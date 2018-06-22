 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 22 June 2018

S. Sudan’s Kiir not ready to work with Machar: official

Ethiopa's PM Abiy Ahmed (R) President Salva Kiir ((C) and SPLM-IO leader (Photo Ethiopia Govt)

June 21, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President, Salva Kiir is not ready to work with the country’s rebel leader, Riek Machar in the next Transitional Government of National Unity, an official said.

“We don’t want Juba to be deserted. We want our people to live in peace and harmony. Riek Machar should wait for elections and that is our position,” the South Sudanese information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth told the state-owned SSBC television on Thursday.

President Kiir met his rival and the country’s former vice president in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday, as part of discussions to negotiate an end to a civil war that broke out in December 2013.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people in the world’s youngest country and also displaced millions of the nation’s citizens.

In the past, however, a series of ceasefires and pacts have failed.

Makuei said Machar will have to remain confined in South Africa.

"When President Salva Kiir agreed that Riek Machar should come here, the agreement between him and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister is that as soon as they finish the meeting, Riek Machar goes back to South Africa,” said the information minister.

He added, “But as of now his status seems to be under discussion now by the summit, so we will know what the final position of the summit is. But our position has been that if he is not going to South Africa, then he should be in one of the states that is not a member of IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and not neighbouring South Sudan”.

Machar, in a meeting with the civil society and opposition groups in Addis Ababa, vowed to defend their views at his meeting with President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader was accompanied by Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro, Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth, Information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth as well as the Gender and Social welfare minister, Awut Deng Achuil.

The last meeting between President Kiir and Machar immediately saw an outbreak of deadly clashes in the South Sudanese capital, Juba in July 2016. Machar was forced to flee the country into exile was later placed under house arrest in South Africa.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Last month, the United Nations Security Council gave the two warring sides in the South Sudan conflict a month to reach a meaningful peace deal or face sanctions.

(ST)

  • 22 June 09:14, by lino

    Gen. Kiir can’t work with any of his comrades who were with him in the bush leave Machar alone!!! The last person who was kicked of his inner circle ?? was Gen. Paul!
    He only listens to what Bashir’s Boys around him day and suggest!!! Now IGAD let the dog 🐕 out!!! Agree or back to your Luak in Juba and receive sanctions comfortably and don’t forget to pack your flight with some habish John walker

  • 22 June 09:26, by Eastern

    This is an EXCELLENT declaration to all and sundry who care to listen! The regime in Juba is only for the Jieng 200 years Master plan. Now the rest of the South Sudanese who have not been co-opted by the dinka (the nuerwew, Elia Lumoro, etc) should know where they belong and they should do for their survival. I had predicted the outcome of the much hyped Kiir-Machar meeting!

    • 22 June 09:42, by Eastern

      The venom with which Dr. Machar was pursued in July/August 2016 says it all. The regime in Juba is about establishing tribal dominance with all the rest of the South Sudanese submitting to dinka tribal agenda.

      • 22 June 09:58, by jubaone

        Eastern
        The Kiirminal’s position against Riak is not new. During cabinet meetings Riak openly rebuked poor and stupid positions of the Kiirminal in many instances. The Kiirminal understood this as insubordination. But how really could a learned Dr feel comfortable with stupid views from a semi illiterate president? No wonder, Kiir will always have inferiority complex towards Riak. Poor jienge

        • 22 June 10:12, by Games

          They are not ready for peace. Salva Kiir have been working with nothing Taban for last two years and nothing changes. Whom do Salva Kiir really wants to work With? I was about to ask Michael Makuei Lieth this question yesterday, in Addis ABBA, but the security couldn’t let me near him, in case I would shot him

  • 22 June 10:35, by deng

    We need only peace to be restore in our Country not your poor leadership, who care for you both whether to work together or go together and leave this nation for people and generation to come.

