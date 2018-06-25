SPLM-IO accuses South Sudan army of fresh attacks in Wau

June 25, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO on Monday accused the South Sudanese government forces of carrying out a series of attack on its positions in Wau State and called on the ceasefire body to investigate into the claims.

The SPLA-IO forces during their arrival at Masana Biira in Wau on 07, August 2017 (ST)

SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel said the army since two days ago attacked several rebel positions in Wau state including Omboro, Bagari, Engo halima and Baslia, adding they have inflicted heavy casualties on the assailants.

On Monday morning "at about 6:00AM as the face-to-face (meeting) is to resume in Khartoum, the regime send a heavy force of SPLA IG combined with JEM militias on one Woral truck and seven Land cruisers; escorted by four (Armoured Personnel Carriers)APCs to attack the SPLA IO defensive position in Omboro in Wau," said Gabriel.

He said they destroyed one APC and three Land Cruisers.

The IGAD head of states and governments last Thursday condemned the repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Also, they decided that Sudan Kenya shall further investigate the violation reports submitted by CTSAMM and JMEC and "report to the next Summit the appropriate targeted punitive measures to be taken".

The rebel official further said that last Saturday 23 June, the South Sudanese army attacked the SPLA IO Positions in Bagari, Engo halima and Baslia in Wau State resulting in the displacement of civilians.

He said their fighters withdrew tactically before to counterattack the government forces on Sunday 24 June and retook their positions. he claimed they killed 76 soldiers and lost 18 fighters.

The spokesperson further went to say that Juba plans to launch further attacks on their forces in Pageri, Magwi and Torit in order to prevent them from "establishing cantonment centres in Imotong State".

The South Sudanese army didn’t issue a statement on these clashes also the SPLA spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

(ST)