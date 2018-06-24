 
 
 
Machar in Khartoum for two-week talks with Kiir on South Sudan peace

Riek Machar (L) received by the Sudanese FM Dirdeiry at Khartoum airport on 24 June 23017 (Photo SUNA)
June 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar Sunday arrived in the Sudanese capital where he is expected to meet for the second time with President Salva Kiir on Monday.

During their meeting in Addis Ababa on 20 June, the two leaders failed to agree on the outstanding issues, also President Kiir reiterated his rejection to work with Machar personally as First Vice President, a position that poisoned the talks environment.

Khartoum said the face to face meeting under the auspices of President Omer al-Bashir will be attended also by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who is expected to work with the Sudanese president to put pressure on the two parties to make the needed concessions.

Foreign Minister Dirdeiry Mohamad Ahmed who received Machar at the airport said the negotiations include all the South Sudanese, according to the extraordinary summit of the IGAD held in Addis Ababa last week.

The Sudanese top diplomat said, in a press conference Sunday, that the negotiating round which begins Monday, will last for two weeks and will focus on resolving outstanding issues between the parties, especially on issues of governance and security arrangements.

On the power-sharing, the meeting will discuss three outstanding issues: the percentage of each party in the composition of the cabinet, the ratios of every party in the National Legislative Assembly and the state governments.

On the security arrangements, the parties disagree on four key areas including determination of demilitarized areas; modalities and exemption from cantonment; the timeframe for the unification of forces, and the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

Dirdeiry added that the meeting will be at two levels, the first between Salva Kiir and Machar at the presidential palace and will be attended by President Museveni and the second will be between the delegations of the parties.

During the two-week period of the talks, President Kiir can return to Juba or travel to any destination according to his agenda and presidential duties, he said.

"But Machar will remain in Khartoum for the duration of the negotiations. During the two-week period or at the end of the talks before the specified period, Machar can leave for any other capital, provided it is not adjacent to South Sudan," he stressed.

The meeting of the IGAD head of states and governments decided that "Machar Teny be free to leave the Republic of South Africa to any country of his choice except the IGAD region; and that he shall be allowed to enter into and exit from Sudan and Kenya for the duration of the peace process".

Machar final status will be decided at the upcoming Ordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly.

The Sudanese foreign minister said he would fly to Nairobi within two weeks to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on the outcome of Khartoum meeting.

The IGAD leaders on Thursday decided that President Uhuru Kenyatta will facilitate a third round of face-to-face discussions between President Kiir and Machar in Nairobi after the end of Khartoum talks.

Kenyatta will brief the upcoming meeting of the IGAD heads of state and government about the outcome and way forward.

The IGAD leaders directed that the South Sudan special envoy finalize the IGAD bridging proposal at the sideline of the 33rd African Union Summit to be held in Nouakchott, Mauritania on 1 and 2 July.

(ST)

  • 24 June 21:49, by Kenyang ll

    Unless they start with what caused the war, it would be another waste. You can’t solve a problem without discussing the cause. Coward Kiir can’t be awarded with luxury of choosing who he wants to have peace with while extending suffering of millions South Sudanese. IGAD has to be hostile to both, it’s simply unfair to hold one culprit behind bar while one is loitering.

    • 24 June 21:59, by The Rhino

      Look,

      The world is engaged in bringing peace to South Sudan.If Kiir does not want to work with Machar,then I think he should resign,collect his Jieng Council of Elders and go back to Kuajok Bahr El Gazal and look after cattle.After all he is not a legitimate president.South Sudan does not belong to Kiir or JCE,it belongs to the people of South Sudan!

  • 24 June 22:39, by Eastern

    Kiir should for Taban Deng what to do; IGAD allowed that stupid idea of substituting Dr. Machar with Taban Deng who cannot say NO to Kiir.

    • 24 June 23:17, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      IGAD has now seen the truth and can’t smother the light.Kiir spent his entire ’presidency’ butchering South Sudanese while promising IGAD the big money.Well,that money is now gone,the truth is out and IGAD can no longer sustain a blind eye on Kiir and JCE.IGAD is scraping the walls to save its reputations and consciences.They better act right this time,morons!

    • 24 June 23:36, by South South

      Eastern,
      "Kiir should for Taban Deng", what is that means? Very confused rebel. Where is Kiir must go? Where is SPLA must go? Rebels are chicken coming home to Roost. Enjoy the defeat.

      • 24 June 23:47, by Games

        South South
        Instead of insulting others people, I think it is a time to start thinking about your fate. The world has Wakeup and fully aware about the truth about the S. Sudan conflict. Machar is a free man, travelling with three bodyguards in the planes. If you and your one liver uncle Salva Kiir refused peace. You will be hang by White army without a trial in the courts in Juba

        • 25 June 02:09, by Nairobimitot

          Guys let’s live in peace and love for each other. Surely SPLA of government is not going anywhere, and nobody will defeat it.

      • 25 June 00:41, by The Rhino

        South South,

        Wake up and stop supporting a dead government.You can be a good farmer or fisherman in Aweil anyway.One who can profit from hard work and send his children to school.Why don’t you just believe in yourself and go back to Bahr El Gazal?Steal’sorry’ take whatever money you can get from the president’s office while uncle Kiir is sloshed on heavy whisky and just bounce.You jienges are...

        • 25 June 00:49, by The Rhino

          ...well known for theft activities somehow.Why still waste time?Bottom line is,Equatoria and Upper Nile is coming...very determined than never before.

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan peace process should focus on separation of powers 2018-06-24 22:25:44 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi This week, IGAD released a “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of (...)

Perspectives on Kiir and Machar meeting 2018-06-20 22:48:12 By Santino Ayual Bol IGAD which has been facilitating and mediating the slow-heel Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan shortly abbreviated as ARCISS has unilaterally (...)

SLM’s al-Nur’s response to Troika countries about violence in Darfur 2018-06-20 22:02:28 Response by the Sudan Liberation Movement to statement by the United States, United Kingdom & Kingdom Of Norway on cessation of violence in Darfur By Abdul Wahid al-Nur Dear President (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
