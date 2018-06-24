Sudan briefs Sahel Saharan meeting on counter-terrorism efforts

June 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s State Defence Minister Ali Mohamed Salim has briefed defence ministers of Sahel Saharan states on his country’s efforts to combat terrorism, illegal drugs, human trafficking and cross-border crime.

The seventh meeting of Defence ministers of the Community of Sahel Saharan States (CEN-SAD) was held from 20 to 22 June in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The theme of the meeting was the consolidation of achievements made in the fight against terrorism through solidarity and development actions.

In a statement on Sunday, Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said Salim reviewed intellectual, political, social, economic and military approaches adopted by Sudan to address the root causes of terrorism and negative phenomena.

In the final communiqué tagged “Abuja Declaration”, the defence ministers pledged to launch joint military manoeuvres by CEN-SAD member countries to strengthen the response and action capabilities of the various defence and security forces.

CEN-SAD is a sub-regional organisation established in Tripoli, Libya on February 4, 1998, following a summit of Heads of State of Libya, Niger, Mali, Sudan and Chad.

The organisation which rotates the hosting rights amongst its Arabic, Francophone and Anglophone member-countries has since increased to 28 all-African member-states.

