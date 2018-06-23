 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 23 June 2018

SPLM-IO condemns South Sudan’s rejection of Machar participation in transitional govt

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


June 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO ’’strongly" condemned statements by South Sudanese Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth rejecting the participation of its leader in the transitional government and called to confine him in South Africa.

Lueth made his statements after a summit of the IGAD leaders on Thursday to discuss ways to implement the peace agreement and bring all the parties to work together.

"The statements of the Minister of information are not only misleading they are also ridiculous," said Mabior Garang de Mabior SPLM-IO’s head of for information on Friday.

Mabior further dismissed accusations that Machar was behind the eruption of hostilities in December 2013 and termed the minister as one of the "anti-peace agents".

"The catalyst and subsequent events that resulted in the civil war are well documented by the Final Report of the African Union Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan, several reports by the UN Panel of Experts, Amnesty International and other rights groups," he further stressed.

He added that the government is resolved to achieve peace in the ravaged country and "shall leave no stone unturned in the search for a Just and honourable peace".

President Kiir and SPLM-IO leader met in Addis Ababa, on Wednesday, as part of discussions to negotiate a compromise on the outstanding issues in the peace revitalization process.

However, the discussions were about the causes of the clashes at the presidency in July 2016 and Kiir insisted that he would not work with Machar again.

President Omer al-Bashir was tasked to bring the two rival leaders to Khartoum to convince them to work together for the sake of peace.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 June 09:29, by elephane George kel

    Kiir will never gives peace without consulting his mastermind tribalist Michael Makuei

    repondre message

  • 23 June 09:33, by okello

    Mabior if two are not working together then Kiirdit should go and sip his alcohol in Dinka resident and Riek wangkel prophert doom have to go and adore ngundeng in Nuer resident and leave South Sudanese to choose leaders that work together and leave us alone. You too have to continue with you drug with corrupt money of your father and shot up please!

    repondre message

    • 23 June 10:01, by Redeemer

      Breaking News: Riek Machar is finally released today 23th of June 2018. He is boarding today for his headquarters. So those who were celebrating his release, it is time to celebrate now

      repondre message

      • 23 June 10:10, by Redeemer

        Okello
        If we begin to support such decision that leaders are the problem and not tribes we can make this country a better place. Kiir decided to run a corrupt gov’t in the expense of masses and Riek doesn’t want a civil change to take place. I don’t know how long it will take them to drive Dinka out of SSudan

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Perspectives on Kiir and Machar meeting 2018-06-20 22:48:12 By Santino Ayual Bol IGAD which has been facilitating and mediating the slow-heel Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan shortly abbreviated as ARCISS has unilaterally (...)

SLM’s al-Nur’s response to Troika countries about violence in Darfur 2018-06-20 22:02:28 Response by the Sudan Liberation Movement to statement by the United States, United Kingdom & Kingdom Of Norway on cessation of violence in Darfur By Abdul Wahid al-Nur Dear President (...)

Another electoral farce Sudanese should expect in 2020 2018-06-18 02:08:16 Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its predecessors By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.