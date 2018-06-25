 
 
 
Uganda police detain 10 S. Sudanese refugees

June 24, 2018 (ARUA) – Police in Uganda are holding 10 South Sudanese refugees over the killing of their colleagues at a refugee camp in the country.

JPEG - 73.8 kb
South Sudanese refugees attend independence day celebrations at Kirayandongo resettlement camp 9, July 2017 (ST)

Those arrested are suspected to have been involved in a fracas, which saw four killed after a football argument went bad.

The West Nile regional police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia confirmed the arrest, saying they would carry out an investigation.

“The police are continuing with investigations to get more other youth who took law into their own hands and murdered their colleagues,” she stated, adding, “We are planning to make programs to sensitize refugees who were involved in this conflict.”

The suspects, according to Angucia, are being detained at Yoro base camp police post, awaiting transfer to Arua central police station where they are likely to be charged with murder and assault.

Last week, Ugandan Police heavily deployed at Rhino Camp settlement in the West Nile district of Arua after four South Sudanese refugees were killed following a football World Cup game fight.

Violence, according to eyewitnesses, broke at a video hall in Tika zone, where a group of South Sudanese refugees were watching the World Cup game that was played between Brazil and Switzerland.

Police investigations show violence ensued following a disagreement among the refugee youths who were supporting the different teams.

Last month, violence broke up in Omugo settlement camp after South Sudan refugees protested delay by aid agencies to deliver food supplies, destroying computers as well as looting several items.

(ST)

Comment on this article



