus lasts!

Desmond Mpilo Tutu the South African Anglican cleric and theologian who was known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist has been quoted as saying: “ If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality”

The last words at this juncture are there must be accountability of the Perpetrators and it is necessary the return of Democracy no Matter how Long the travel to it will take!! Democracy is light and fire and he who wanted to enjoy the light of it has to resort to struggle for the sake of!

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/