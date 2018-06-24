 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 24 June 2018

Rights body wants Kiir and Machar excluded from coalition government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 23, 2018 (KAMPALA) - A South Sudanese human right entity has urged regional leaders to ensure both President Salva Kiir and rebel leader, Riek Machar are excluded from the coalition government.

JPEG - 57.9 kb
South Sudan’s Kiir and SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar shake hands during the meeting of IGAD head of states and governments on 21 June 2018 (Photo Louis Jadong)

The two rival leaders, the Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ) said, have held the country hostage, urging regional leaders and the international community to stop the “bloodshed” in South Sudan.

“Kiir and Machar meeting did not yield any good fruit as the ordinary citizens and the region expected therefore as this meeting has shown the ordinary citizens that their leaders cannot and will not coexist,” said CPJ’s executive director, Anthony Tito.

President Kiir and Machar met for the first time in nearly two years in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 20 June, with another meeting scheduled for the Sudanese capital, Khartoum in the coming two weeks or so.

The Addis Ababa meeting was organized by the regional bloc (IGAD) under the auspices of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Tito, however, proposed that both Kiir and Machar needed to appoint their successors to lead the next transitional government.

“If both Kiir and Machar want to lead the country, they can contest in elections after the transitional period had come to an end because contesting an election is a constitutional right for both Kiir and Machar,” he said.

The two rival South Sudanese leaders failed to agree on a number of issues during their meeting attended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

The South Sudanese leader was accompanied by Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro, Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth, Information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth as well as the Gender and Social welfare minister, Awut Deng Achuil.

The last meeting between President Kiir and Machar immediately saw an outbreak of deadly clashes in the South Sudanese capital, Juba in July 2016. Machar was forced to flee the country into exile was later placed under house arrest in South Africa.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Last month, the United Nations Security Council gave the two warring sides in the South Sudan conflict a month to reach a meaningful peace deal or face sanctions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 June 09:02, by Kuch

    These so-called right bodies should be objective on their demands. They should instead be demanding that all the thieves, losers & traitors like Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak, Rebecca Nyandeng, Thomas Cirillo, Kosti Manibe & others be told to retire from politics all together. Those thieves, incompetents & traitors were parts & parcel of the same Salva Kiir>>>

    repondre message

    • 24 June 09:07, by Kuch

      corrupt government since 2005 right up to when they were ’sacked’ in 2012 by Mr. Salva Kiir for ’incompetent, corruptions, insubordination & infighting’ in the same party. But most these so-called right group as just as myopic & complicit on all these messes, since they have their own sides they are rooting or supporting>>>>

      repondre message

      • 24 June 09:12, by Kuch

        Why are the traitors, thieves & losers like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Thomas Cirrilo, Lam Akol, Uyai Deng, Kosti Manibe & bunch of other foreign puppets/stooges cowering in foreign countries? These traitors have been asked to haul their treasonous areses back to South Sudan, come & register their damn own parties, help in re-in constituting of our constitution and>>>

        repondre message

        • 24 June 09:16, by Kuch

          contest in elections against the current government. And if the losers, thieves & traitors win in elections, then they can rule our the South Sudanese people & our country. And if they lose in elections, then they can re-organize themselves & their parties & re-contest the elections. That is how things are done in other countries around the world & even here in our South Sudan’s villages>>>

          repondre message

          • 24 June 09:21, by Kuch

            but the foreign puppets don’t want this to happen, it is either way or the high way. Good luck to them though. There is no country on earth where every piece of trash form his/her own party and again would want to share power with the same government he/she thinks, it policies are incompatible with his/her own party platforms/policies>>>

            repondre message

            • 24 June 09:26, by Kuch

              but South Sudan. Don’t they always say that our idiots like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot and others are highly educated up to doctorate level?. Sharing power with the current government isn’t going to be allowed at all costs trust me some of our so-called oppositions idiots. It is either you are in oppositions or in the government. No damn way around it this time again>>>

              repondre message

              • 24 June 09:30, by Kuch

                The kind of democracy some criminals in the US, the UK, their UN & some of lackeys in IGAD countries & their puppets/stooges like Reik Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her son, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak or Costi Manibe want to experiment here in South Sudan doesn’t exist on earth>>>

                repondre message

                • 24 June 09:38, by Kuch

                  That kind of democracy was experimented in Kenya in 2007-2008 between Mwai Kibaki & Raila Odinga:https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kenya-politics/kenyas-kibaki-unveils-power-sharing-cabinet-idUSHUL26486020080413
                  https://www.theguardian.com/world/2008/apr/14/kenya
                  And between Robert Mugabe & Morgan Tsvagira of Zimbabwe:

                  repondre message

                  • 24 June 09:40, by Kuch

                    https://www.nytimes.com/2008/09/16/world/africa/16zimbabwe.html
                    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/zimbabwe/2801169/Robert-Mugabe-and-Morgan-Tsvangirai-reach-power-sharing-deal-in-Zimbabwe.html
                    But these ’lousy power sharing agreements’>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 24 June 09:47, by Kuch

                      later went to the wires-----Raila Odinga later lost the Kenyan 2013 elections & Morgan Tsvangirai also lost the Zimbabwean elections. So why are the losers, thieves & traitors like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Uyai Deng Ajak & other bunch of foreign puppets and thieves want to share power with the current government?>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 24 June 09:55, by Kuch

                        Because the traitors & thieves would want to bring what was experimented in Kenya and Zimbabwe a few years ago & failed into our country. But as l have stated time & time again on this forum & other fora. Let the desperadoes like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Costi Manibe, Uyai Deng Ajak & their foreign masters>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 24 June 09:59, by Kuch

                          from the UK, the UK, their UN, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & their creepy new allies like North Sudan, their gulf Arab states paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes & their Bantus thieves. Watch this space fools and traitors. South Sudan is not for sale>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 24 June 10:04, by Kuch

                            The thieves, losers & traitors would want to bring *Mr. Raila Odinga of Kenya* of ’me, me, me first at all costs to our country’. To be fair to Mr. Raila Odinga though, Mr. Raila Odinga don’t go & cower in other countries & blackmails others to effect change in his country. Mr. Raila Odinga fight for change within Kenya>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 24 June 10:10, by Kuch

                              and in front of Kenyan people, but we have bunch of our foreign puppets/stooges, traitors & thieves like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Costi Manibe, Uyai Deng Ajak and others who have sold their sold their souls to foreign criminals like the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 24 June 10:17, by Kuch

                                their Gulf Arab states’ paymasters & their new found allies like our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their Abehas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes & some of their Bantus thieves. My South Sudanese fools, there are some people who would not want the evil white Americans, English, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, Abeshas>>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 24 June 10:22, by Kuch

                                  (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes or some of their creepy allies like some Bantus in our country never ever again, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Who would want to live side by side with those vermins? Who really want those vermins in their backyards & villages, no one fools. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas>>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 24 June 10:27, by Kuch

                                    (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters & their Bantus thieves love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. My South Sudan fools, pure HATRED & RACISM is right here. Our country is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has & will never fools. And our people are not parts of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN’s subjects/slaves>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 24 June 10:34, by Kuch

                                      never have & will never will fellows, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. As I have stated on this forum a number times, your US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between ’Geo-political football playing our country & our people’ just like they did with countries like Eastern Congo, Angola, Mozambique, West African countries, Middle Eastern countries>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 24 June 10:42, by Kuch

                                        Some Asian countries, Latin American countries & Eastern European countries during their so-called COLD WAR. And the evils from *the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, and some of their creepy allies in between) think that they can re-unite our country & our people with their so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan and then the evil can run to their countries>>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 24 June 10:48, by Kuch

                                          hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa, Nairobi & Kampala and go brag, WESTERN CIVILIZATION. Some of our fools don’t know this but these are the ’dirty intrigues’ being played over our country & over our people by our enemies. But the fools would be the first to wake up like ’spooked birds later when their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 24 June 10:54, by Kuch

                                            of their creepy allies *our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) or Bantus took over their villages like they have already done it in our own Gambella region & in Central Kenya, part of Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa or Namibia. But as far as we are aconcerned, not even a single Dinka/Monyjieng village would be taken by these vermins

                                            repondre message

                                            • 24 June 11:00, by Kuch

                                              We keep informing some of our Nuers, Shilluks, some Equatorians criminals that we are going bomb our enemies to near extinction out of our country once & force all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. But the fools don’t want to heed our warnings, but the fools would eventually take our warnings after we have bombed them & their foreign masters out of our country & over our country once & for all.>>>>

                                              repondre message

      • 24 June 09:13, by jubaone

        Kuch aka koryom2
        Yours are automated responses of copy-and-paste regardless of the subject of the article posted. It’s some machine which does the auto replies. Maybe that is how a jienge was created, to operate like a machine and controlled externally. Jienge robots. M7, jce controlling the Kiirminal.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Perspectives on Kiir and Machar meeting 2018-06-20 22:48:12 By Santino Ayual Bol IGAD which has been facilitating and mediating the slow-heel Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan shortly abbreviated as ARCISS has unilaterally (...)

SLM’s al-Nur’s response to Troika countries about violence in Darfur 2018-06-20 22:02:28 Response by the Sudan Liberation Movement to statement by the United States, United Kingdom & Kingdom Of Norway on cessation of violence in Darfur By Abdul Wahid al-Nur Dear President (...)

Another electoral farce Sudanese should expect in 2020 2018-06-18 02:08:16 Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its predecessors By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.