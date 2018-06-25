Sudanese security arrests 15 teachers in Gazira State



June 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Security services in the Al-Gazira State, in central Sudan on Sunday have arrested 15 teachers who protested against the government plan to shut down 200 schools.

In April 2017, governor of the Al-Gazira State Mohamed Taher Eila issued a decision to merge several high schools with low student population.

In a protest against the government move on Sunday, security elements and police arrested 15 teachers in the Gazira State capital, Wad Medani.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the chairman of the opposition Broad National Front (BNF) Ali Mahmoud Hassanein condemned the government decision to shut down the schools.

He pointed out that thousands of students will incur huge financial, time, effort and health suffering as a result of this ill-thought decision.

He described the decision to shut down schools in the Al-Gazira State and hospitals in Khartoum State as “deliberate destruction plan developed by the regime”.

