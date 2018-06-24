 
 
 
S. Sudanese rebel leader returns to South Africa

June 23, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) – The leader of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction, Riek Machar on Saturday returned to South Africa where has been confined for the nearly two years.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

Sudan Tribune understands that the South Sudan rebel leader and his two bodyguards left Ethiopia at 11:40PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines ET 859.

Machar was in Ethiopia for face-to-face discussions held on 20 June with President Salva Kiir under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) chairperson, Abiy Ahmed.

The regional bloc, in a communiqué issued on 21 June, said the South Sudanese rebel leader should be free to leave South Africa to any country of his choice except the IGAD region and that he shall be allowed to enter into and exit from Sudan and Kenya for the duration of the peace process.

IGAD also mandated the Sudanese President, Omar Hassan Al-Bashir to facilitate a second round of face–to-face discussion between President Kiir and Machar within two weeks to build on the Addis Ababa face-to-face talks.

The meeting, to be held in Khartoum, is expected to discuss and resolve the outstanding issues on governance and security arrangements including measures proposed in the revised bridging proposal of the IGAD Council of Ministers.

At the planned meeting on Khartoum meeting, according to IGAD, the leaders will also discuss measures to be taken to rehabilitate the South Sudanese economy through bilateral cooperation between South Sudan and neighboring Sudan.

The Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to facilitate the third round of face-to-face discussion between President Kiir and the South Sudanese rebel leader to facilitate the revitalization process and report the outcome and way forward to the upcoming ordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Meanwhile, the regional bloc condemned in the “strongest” terms the repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement by the parties as reported by the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Mechanism (CTSAMM) and the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), saying Kenya shall further investigate the violation reports submitted by CTSAMM and JMEC and report to the next summit for appropriate targeted punitive measures to be taken.

(ST)

  • 24 June 09:26, by jubaone

    Dr Riak should just go ahead with his business of commanding and coordinating the strategies and tactics of the IO. Whether IGAD likes it or not, they will get back to him. The Kiirminal on his return to Juba reported to JCE, that he had rejected Riak’s participation in the next TGoNU. The bloated parliament has no use cuz the Kiirminal is controlled by jienge senior criminals.

    repondre message

    • 24 June 09:31, by jubaone

      Dr Riak’s IO and SSOA must coordinate their activities to ensure that the jienge regime does not have a strong foothold in Upper Nile and Equatoria. Control the oil fields and any strategic areas in Equatoria and don’t allow any commercial activities in both regions. Bahr el Ghasal is just an appendage, no strategic and economic relevance. That is what matters.

      repondre message

      • 24 June 09:37, by jubaone

        In the end greater Bahr el Ghasal will turn into an open grazing ground for cattle or open human zoo. Ensure that the war continues till most of them flee and unable to return. That is happily happening. Today, Bahr el Ghasalians are also on the run 🏃. No development, unable to access foods and supplies through Equatoria except from Khartoum. That must continue.

        repondre message

        • 24 June 09:42, by jubaone

          Interestingly, even most hard core JCE oldies are idling in Juba with their families outside the country. They can’t return to their ancestral lands let alone building houses or homes for themselves. That is necessary so that they all become vagabonds without a place they call home. Their only identity will be the language. Today over 30% of their kids haven’t seen their ancestral lands.

          repondre message

          • 24 June 09:49, by jubaone

            Even as most SS were being repatriated, most jienges chose to come straight to Juba. They had no places to call home. Though they stole billions of state monies, no single one of them ever put up structures in their luaks. Rather, most bought properties in Uganda or Kenya. Jiengeland is worse off than b4. This will continue and has to continue. Meanwhile, Equatoria must keep them on the run 🏃

            repondre message

    • 24 June 11:07, by Kuch

      Mr. Jubaone,
      Give thanks to Mr. Salva Kiir, he has been the one who let our country & our people bullied by our enemies all the times. But let’s be objective this time around. No one wants the evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their evil juus, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantus & some of their>>>

      repondre message

      • 24 June 11:14, by Kuch

        creepy allies in between in our country & over our people. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. There are many problems in Burundi, Kenya, ethiopia, Somalia, DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Darfur, Southern Kordufan, Southern Blue Nile, Mali & other countries. But here in South Sudan is where every hyena around the world is desperately salivating to poke its/her long nose into>>>>

        repondre message

        • 24 June 11:18, by Kuch

          simply because of our resources, lands, our Nile waters & of course, to fight the present of China out of our country by proxy. And to re-unite our country & our people with cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & the evils can go and brag----WESTERN CIVILIZATION. Good to our traitors, thieves & losers & their foreign masters. Watch this space>>

          repondre message

          • 24 June 11:24, by Kuch

            The criminals are going to be seen in the ’museums in future if they are not very careful’. Our country & our people are not of their so-called ’ANGLO-AMERICAN empire never has & will never ever be’ and our people are parts of so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN’s subjects/slaves, never have and will never ever be’, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

            repondre message

  • 24 June 10:04, by Nairobimitot

    Jubaone one, it is very shameful to see people like you who do not even know what they are talking about. The government of South Sudan is more significant than your Riek Machar and his raccoons. Stop talking about Riek Machar because he will never become a president of South Sudan. We will find someone who will rule after President Kiir but not Riek because he always brings problems and killing innocent people. He is now returned to his beautiful hotel, and you may call it Detention Center. Riek Machar can only come to help build the country through advising so he will be an adviser to the president Kiir. We accept him to go to Juba because that is his country and nobody is opposing his come to Juba. He also has to reject violence and talking about it to his crazy followers. After all, I congratulate Reik Machar for coming back to South Africa. I hope he will have an illusion that it is Juba.

    repondre message

    • 24 June 11:36, by okello

      Riek Wangkel is now done because he always act stupid never new that president have power to detain anyone threat to people of South Sudan outside country. maggot like Baari one slave and alike think that Kiir is one tribe president but why world and region invited him to attend event? i Have never seen baari chief or Nuer cheif being invited to attend even Khartoum event. lets frogs make noise

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

